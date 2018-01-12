DAWN.COM

Gatekeeper at Karachi school taken into custody after child alleges sexual assault

Mohammad RazaUpdated January 12, 2018

Footage showing residents vandalising the school in anger over the allegations levelled against the schools' gatekeeper.

A gatekeeper at a school in Karachi's Ibrahim Hyderi area was taken into custody on Friday after a three-year-old girl in the area levelled allegations of sexual assault against him, DawnNews reported.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar said the gatekeeper had allegedly attempted to assault the child yesterday, after which she went home and told her parents.

According to her parents, he said, the child had a fever and they took her to the hospital.

The girl and her mother stand in front of the school. ─ DawnNews
The girl and her mother stand in front of the school. ─ DawnNews

The SSP said that the girl's mother today went to the school to confront the gatekeeper. The ensuing racket alerted area residents of what was happening, and they caught and beat the gatekeeper before handing him over to the Rangers.

He was then shifted to a police station, the SSP said, adding that medical tests were conducted on both the girl and the gatekeeper.

In the aftermath of the encounter, television footage showed enraged residents storming the school and vandalising hallways and displays in protest against the gatekeeper's alleged actions.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Siyal and provincial police chief, AD Khawaja, took notice of media reports of the incident and ordered the submission of detailed inquiry reports on the matter.

The latest incident comes in the wake of widespread outrage and demonstrations across the country protesting against the suspected rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city earlier this week.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Imran
Jan 12, 2018 12:35pm

What do they plan to achieve by destroying a school?

Haider
Jan 12, 2018 12:38pm

Very sad incident but so good to see a brave mother who confronted the abuser and made sure he is arrested. She saved other children from possible abuse in future and also alerted people to the situation.

random
Jan 12, 2018 12:59pm

Such untoward instances could be avoided if in nursery schools, all staff should be females. Where male staff is necessary he must be accompanied by a female ward.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Jan 12, 2018 01:46pm

do not forgive the culprit

Truth
Jan 12, 2018 01:55pm

@random, removing males from places would not solve the issue. From how many places would you remove the males?

Random
Jan 12, 2018 01:58pm

So when will the results of medico legal reports be out? Will they be shared too? Unless then its barely determined that the man has assaulted the child.

Cant v wait till the result to break such news. How long do these tests need to be confirmed? Its fortunate that the sampling was done in time. Please write about how to make sure the culprit cant get away with such a crime. Plz do these stories on centre spreads like awareness for dengue and polio was dissem8nated. Ngos should take this up and print and distribute material at doorsteps. Awareness is the best weapon where autjorities faill.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 12, 2018 02:20pm

What’s happening around us? Where are we heading???

Hawala
Jan 12, 2018 02:24pm

"In the aftermath of the encounter, television footage showed enraged residents storming the school and vandalising hallways and displays in protest against the gatekeeper's alleged actions" May i ask Why?

ali ahmed
Jan 12, 2018 03:46pm

This is individual,why they are destroying school

kamran
Jan 12, 2018 04:05pm

it is responsibility of the schools administration to check before hire them on security and gate keeper position, must check their family background and past working experience because these people are habitual, also find why they have leave the previous job are they fire due to involvement of this type of incident in past.

Sarfraz
Jan 12, 2018 04:17pm

Was school administration sleeping? The school administration should also be questioned!

M Malik
Jan 12, 2018 04:40pm

where on earth is rule of law in Pakistan, how come these people are able to come and vandalize property like this without any fear of repercussions.?

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 12, 2018 05:57pm

While the incident is one of the so many similar very tragic incidents happening all around the country like there is an epidemic & must be penalized to the maximum, the lawlessness of the vandals must also be taken into account and they all must be accosted and punished for senselessly destroying the school property.

Zubaida Khan
Jan 12, 2018 06:35pm

@random In case you don't know a lot of the abuse is carried out by female staff. Gender bias does not exist among criminals.

teacher
Jan 12, 2018 07:17pm

@random im sorry to say but females can also be sexual abusers and it's much harder to recognise them as a culprit. it was the child's bravery that she told her mother and i applaud the parents, teachers and anyone else who taught her to do so.

