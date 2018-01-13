DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC issues notice to PM over ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches

A ReporterUpdated January 13, 2018

Email


LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the federal government and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as it heard a petition accusing the prime minister of delivering an “anti-judiciary” speech in Sialkot.

Advocate Azhar Siddiqi filed the petition stating that PM Abbasi had termed the Panama Papers decision a piece of trash. Mr Siddiqi argued that this amounted to committing contempt of court. Presenting his case in the court of Justice Shahid Kareem, the petitioner said that by making such an inflammatory statement, the PM was trying to make the judiciary controversial.

He said that earlier ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam had openly criticised the apex court and its judges in their speeches, and tried to whip up public sentiment against the judiciary. He said that now PM Abbasi had also started raging against the apex court, in violation of the oath he took when he assumed the office of prime minister.

He requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against PM Abbasi and said that Pemra should be directed to stop news channels from airing the prime minister’s speeches targeting the judiciary.

The court issued notices to PM Abbasi, the federal government and Pemra and sought their replies by the next hearing scheduled for Jan 15.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The oracle bug

The oracle bug

The whole country is fixated on Imran’s marriage proposal.

Editorial

January 13, 2018

Property market revisions

WHEN the government announced in 2016 that rackets involving the misdeclaration of values in property transactions...
Updated January 13, 2018

Undemocratic poll

The electoral victory which brought Bizenjo closer to becoming the next CM of Balochistan was an undemocratic exercise.
January 13, 2018

Resurrecting the Ravi

THE Asian Development Bank has pledged technical assistance for developing a plan to clean the Ravi river in ...
Updated January 12, 2018

Monsters amongst us

Kasur is once again the scene of a depraved crime against a child.
January 12, 2018

Dangerous hormones

LAST week, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan directed the provincial health authorities to immediately ...
January 12, 2018

Journalist attacked

THE security climate for media and rights activists in Pakistan is rapidly deteriorating — and the state appears...