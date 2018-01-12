DAWN.COM

Locals not given jobs at Thar coal project, Tharis lodge complaint with Sindh CM

Hanif Samoon | Ebad PashaUpdated January 12, 2018

The Tharparkar district council chairman has written a letter to Sindh chief minister in which he has complained that the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) was not honouring its commitment to provide jobs and create employment opportunities for the people of Tharparkar.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, requests Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to ensure that SECMC follows its commitments and devises a policy to recruit qualified local people. It points out that only 28 of the 221 managers employed by the company were locals.

District council chairman Dr Ghulam Haider also alleges that the locals employed by the company were paid much less than those hired from other areas of the country.

"Of these 28, only three are permanent employees while the rest are working on a contractual basis," the letter reads. It further claims that of the 60 people recruited under the Khushaal Thar programme, no one belongs to Thar.

Rubbishing SECMC claims that 77 per cent of the employees were local Tharis, the letter mentions that most of the locals employed at the mining plant were either labourers, daily wagers or those working with a Chinese company.

The letter was based on a resolution along the same lines passed by the district council in December 2017.

Responding to the complaints, SECMC spokesperson Mohsin Babbar claimed that some local politicians were trying to pressurise the company to get candidates, who do not meet the merit requirements, employed at the project.

"Merit policy will continue to be strictly followed and no pressure will be accepted at the cost of hiring meritorious Thari youth," he asserted.

"Of the 2,433 employees hired in management and non-management cadre in last 20 months for the projects related to Thar coal Block II, 75 per cent belong to the district of Tharparkar, 19pc belong to other districts of Sindh while 6 per cent are from other provinces of Pakistan," said the SECMC spokesperson.

Furthermore, Babbar claimed that the non-availability of trained human resource was not considered a barrier by the company as special training programmes were launched to capacitate and recruit locals.

Comments (9)

Mahboob
Jan 12, 2018 09:43pm

That's not new phenomenon of these corporate giant's to deprive the locals of employment. Ghotki District is golden example of such sort of deprivations. As these entities violate the laws of land but sow the seeds of deprivations and in return they fill the pockets of local agents from politics and gangster's to gain favor. We have to approach Supreme Court in line of the judgment.

imtiaz faruqui
Jan 12, 2018 09:44pm

I remember in the 60's and 70's in coal mines of Quetta , Labor from Swat was hired and not the Baloches who were considered lazy.

M.Saeed
Jan 12, 2018 10:09pm

Merit alone can ensure the success of any project.

Trump Et
Jan 12, 2018 10:14pm

Thar locals are getting jobs through CPEC projects to the scale unheard of in the history of the area- and we have read many success stories including those of local engineers and even female drivers. Had the waderas paid a little attention to educational uplift of the locals, situation could have been way better.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 12, 2018 10:19pm

Isn't it the birth right for any son of the soil to get a job worthy of his connections to the powers that be in any organization of his choosing where he can spend the time of the day at his leisure, collect pay and perks every month, and be promoted whenever he desires to the next higher slot without any problems and questions being asked about his qualifications?

Adil Jadoon
Jan 12, 2018 11:03pm

You need be qualified as well, not just a thari!

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Jan 12, 2018 11:05pm

This practice of hiring non-residents is the REPEAT of ONE UNIT ( by Ayub Khan when the hiring was done in Lahore for Baluchistan area ) and the result is obvious.

AA.
Jan 12, 2018 11:45pm

Thar needs education first and then jobs will come too. Knowledge should be the priority.

Jjacky
Jan 12, 2018 11:51pm

Same is the case with cpec where labours are brought from china.

