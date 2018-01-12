DAWN.COM

Police constable gunned down in Karachi's North Nazimabad area

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 12, 2018

A police constable was martyred in Karachi's North Nazimabad area on Friday in what appeared to be an incident of target killing, police said.

Shakir, a resident of Orangi Town who had been posted in the anti-street crime squad, was on his way to report for duty at Gulberg Police Station when two suspects on a motorcycle opened fire on him, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Irfan Baloch said.

The officer was killed in the incident of firing, the SSP confirmed. He added that it appears that the shooting was an incident of target killing.

SSP Baloch added that two empty 9-millimetre bullets were found at the site of the incident.

Shortly after media reported the incident, Sindh Inspector General Police A.D. Khawaja sought a report of the firing from the deputy inspector general west.

