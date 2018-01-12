DAWN.COM

I have only had spiritual relations with Bushra: Imran

Monitoring DeskUpdated January 12, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said he has only had spiritual relations with Bushra Maneka, to whom he proposed marriage after her divorce.

During an interview with a private television channel on Thursday night, Mr Khan said it was “now up to God” whether his proposal would be accepted or not.

Responding to a question about rumours of his third marriage, the PTI chief said: “It hurts me to talk about the matter because she [Bushra] belongs to a very conservative family and observes the purdah.”

He claimed that even his children and his sisters didn’t know that he had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka.

“What upsets me is the fact that some sections of the media use information like this to make money. This is not journalism. Investigative journalism is like a jihad... You bring the truth forward like the Kasur incident, not personal matters,” he said.

Mr Khan added: “This woman has observed purdah for most of her life. It hurt her family’s sentiments. Every time I have interacted with her, she has been in purdah... This story has caused her so much embarrassment.’’

The PTI chairman said the media organisations that telecast “news about my marriage” achieved nothing other than hurting people’s sentiments.

He said he had written about his spiritual journey in a book about seven years ago, in which he described how he had come to read a lot about Rumi and Iqbal.

“I met Bushra [Maneka] almost two years ago. I will like to reiterate that every time I met her, with family and alone, she has been in purdah. My interest in her lies in the fact that I have not seen or met anyone with her level of spirituality,” he said, adding that he only sent the proposal for marriage after she had divorced her husband.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2018

Musti Sheikh
Jan 12, 2018 08:12am

Don't you think it is 360 degree turn in level of thinking of Mr.Khan first marring a British lady and lastly a marriage proposal to Pir Ms.Maneka.What is going over here.

Honest OPINION
Jan 12, 2018 08:29am

Marriage is a long spirtual journey. Best of luck IK.

Anisha
Jan 12, 2018 08:35am

Let the relationship stay spiritual.

LIFE
Jan 12, 2018 08:36am

Better to keep silent when words doesn't make sense.

K F Khan USA
Jan 12, 2018 08:43am

He was the only person who knew he had proposed. How did everyone find out? Rather unusual the whole thing. Not well managed

Hope.
Jan 12, 2018 08:43am

I wish you establish a relationship with reality now. After all you are 66 years old.

Amir
Jan 12, 2018 08:51am

Lets give him the benefit of doubt and give him the privacy he desires

LAHORI KID
Jan 12, 2018 08:56am

Imran Khan needs to understand that the more he tries to clarify, the more people will continue, Imran for once needs to just stop talking and explaining.

Mamamiya
Jan 12, 2018 09:03am

Please explain

Anti-corruption
Jan 12, 2018 09:07am

IK should keep quiet about this. More he speaks more he makes fun of himself. This is his personal matter and he doesn't have to speak publicly, nor do we have to talk about it. He is an honest man who has made many positive changes in KPK. He is committed to bring an end to corruption, the number one problem facing the country; and that's what matters the most.

Anti-corruption
Jan 12, 2018 09:12am

The way this is going, I don't think Bushra will accept his proposal

Tariq
Jan 12, 2018 09:14am

Imran Khan must realize that he is against biggest Mafia in political history and any thing they had against Imran Khan will be made to play against him. So it is obvious that these things bound to happens so no worry.

saeed
Jan 12, 2018 09:28am

please growup and stop discussing your personal life in media

Nauman M
Jan 12, 2018 09:55am

Imran Sahib, I admire and applaud your complete turnaround from the merry days at Sussex, Jemima, Rahem and this now. It is said the success behind a new marriage is to do with adjustments required from both sides. Let that be case but we are now talking about two worlds of diametrical opposite mindsets. Good luck.

Zaman
Jan 12, 2018 10:09am

I watched the interview assuming that IK will let the nation know the truth. But he repeated the same sentences over and over again which he has been doing for the last 4 years. Unfortunately, TV anchors do not have courrage to stop him when he waist time by repeating himself. There was no substance in IK answers.

Adeel
Jan 12, 2018 10:34am

Nothing against marriage of IK but the whole saga that surrounds it makes it very distasteful

Farid
Jan 12, 2018 10:48am

This is the most confused individual in Pakistan. In psychiatry it is described as cognitive dissonance i.e when there is difference in your behaviour and attitude.

Lahore
Jan 12, 2018 10:59am

Perhaps 100s of thousands of proposal are made daily and sensitive ones are only made either personally or through very close confidants. Then how come it got leaked?

Usman
Jan 12, 2018 11:04am

Its ur kids time to get married not you. Keep ur spiritual relationship streight

