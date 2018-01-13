DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo sworn in as new chief minister of Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 13, 2018

Email


Balochistan Assembly's former deputy speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was sworn in as the new chief minister of the province on Saturday.

Bizenjo's cabinet will comprise 14 members including Tahir Mehmood Khan, Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki, Nawab Changez Khan Marri, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Mrs Rahat Jamali, Abdul Majeed Abro, Mir Asim Kurd Giloo, Mir Amir Rind, Ghulam Dastagir Badini, Mohammad Akbar Askani, Sheikh Jaffer Khan Mandokhel, Agha Raza, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar and Prince Ahmed Ali.

PML-Q's Bizenjo had earlier in the day been voted in as the third chief minister of Balochistan in four years in a session of the provincial assembly. He was elected after former CM Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri stepped down from his post last week.

New Balochistan cabinet members take oath.— DawnNews
New Balochistan cabinet members take oath.— DawnNews

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's (PkMAP) Agha Syed Liaqat Ali was the only contestant against Bizenjo after Abdul Rahim Khan Ziaratwal, also of PkMAP, stepped down in his favour.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Rahila Durrani announced Bizenjo's victory after the process of voting formally ended.

Talking to the media after his election, he dismissed speculations about the dissolution of Balochistan Assembly, terming them as "mere rumours".

He vowed to bring peace to the province and make efforts to alleviate reservations of disgruntled Baloch leaders. However, he warned that elements that tried to disturb the country's peace will not be spared.

"Writ of the government would be ensured at all costs", he said.

On Friday, Bizenjo, an MPA from Awaran, had submitted five nomination papers each proposed and seconded by members of allied parties.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday.— DawnNews
Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday.— DawnNews

He was proposed by Jan Muhammad Jamali, Sardar Bhootani, Dr Ruquyia Saeed Hashmi, Zafarullah Zehri and Ghulam Dastagir Badini, and seconded by Sarfaraz Bugti, Amanullah Notezai, Prince Ahmed Ali, Mir Aamir Khan Rind and Molvi Maazullah.

Zehri, the former chief minister of Balochistan, had stepped down last week after opposition benches filed a motion of no-confidence against him. He turned in his resignation on January 9, the day when opposition parties planned to move a no-confidence vote against him in the provincial assembly.

He was reportedly asked to resign ahead of the session to spare his party — the PML-N — further embarrassment after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi failed to win over the disgruntled elements in the Balochistan assembly.

PM Abbasi had reportedly advised Zehri to resign after dissenting leaders rejected his invitation to discuss outstanding issues, sources within the PML-N had told DawnNews.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Nawaz
Jan 13, 2018 01:04pm

Congratulations to him! Not his fault that he only secured 500 something votes in the provincial assembly election. He was a winner afterall.

Imtiaz Piracha
Jan 13, 2018 01:53pm

I understand, he obtained just a couple of hundred votes in the last elections; the lowest in the province. His becoming the CM of the province should be a moment of reflection for all of us about the way our democracy and election process functions!

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 13, 2018 02:42pm

Four years and only three chief ministers? There is a chance for the fourth to hold court. There is still time for that.

citizen
Jan 13, 2018 05:13pm

Strange party with only five seats gets leader of house.

Khalil abbasi
Jan 13, 2018 05:53pm

Welcome

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 13, 2018 06:50pm

@Imtiaz Piracha well said, so many good bloggers out there, who can read in between the lines, sadly when will the awam will also do the same.

Javed
Jan 13, 2018 07:16pm

Good going, 3 CMs in 4 years.

DrKhan
Jan 13, 2018 07:27pm

Rules need to be immediately changed so that if anybody gets less than 30 percent of listed votes he should not be declared winner.

Waqas Shaikh
Jan 13, 2018 08:37pm

Let the democracy work and within a few years all trash will be gone

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The oracle bug

The oracle bug

Do we really want a prime minister who is so gullible? However, Imran Khan is not alone in his superstitions.

Editorial

January 13, 2018

Property market revisions

WHEN the government announced in 2016 that rackets involving the misdeclaration of values in property transactions...
Updated January 13, 2018

Undemocratic poll

The electoral victory which brought Bizenjo closer to becoming the next CM of Balochistan was an undemocratic exercise.
January 13, 2018

Resurrecting the Ravi

THE Asian Development Bank has pledged technical assistance for developing a plan to clean the Ravi river in ...
Updated January 12, 2018

Monsters amongst us

Kasur is once again the scene of a depraved crime against a child.
January 12, 2018

Dangerous hormones

LAST week, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan directed the provincial health authorities to immediately ...
January 12, 2018

Journalist attacked

THE security climate for media and rights activists in Pakistan is rapidly deteriorating — and the state appears...