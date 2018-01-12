DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

13-year-old boy intoxicated, sexually assaulted by two men in Sargodha

Sajjad Abbas NiaziJanuary 12, 2018

Email


Two men reportedly belonging to an influential family allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage boy after intoxicating him in Punjab's Sargodha district on Friday, police said.

The latest incident in a string of child sexual abuse cases that have rocked the country this week took place in Shahpur tehsil, about 30 kilometres from Sargodha.

The victim in this case, a 13-year-old boy, was returning home after attending a madressah (religious seminary) when two young men, who were reportedly under the influence, took the teenager along with them to a poultry shed. There, the drunk men coaxed the boy into consuming wine on the pretext of offering him some other drink.

The suspects then subjected the boy to sexual assault and fled, leaving the victim in the shed in a distressed state.

See: How you should prepare your child for the risks on the street, and those at home

After hearing his cries, a passerby formed the police who took the boy to a hospital. The report of a medical examination conducted on the victim is awaited, police told Dawn.

Police have registered the incident and are carrying out raids to arrest the accused.

It has been learnt that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has summoned a report of the sexual assault on minor children from Sargodha Police. According to the report, the summary of which was released in a press statement, as many as 14 cases of sexual assault were registered during last year in Sargodha district and all the accused involved in these cases were arrested and made to face trial in courts.

This report, however, does not include incidents of rape-cum-murder of children, in which most accused have not been traced. In two such cases, the accused who were suspected of raping children were killed by police while they attempted to escape from police custody.

The latest incident comes in the wake of widespread outrage and demonstrations across the country protesting against the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city earlier this week.

As the country reeled from Zainab's murder, the body of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered was recovered from a field in Tasawarabad, some 40km off Sargodha on Thursday.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
M.Saeed
Jan 12, 2018 10:43pm

Oh! Not another again.

SHAHRYAR SHIRAZI
Jan 12, 2018 10:54pm

Keep these sad news coming on the front page. We need to address them once and for all.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 12, 2018

Monsters amongst us

Kasur is once again the scene of a depraved crime against a child.
January 12, 2018

Dangerous hormones

LAST week, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan directed the provincial health authorities to immediately ...
January 12, 2018

Journalist attacked

THE security climate for media and rights activists in Pakistan is rapidly deteriorating — and the state appears...
January 11, 2018

Exchange rate theatre

THE recent flip-flop by the State Bank on an important decision impacting the quantity of dollars available for sale...
Updated January 11, 2018

Balochistan politics

THE awfulness of the political shenanigans in Balochistan was bloodily underlined by yet another suicide attack in...
January 11, 2018

H1N1 flu concerns

SEASONAL influenza, triggered mostly in the winter months, is once more upon us. There are increasing reports of...