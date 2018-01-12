DAWN.COM

India launches rocket carrying dozens of satellites

APUpdated January 12, 2018

ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar Reddy gestures while meeting with the media after the Indian Space Research Organisation's earth observation satellite CARTOSAT-2 was launched at Satish Dawan space center in Sriharikota.─AFP

New Delhi on Friday launched a rocket carrying dozens of satellites from India and six other countries from its island space centre.

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, A.S. Kiran Kumar, said the satellites successfully reached orbit after the polar satellite launch vehicle took off from Sriharikota, an island off Andhra Pradesh state in the country's southeast.

Apart from two Indian weather satellites, the rocket carried 28 micro and nano-satellites from Canada, Finland, France, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The ISRO's earth observation satellite CARTOSAT -2 launches at Satish dawan space center in Sriharikota in the state of Andhra Pradesh on January 12, 2018.─AFP

The lift-off was postponed by a minute because of fear of collision with space debris, the New Delhi Television news channel said. The last launch of India's first privately built satellite failed in August because of a heat shield problem.

Friday's launch is the latest in a string of successes for the Indian space agency.

Last June, India launched its heaviest-ever rocket it hopes will eventually be able to carry astronauts into space, a feat only Russia, the United States and China have achieved.

In 2013, India launched a space probe that has been orbiting Mars since September 2014.

Sandeep
Jan 12, 2018 01:38pm

Great accomplishments. Congratulations ISRO!!

GS
Jan 12, 2018 01:40pm

I hope Pakistan will stop what they are launching now and start launching high tech satellites one fine day.

Rahul
Jan 12, 2018 01:41pm

Awesome!!.. this is an Achievement!..Congrats ISRO..

Jitendra Prasad
Jan 12, 2018 01:43pm

Congratulations. Remarkable feat

Pacifist
Jan 12, 2018 01:46pm

Congratulations from Pakistan. Wish you many more successes in science and technology.

Shubham
Jan 12, 2018 01:47pm

Good for ISRO

skumar
Jan 12, 2018 01:48pm

excellent achievement ! congrats

Bikram
Jan 12, 2018 01:51pm

@Pacifist Thanks Bro..

Babu,
Jan 12, 2018 01:59pm

Congratulations ISRO !!!!

dost
Jan 12, 2018 02:05pm

let's compite in space, health, education and infrastructure.

Fahad
Jan 12, 2018 02:06pm

I find it amusing that Indians are jumping around Pakistan newspapers to celebrate their national accomplishments . By the way congratulations.

Mike
Jan 12, 2018 02:07pm

Wish many more In future In our neighborhood too

Shahryar Shirazi
Jan 12, 2018 02:09pm

Congratulations. No reason why in Pakistan we cannot do this, only if we have the right focus.

A shah
Jan 12, 2018 02:11pm

Superpower in the making

Manjeet kocchar
Jan 12, 2018 02:12pm

@Fahad we have a shared history

Shah
Jan 12, 2018 02:13pm

@Fahad

That is because Pakistan has sort of objected to this expressing concern .... !!

Mahen
Jan 12, 2018 02:13pm

@dost No worries friend, Pak will compete on all fronts together once CPEC is operational & why not after all it is game changer project. Let’s have pations.

Manish
Jan 12, 2018 02:13pm

@Fahad :- We treat you as part of our club only.

MG
Jan 12, 2018 02:19pm

Congratulations team ISRO. However the article is missing to provide info on important milestone. This is 100th launch of ISRO.

Ayesha
Jan 12, 2018 02:19pm

@Shah can you tell me when?

Imran Ahmed
Jan 12, 2018 02:20pm

Well done neighbour!

Pak Shaheen
Jan 12, 2018 02:33pm

Congratulations to Indians. They deserve all the applause for their hard work.

Balaji Tamil Nadu
Jan 12, 2018 02:35pm

Congratulations South Indians scientists

Thiru
Jan 12, 2018 02:50pm

@Fahad well said.

Jjacky
Jan 12, 2018 03:16pm

Congrats ISRO and its entire team for successful launch and making we Indians feel proud.

Akram
Jan 12, 2018 03:23pm

Well done. Boyz played well Mashallah

Fried Chillies
Jan 12, 2018 03:36pm

@Fahad It's truly hilarious and embarrassing at the same time

Vikram Singh
Jan 12, 2018 03:45pm

@GS - your comment made my day.

Manish
Jan 12, 2018 03:58pm

@Pak Shaheen Thanks brother

Mamamiya
Jan 12, 2018 04:41pm

One of the space technology leader in the universe.

Uday
Jan 12, 2018 04:53pm

@Fahad It's a great achievement. We Indians are justifiably proud.

bks
Jan 12, 2018 07:07pm

This satellite is capable of very high resolution (up to 1mt) and will be used for defense

prince
Jan 12, 2018 08:31pm

@ Fahad :- If a neighbor praising and sharing good things of our country... then we should appreciate it... it will narrow the gap between two countries

