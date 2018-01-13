DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Citizens protest, burn tyres as 10-year-old boy goes missing in Karachi's Saddar

Imtiaz AliJanuary 13, 2018

Email


Residents burn tyres after a minor boy went missing on Burns Road.— DawnNews
Residents burn tyres after a minor boy went missing on Burns Road.— DawnNews

A protest erupted in Karachi's Saddar area on Friday night after a 10-year-old boy went missing from the area, eyewitnesses and officials said, as the country remains on edge after the emergence of a spate of child sexual abuse and murder cases.

People protest against the child's disappearance.— DawnNews
People protest against the child's disappearance.— DawnNews

Residents of Burns Road, a street popularly known as Karachi's food street, took to the street in large numbers to protest the child's disappearance. They blocked the road and resorted to burning tyres, causing suspension of traffic and closure of eateries in the neighbourhood, police said.

Contingents of police and Rangers rushed to the site to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. They tried to assure residents of the area that efforts were being made to find the child.

Saddar Superintendent Police (SP) Tauqeer Mohammed Naeem told Dawn that the minor boy had gone to study at a seminary in the area around 11am and has not returned home since.

The parents lodged a report about the missing child at Aram Bagh police station in the evening and police are investigating the case, he added.

Taking notice of media reports about the child's disappearance, Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja directed DIG South to submit a detailed report about the steps taken in connection with the incident, a press release said.

The latest incident comes in the wake of widespread outrage and demonstrations across the country protesting against the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city earlier this week.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The oracle bug

The oracle bug

The whole country is fixated on Imran’s marriage proposal.

Editorial

January 13, 2018

Property market revisions

WHEN the government announced in 2016 that rackets involving the misdeclaration of values in property transactions...
Updated January 13, 2018

Undemocratic poll

The electoral victory which brought Bizenjo closer to becoming the next CM of Balochistan was an undemocratic exercise.
January 13, 2018

Resurrecting the Ravi

THE Asian Development Bank has pledged technical assistance for developing a plan to clean the Ravi river in ...
Updated January 12, 2018

Monsters amongst us

Kasur is once again the scene of a depraved crime against a child.
January 12, 2018

Dangerous hormones

LAST week, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan directed the provincial health authorities to immediately ...
January 12, 2018

Journalist attacked

THE security climate for media and rights activists in Pakistan is rapidly deteriorating — and the state appears...