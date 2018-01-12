I have only had spiritual relations with Bushra: Imran
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said he has only had spiritual relations with Bushra Maneka, to whom he proposed marriage after her divorce.
During an interview with a private television channel on Thursday night, Mr Khan said it was “now up to God” whether his proposal would be accepted or not.
Responding to a question about rumours of his third marriage, the PTI chief said: “It hurts me to talk about the matter because she [Bushra] belongs to a very conservative family and observes the purdah.”
He claimed that even his children and his sisters didn’t know that he had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka.
“What upsets me is the fact that some sections of the media use information like this to make money. This is not journalism. Investigative journalism is like a jihad... You bring the truth forward like the Kasur incident, not personal matters,” he said.
Mr Khan added: “This woman has observed purdah for most of her life. It hurt her family’s sentiments. Every time I have interacted with her, she has been in purdah... This story has caused her so much embarrassment.’’
The PTI chairman said the media organisations that telecast “news about my marriage” achieved nothing other than hurting people’s sentiments.
He said he had written about his spiritual journey in a book about seven years ago, in which he described how he had come to read a lot about Rumi and Iqbal.
“I met Bushra [Maneka] almost two years ago. I will like to reiterate that every time I met her, with family and alone, she has been in purdah. My interest in her lies in the fact that I have not seen or met anyone with her level of spirituality,” he said, adding that he only sent the proposal for marriage after she had divorced her husband.
Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2018
Comments (19)
Don't you think it is 360 degree turn in level of thinking of Mr.Khan first marring a British lady and lastly a marriage proposal to Pir Ms.Maneka.What is going over here.
Marriage is a long spirtual journey. Best of luck IK.
Let the relationship stay spiritual.
Better to keep silent when words doesn't make sense.
He was the only person who knew he had proposed. How did everyone find out? Rather unusual the whole thing. Not well managed
I wish you establish a relationship with reality now. After all you are 66 years old.
Lets give him the benefit of doubt and give him the privacy he desires
Imran Khan needs to understand that the more he tries to clarify, the more people will continue, Imran for once needs to just stop talking and explaining.
Please explain
IK should keep quiet about this. More he speaks more he makes fun of himself. This is his personal matter and he doesn't have to speak publicly, nor do we have to talk about it. He is an honest man who has made many positive changes in KPK. He is committed to bring an end to corruption, the number one problem facing the country; and that's what matters the most.
The way this is going, I don't think Bushra will accept his proposal
Imran Khan must realize that he is against biggest Mafia in political history and any thing they had against Imran Khan will be made to play against him. So it is obvious that these things bound to happens so no worry.
please growup and stop discussing your personal life in media
Imran Sahib, I admire and applaud your complete turnaround from the merry days at Sussex, Jemima, Rahem and this now. It is said the success behind a new marriage is to do with adjustments required from both sides. Let that be case but we are now talking about two worlds of diametrical opposite mindsets. Good luck.
I watched the interview assuming that IK will let the nation know the truth. But he repeated the same sentences over and over again which he has been doing for the last 4 years. Unfortunately, TV anchors do not have courrage to stop him when he waist time by repeating himself. There was no substance in IK answers.
Nothing against marriage of IK but the whole saga that surrounds it makes it very distasteful
This is the most confused individual in Pakistan. In psychiatry it is described as cognitive dissonance i.e when there is difference in your behaviour and attitude.
Perhaps 100s of thousands of proposal are made daily and sensitive ones are only made either personally or through very close confidants. Then how come it got leaked?
Its ur kids time to get married not you. Keep ur spiritual relationship streight