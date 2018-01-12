DAWN.COM

Turbulence in Pak-US relationship is temporary, American general tells COAS

Dawn.comJanuary 12, 2018

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received a telephone call from the Commander US Central Command (Centcom), Gen Joseph L. Votel, and another from a US Senator to discuss Pak-US security cooperation in the wake of US President Donald Trump's intense criticism and withholding of aid from Pakistan since the turn of the year, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Friday.

Gen Votel reportedly told the COAS that the US values Pakistan’s role in the so-called 'War on Terror' and that the recent turbulence in the two countries' relationship remains "a temporary phase."

He also reportedly conveyed to the COAS that the US is not contemplating any unilateral action inside Pakistan but instead seeks its cooperation in tackling Afghan nationals who, in America's view, use Pakistan’s soil against Afghanistan. That, the American general feels, has been undermining Pakistan’s contributions in the war, the ISPR release said.

The COAS reportedly told Gen Votel that the entire Pakistani nation felt betrayed over the US government's recent statements, which he said ignored decades of cooperation on Pakistan's part.

The army chief said Pakistan shall continue with its "sincere counterterrorism efforts" even without the financial support of the US, as doing so is in line with Pakistan's national interests.

The COAS also said Pakistan was fully aware of American concerns on the activities of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, and that it has already taken action through Operation Raddul Fasaad.

Gen Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan will not seek the resumption of aid but expects honourable recognition of its contributions, sacrifices and unwavering support in the fight against terrorism.

It was also understood in the conversations that Pakistan will keep supporting all initiatives for peace in Afghanistan despite the American tendency of scapegoating Pakistan, as peace in Afghanistan is the only way to move towards enduring peace and stability in the region, the ISPR said.

Gen Votel, meanwhile, acknowledged the effectiveness of some of the recent actions taken by Pakistan to ensure that Pakistan’s hospitality to Afghan refugees is not misused in any way.

He also agreed that both countries stand to gain from cooperative engagement.

Jon Malik
Jan 12, 2018 05:06pm

It is a great strategy to speak in double tone and keep the listeners baffled esp if the listener is as disconcerted as Pakistanis are, looking for an easy way out and a patchwork solution. Long term strategy is self-reliance which means less Imports, Just Taxation, even application of law, less Religiosity in government affairs, More Exports, Open Just society, Controlled Media with an illusion of freedom, Good Hospitals, roads and universal elementary education, rapid building of dams, Documenting of economy and Documenting of citizens, e-technologies to run Cities, municipalities and Green Technologies to as a Principal for growth.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 12, 2018 05:11pm

Come together PakUSA our friendship relationship is perhaps the oldest South Asia. Thank you Ambassodor Jamsheed Marker for doing a fine job for making sure Pak America become good friends and partners.

Love you USA so much.

Farooq Khan
Jan 12, 2018 05:39pm

@Jon Malik Should be PM. Good thinking

Trump Et
Jan 12, 2018 06:40pm

Told you so. With the most powerful card (US troops supply lifeline) still firmly in Pakistan's hand and the US kept guessing about Pakistan's next move, expect more patch up work by the most powerful in USA. Good work, Pakistan.

Striver
Jan 12, 2018 07:00pm

@Jon Malik You don't even need exports initially to grow but every little bit helps.

Pakistani tujhey salaam
Jan 12, 2018 07:48pm

There must be an immediate patch up. The divisive relation between the two friends will be taken as advantage by the adversaries. Pak US must accelerate their actions against common enemy, untill full normalcy restored.

AKB
Jan 12, 2018 08:48pm

A positive development. We can,t afford strained relations with US.

Mamamiya
Jan 12, 2018 09:53pm

What else can they say.

