Supreme Court takes up Shahzeb murder case, orders placement of all suspects on ECL
The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday admitted a civil petition regarding the Shahzeb Khan murder case and ordered the placement of all suspects on the Exit Control List (ECL) while issuing bailable arrest warrants for them, DawnNews reported.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who was hearing a petition filed by civilians regarding the reliefs granted to men believed to have murdered Shahzeb, directed the Federal Investigation Agency and Interior Ministry to notify all airports and ensure that the suspects do not leave the country.
During the hearing, the SC's Karachi registry also admitted a petition challenging the Sindh High Court (SHC) decision to strike out terrorism charges from the case as 'maintainable'.
Lateef Khosa and Babar Awan, who were representing Shahrukh Jatoi and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari respectively, argued that the murder of Shahzeb Khan had been a personal crime and could not be classified as an act of terror.
"The incident took place at 1.30am. There was no one else at the crime scene who might have been terrorised by [the murder]", Khosa argued.
He said the fight between Shahrukh and Shahzeb had started with a slap and ended with a gunshot, adding that since the victim was the brother of the girl being harassed by Shahrukh's accomplices, he managed to gather the public's sympathy.
Khosa further said that none of the witnesses of the case believed it to have been an act of terrorism.
The prosecution lawyer Faisal Siddiqui, however, insisted that if Shahzeb's murder would not have been an act of terrorism, the civil society would not have filed a petition to challenge the SHC's decision.
Siddiqui went on to argue that the SHC had overlooked important legal aspects of the case. He also reminded the court that the SC had not objected when the case's challan was first submitted in the SC — after then chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry had taken suo motu notice of the case in 2012 — even though it had included terrorism clauses.
Siddiqui argued that Shahzeb's murder had a wide impact and had sparked nationwide protests, and should, therefore, qualify as an act of terrorism. The CJP, however, took this argument with a grain of salt, saying that the court will make a decision in accordance with the law instead of relying on public opinion and protests.
In November, 2017, the SHC had set aside the death penalty awarded to the convicts in the Shahzeb murder case and ordered a retrial after Shahrukh Jatoi's lawyer, Advocate Farooq H. Naek, successfully argued that terrorism charges should not have been included in the case.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered that the convicts appear in court for the next hearing of the case, but adjourned the hearing indefinitely.
The murder of Shahzeb Khan
On the night of December 24, 2012, 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan, the son of Deputy Superintendent of Police Aurangzeb Khan, had been gunned down in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority. He was returning home with his sister from a wedding.
Shahzeb was killed for picking a fight with one of the suspects’ servants, who had verbally threatened and harassed his sister.
Then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had taken suo motu notice of the incident, which sparked widespread outrage across the country through newspapers, TV channels and social media.
As the prime accused belonged to powerful feudal families of Sindh, the incident had triggered a nationwide debate over whether the country’s elite could be held accountable for crimes they committed.
Later, after a speedy trial, Judge Ghulam Mustafa Memon of Anti-Terrorism Court-3 sentenced Shahrukh Jatoi and co-accused Nawab Siraj Talpur to death. Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari, the Talpurs’ servant, were handed life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder.
A couple of months after the sentence, however, Shahzeb's parents had issued a formal pardon to the convicts.
Hope justice will be done because the Supreme Court is the last citadel where justice can be expected.
The incumbent CJP will not rest unless he punishes all those who must be punished which had not been the case before. Well done CJP whole nation is with you. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait
The mighty and rich persons who thinks they can get away with any act of theirs including cold blooded murders may find no consolation in such acts of the supreme court, but they restore the confidence of the judiciary among the people of the country.
I can't believe the prosecutor argues "that Shahzeb's murder had sparked nationwide protests, and should therefore qualify as an act of terrorism. " How weak and silly argument it is. I hope prosecution find a better lawyer before Shahrukh gets away from the terrorism charges.
Justice must prevail and seen to be fair and working for everyone. No matter, who they are, rich or poor. Let's have full review, and expose all dealings and people behind the scenes!
Well done SC.
Justice needs to be 'done' and 'seen' as such. Of course, it is the right of the accused to hire defense and for the lawyers to accept cases of the accused. However, for big wig lawyers cum politicians to fight a case which is clearly seen as politically influenced and serving the cause of injustice in the country is a reflection on their greed and lack of principles.
Salams to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and civil society.
If this is not terrorism then what is? The people are terrorised to know that rich can get away with anything.
Babar Awan is fighting the case on behalf of the murderer. I thought he was a very disciplined man of PTI
Oh dear - Mr Khosa is representing Shahrukh Jatoi... Now that doesn’t do his credibility any good...
Sad, that in a nation of 200 million, all we can produce are some semi-literate, inept, ineffective and feeble leaders who put their self-interests and ambitions above National interest.
Comptempt of Court and Inuslting the Judiciary are considered serious infractions in many parts of the world. In any Western nation, a PM or President would not even think of attacking independent courts or their findings, lest he/she be held criminally liable or removed from office for being unethical, by the voting public and taxpayers. The absense of outcry in Pakistan over Abbasi's utterances speaks volumes of how acceptable this behavior has become in our society. No respect for the law, no respect for the constitutution, courts, judges or the principles on which the nation was founded. This is how the nation will be lost. Look at what happened in Somalia, Afghanistan, Libya etc - completely lawllessness. If the elected leaders don't lead by example, no one else will.
The accused must not be allowed to take advantage of laws , if these accused are allowed to get away, this will legalize murder. Any one with good money can murder anyone and get away by paying blood money with little of arm twisting of victim family to accept blood money
Shame on big names in the fraternity of law like Lateef Khosa and Babar Awan who would protect anyone for good money
Hope the supreme court will do justice with the victim.
It is important these feudal are publicly executed, Shazaib dared to stand against the ruling class to safeguard her sister and what he got in return a cold blooded murder. It is in our society's interest such cold blooded criminals must get exemplary punishment so no one can dare to play with the life of innocent, else there will be mayhem and no respect to women and criminals at will free to do what ever they wants.
So Babar Awan is representing the killers. What a shocker.
Babar Awan and Lateef Khosa. Guess which parties they are associated with?
Here we go; all suspects on ECL. Honorable CJ, Nisar your name is going to be in Pakistan’s history as a Judge Who changed business and law applications so good for betterment of public. Thank you Sir, for making life better and giving hope to millions of helpless people of Pakistan. May almighty bless you and your family.
Our pillars of democratic set up, Latif Khosa and Babar Awan are defending a murderer. What a shame.
Babar Awan (Imran Khan's lawyer,) representing Ghulam Murtaza Lashari , who was an accomplice of Shahrukh Jatoi. Didn't people of Clifton chose to vote for PTI in the last election? I hope this opens their eyes.
Our courts (Judiciary) needs to set an example here. If the culprits get away with these kind of Hideous crimes then our country will never witness an end to these things and one day or other the story will repeat again with another parent having to bury there own blood.
Long Live Pakistan!
@Sid When was this Khosa thing or the Naek or Awan ever credible? The Lhisa had pled for the money smuggler model girl Ayaan and had her go Scott free. Criminals always team up with criminals.
And the savage killer Shah Rukh Jatoi was making a victory sign at the time of his release. He was actually making fun of the justice system and the law of this country.
Lateef Khosa and Babar Awan I am surprised with your statements that the incident took place at 1.30am. and since no one else was at the crime scene who might have been terrorized so this could not be classified as an act of terror. Believe my friend lives nearby the crime scene and they were so terrorized with this incident that they were in the state of shock for many days. Like them, many another sensitive citizen might have got terrorized so this is 100% an act terrorism and the perpetrator must get an exemplary punishment so that no one in future can dare repeat such heinous crime.
I think it can be labelled a case of "terrorism" since the crime took place on a street of Defence Society. It would be a different thing if the location was not a busy street. It is also important to know that the victim was "hunted down" (or chased down),and it was not a chance encounter. It is the arrogant display of power and control over the life of another citizen that makes it an act of terrorism. This alone is enough. The time of crime 1-30AM is less significant ( also it shows a wicked streak of the murderer normal people do not walk around with guns at this late hour). Also the accused response was disproportionate it was overwhelming display of brute violence. Finally the last aspect of the case is that killing the brother who tried to protect his sister is an assault on the family system the bedrock of our culture, makes it an particularly heinous act at par with "terrorism".
These political party lawyers/leaders associate themselves with such issues to save their clients for money and then become the champions of advocating human rights. Typical double standards.....
Pardon should come from the dead person and not from money minded people.
@Shahid : sirji there is some thing called " professionalsim". Let me explain it means just that. Like a Doctor is supposed to treat all human beings ; friends or enemies do not matter. Its the pride of the profession. It is about the oath you have taken. A lawyer is supposed to do his very best for his client. Suppose you are a carpenter you will take pride in your work and you will do the same great job even if you know the man who hired you is a smuggler. Hope that answers.
Great move..
Is this the same Babar Awan of PTI? Wow
@Raja Idrees Plz remember he is a lawyer by training and profession. Besides he is an ex-PPPer.
If the perpetrators can use the diyyat law to their advantage by threatening and paying off the family of the victim, then the state should be able to use the terrorism law to punish the perpetrators. Let this become the precedent to make the rich and powerful understand that they cannot buy their way out every time they take someones life.
Babar Awan? Did I read that right. What type of goons is IK harboring in his party.
Indeed! the entire nation is looking towards CJP to ensure equal treatment under the law for ALL Pakistanis and not let the rich and powerful oppress the poor and the weak!!!