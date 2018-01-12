DAWN.COM

Sindh seeks legislation for registration of Chinese citizens visiting province

Imtiaz MugheriUpdated January 12, 2018

Sindh government has decided to approach the federal government asking it to carry out legislation regarding forming a database of all Chinese citizens that visit Sindh.

Sindh Minister for Law Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an important project and the Chinese citizens who visit Pakistan under this project were registered.

"However, the Sindh government does not have any access to this data," the law minister said, adding that even the federal government only maintains data of the Chinese citizens that visit the country by air, the data for the citizens that come to Pakistan by land is not available.

"Laws need to be put in place for the registration of Chinese citizens that come to Pakistan via land and sea routes," Lanjar said.

It should be made mandatory for all Chinese citizens to register themselves with the area's police station if they wish to rent property or carry out business activities.

"Those Chinese citizens that are not registered with the federal government should have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the provincial home department," the law minister explained.

The development comes days after two Chinese citizens were caught with ATM skimming machines from Karachi's Zainab Market area.

