MQM, PML-F among 284 political parties de-listed by ECP for not complying with new regulations

Fahad ChaudhryJanuary 12, 2018

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-listed 284 political parties — including PML-Functional, MQM-Pakistan, Sunni Tehreek and JUI-Sami — for not complying with the new rules set for political parties under the Elections Act 2017.

The action was taken against political parties which failed to submit "a list of at least two thousand members with their signatures or thumb impressions along with copies of their national identity cards" and Rs200,000 as enlistment fee according to Section 202 (2) of the Elections Act 2017 within the stipulated time.

A notification issued by the ECP said the affected political parties may appeal the decision in the apex court within 30 days.

The move means only 68 political parties remain listed with the ECP. Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party and Sindh National Front are also among the de-listed parties.

The Elections Act 2017, which first became a cause of controversy for paving way for Nawaz Sharif to re-take the office of PML-N president, was first passed by the National Assembly in October 2017.

However, the parliament had to pass two amendments in quick succession following an uproar over changes in the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat declaration.

Tasadiq
Jan 12, 2018 07:08pm

If the ECP could get away with it they would de-list everyone except their paymasters PMLN

S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 12, 2018 07:27pm

If MQM-P provides a list of 2,000 members with CNIC Nos. & signatures / thumb impressions, they may soon be arrested, detained, made to disappear, or eliminated in encounters. Therefore, it is impossible for them to comply with this rule. They might as well withdraw from electoral politics, which seems to be the best option for them under the circumstances.

