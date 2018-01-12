Jahangir Tareen files review petition against SC disqualification verdict
Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen on Friday filed an appeal against the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify him under Article 62 of the Constitution.
A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had disqualified Tareen on December 15 as it announced its decision on the petition filed against the former PTI leader by Hanif Abbasi, a leader of the ruling PML-N.
The court had found Tareen to be dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of Representation of People Act (ROPA) on one count among the multiple charges brought against him. Abbasi had also filed a petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, which was rejected by the SC.
Shortly after the decision was announced, PTI chief Imran Khan had said that the party would file a review petition against the verdict. Tareen, disappointed with the decision, had flown the UK with his family. Sources had said at the time that Tareen would not return for a year and it was suggested that he would not challenge the apex court's decision.
On Friday, however, Tareen filed a review petition in the court along with an affidavit, which states that Tareen did not intentionally conceal assets in his nomination papers.
It added that The Random Trust ─ which was established in 2011 and came into question several times during the hearing of the case against Tareen ─ was formed so that the former PTI leader could provide a house for his children in Britain.
The affidavit said that Tareen had appointed himself and his wife as beneficiaries of the trust as a protective measure.
In the statement, Tareen said that he has four children all of whom are independent.
Comments (9)
Best of luck, Sir!
His punishment was not in proportion to his crime ..... he deserves a just review.
His case must be referred to NAB for concealing foreign as well as local assets and not paying full taxes despite the claim of the highest tax payer.
Don't let humanitarian people fade away.
@Shaukat Ali Khan It was not claim by himself it was on the news
What is a declaration of trust? A declaration of trust is an important document in which ‘trustees’ are appointed to hold property for ‘beneficiaries’. It appoints people as trustees who are ‘trusted’ to act in an appropriate manner and always in the interests of the beneficiaries and is governed by The Trustee Act 2000.
What is a trustee A trustee is somebody who manages property that is held in a trust. As a trustee, you're responsible for using the money or assets in a trust to benefit somebody else. I think you have a strong case go for it inshaAllah the decision will be reversed
@BhaRAT
Thanks for the correction please.
He is one of the highest tax payer of Pakistan. He deserves reconsideration
@BhaRAT Thanks I thought the same.