Pakistan hand ODI series to NZ after batting fails miserably in 3rd game

Pakistan's batting lineup handed the one-day international (ODI) series to New Zealand after a dismal performance in the third game of the series, played at Dunedin on Saturday.

In the face of New Zealand's 258 run target, the Pakistan side lost all its wickets at a meagre total of 74 runs scored in 28 overs.

Out of all the men that came out to bat only four made it to double digits, and none made it up to the 20 run mark.

While Azhar Ali, Muhammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan made their way back to the pavilion without scoring any runs, Fakhar Zaman (2), Babar Azam(8), Shoaib Malik (3) and Hasan Ali (1) collectively managed to add only 14 runs to the team's total.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmad (14*), Faheem Ashraf (10), Mohammad Amir (14) and Rumman Raees (16), all tried but failed to bring stability to the one-sided affair.

Earlier, half-centuries by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor helped New Zealand to 257 in the face of what seemed to be a sharply improved bowling performance by Pakistan.

In the last eight overs, when New Zealand needed to lift the run rate, they were restricted to 48 runs and lost seven wickets of which 11 runs came in the final over.

Williamson, who uncharacteristically struggled to penetrate the field for much of his innings, made 73 but it took 101 deliveries to get there.

Taylor made 52 off 64 for his 57th ODI half-century, equalling the New Zealand record held by Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle.

Rumman Raees returned figures of three for 51, Hasan Ali took three for 59 and Shadab Khan took two for 51 with his wickets coming of successive balls.

New Zealand made a flying start with Martin Guptill and Colin Munro cracking sixes for their first scoring shots but the innings stalled soon after.

Munro only faced three balls from Faheem Ashraf in the second over -- a six, two and caught behind, and New Zealand were 15 for one after 10 balls.

Tight bowling and a slow outfield restricted New Zealand to 37 for one after 10 overs and the pressure started to show by the 20th over as the run rate remained around four an over.

On the first ball of the next over Williamson wanted to run two on a drive to deep point but Guptill was too slow to respond and was easily run out for 45.

With the introduction of Ross Taylor, playing his 400th innings for New Zealand across all formats, the pace started to quicken.

Williamson was given out leg before wicket to Shoaib Malik on 43 but the decision was overturned on review and he went on to 73 before he was well caught by Mohammad Hafeez on the second take off Rumman.

Tom Latham joined Taylor to maintain the pace with New Zealand 195 for three after 40 overs.

But in the 43rd over Taylor was trapped in front by Shadab and wickets fell regularly from there.

Henry Nicholls was caught and bowled off the first ball he faced leaving Mitchell Santner to deny Shadab a hat-trick.