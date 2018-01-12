India launches rocket carrying dozens of satellites
New Delhi on Friday launched a rocket carrying dozens of satellites from India and six other countries from its island space centre.
Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, A.S. Kiran Kumar, said the satellites successfully reached orbit after the polar satellite launch vehicle took off from Sriharikota, an island off Andhra Pradesh state in the country's southeast.
Apart from two Indian weather satellites, the rocket carried 28 micro and nano-satellites from Canada, Finland, France, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The lift-off was postponed by a minute because of fear of collision with space debris, the New Delhi Television news channel said. The last launch of India's first privately built satellite failed in August because of a heat shield problem.
Friday's launch is the latest in a string of successes for the Indian space agency.
Last June, India launched its heaviest-ever rocket it hopes will eventually be able to carry astronauts into space, a feat only Russia, the United States and China have achieved.
In 2013, India launched a space probe that has been orbiting Mars since September 2014.
Comments (33)
Great accomplishments. Congratulations ISRO!!
I hope Pakistan will stop what they are launching now and start launching high tech satellites one fine day.
Awesome!!.. this is an Achievement!..Congrats ISRO..
Congratulations. Remarkable feat
Congratulations from Pakistan. Wish you many more successes in science and technology.
Good for ISRO
excellent achievement ! congrats
@Pacifist Thanks Bro..
Congratulations ISRO !!!!
let's compite in space, health, education and infrastructure.
I find it amusing that Indians are jumping around Pakistan newspapers to celebrate their national accomplishments . By the way congratulations.
Wish many more In future In our neighborhood too
Congratulations. No reason why in Pakistan we cannot do this, only if we have the right focus.
Superpower in the making
@Fahad we have a shared history
@Fahad
That is because Pakistan has sort of objected to this expressing concern .... !!
@dost No worries friend, Pak will compete on all fronts together once CPEC is operational & why not after all it is game changer project. Let’s have pations.
@Fahad :- We treat you as part of our club only.
Congratulations team ISRO. However the article is missing to provide info on important milestone. This is 100th launch of ISRO.
@Shah can you tell me when?
Well done neighbour!
Congratulations to Indians. They deserve all the applause for their hard work.
Congratulations South Indians scientists
@Fahad well said.
Congrats ISRO and its entire team for successful launch and making we Indians feel proud.
Well done. Boyz played well Mashallah
@Fahad It's truly hilarious and embarrassing at the same time
@GS - your comment made my day.
@Pak Shaheen Thanks brother
One of the space technology leader in the universe.
@Fahad It's a great achievement. We Indians are justifiably proud.
This satellite is capable of very high resolution (up to 1mt) and will be used for defense
@ Fahad :- If a neighbor praising and sharing good things of our country... then we should appreciate it... it will narrow the gap between two countries