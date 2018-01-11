Richard Morin takes charge as first-ever non-Pakistani CEO of PSX
Richard Morin has joined Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the first-ever non-Pakistani chief executive officer of the market, the PSX announced on Thursday.
Stockbrokers, reportedly, resisted the appointment of a foreign national on the key post. They had objected to what they thought was the high salary and perks approved for the post. However, the board of the PSX, which now has Chinese representation as major shareholders and nominees of the SECP, overwhelmed the brokers’ resistance.
Morin took charge of his office on Thursday as per the due process prescribed under the law, after acquiring 40 per cent equity stake by a Chinese consortium and self-listing of the PSX.
The PSX CEO has 30 years of experience spreading to various emerging markets, said a press release issued by the PSX.
"Throughout his professional career, Morin has contributed in various segments of financial markets including but not limited to the formulation of securities markets regulation and supervision mechanisms, derivative markets, central depositories, clearing systems, government securities markets and investment advisory," it added.
Profile
Morin earned Bachelors in Economics in 1982 from University of Montreal and Masters in Business Administration in 1988 from McGill University. He also passed "Canadian Securities Course" in 1984 and "Partners, Directors and Officers Examination" in 2000 from Canadian Securities Institute. Recently, he has also passed "Chief Compliance Officer Examination".
He also served as a lecturer at Université de Sherbrooke where he taught capital market structure as part of "Graduate Finance Programme".
During his term at the Montreal Exchange from 1984 to 1995, he held various key positions such as vice-president operations - derivative products, director market quality, director market development and as a listing officer.
For two years, he also headed the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. For over a year, from 1998 to 1999 he was appointed as the chief of mission of Regional Stock Exchange of West Africa to devise a strategic plan.
From 1999 to 2001 Morin served as Vice-president of National Bank Securities, the mutual funds and discount brokerage subsidiary of the National Bank of Canada, where he managed client assets of $5 billion. In 2002, he co-founded Landry Morin inc offering investment management services to private and institutional clients.
He was also appointed as the managing director of Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) from 2013 to 2015 where he led the investment industry's advocacy and lobby efforts in the areas of listed and OTC derivatives and online brokerage. In 2015, he established Archer Wealth Management inc and served as a CEO and CCO offering wealth management services to private clients.
wish you all the best
Great Appointment for the job.
Best of luck to Mr.Morin, hope he can bring the PSX in a more stable condition. Foreign or national, with views of national interest in sight one should not compromise on origins rather focus on results.
Ir is a major win for the country that a top corporate leader has taken up an influential post. May the trend develop further.
If they were going to hire someone to propel PSX to high profile international market, they should've hired someone with experience on Wall Street or at least NYSE, Amex, Nasdaq or London Stock Exchange.
Canadian Stock exchanges are way too small compartively. And who's ever heard of Stock Exchage of Mauritius? Might as well be a Mango Market in Mianwali! Not exactly sterling credentials.
I look forward to overhaul of PSX under his leadership. Welcome.
Good to hear a Canadian taking on a high profile position. We have are governed by very good ethical standards in Canada. I am very confident he will be a good addition to the PSX.
Love from Canada from a very proud Pakistani
But Why? Whatever the objectives behind his appointment? Whom does represent? What are the expectations?
Welcome on board! Hope your appointment will bring some consistency in PSX trading.
Welcome
Excellent step! It is the need of the hour. Pak needs to hire and employ more administrators from the Western countries so they can show Pak the right direction. It is very obvious from the prevailing situation in the country that things are not working and it is time to think outside the box. Bring in talent from the Western countries and learn from them how to handle the country or an institutions affairs. This greediness has to end as things are continuously moving in the wrong direction.
Like Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. It is time to bring in individuals from the Western countries in every institution i.e. judiciary, banking, arts, education, teachers, etc to put the things in the right place.
Start from hiring the retired individuals who will come in cheap as they are already receiving pension funds and Pak money will just be a bonus for them.
Great for PSX. We need the "best" professionals with international experience and track record of success, regardless of whether they are Pakistani or foreigners. The same must be done for PIA and Steel Mill, which the government's incompetence and corruption has all but destroyed these great enterprises. No more political meddling please. The people demand performance and success.
He has got a great portfolio. PSX will definitely benefit from his experience.
Interesting and good move.
He will be a great person to serve as stocks are very highly regulated in Canada as 2008 episode did not effect us in Canada. Good Luck to my fellow Cdn.
He should do Pakistan proud. He is Canadian after all.
In the recent past, the CEO of PIA was a German, now that of PSX also of foreign country. Hope he would give good result.
Mr.Morin has impressive credentials and background.I am sure he will direct the PSX in the right direction and make it an envy of emerging markets.
Strange ........ There isn’t a single competent Pakistan to take the position.
The opposition from the brokers should be obvious to everyone in the know. Why wouldn't they?. They have pretty much had a free hand in how the market operates and have only looked at improving their "earnings". I am delighted that Mr Morin has taken the responsibility. I believe this is good news for the stock exchange as well as the country. He will certainly bring back credibility to the market, which it desperately needs. Good luck to you Sir and welcome to my lovely country.
Excellent qualifications and relevant professional experience - A welcome appointment.
Good luck to him and PSX.
Good move. Even Bank of England Chairman is a canadian foreigner. Atleast this way PSX wont be manipulated by local stock market mafia.
Certainly a strong resume and majority shareholders have every right to appoint CEO of their choice. This move should also hopefully stop all the malpractices in PSX and improve transparency.
very brave of him
On one part,he will surely instill discipline in all market participants especially with regard to transparency in disclosures etc,and on the other hand it implies that Pakistani's have almost lost the battle in governing themselves.
Welcome to the world of insider trading! You won’t last long in this environment. Sad!
It's just baffling, one doesn't know whether to cry or pity the nation.
In an extremely changed business scenario inside Pakistan and around, in the region and on the Globe, the appointment of a well qualified foreign economist, as CEO of PSX must not be an objection, for our local 'die hards'. The career profile of 'Mr. Richard Morin speaks for itself. The Canadian Economist of a good repute should do good for Pakistan as a professional obligation. Though, very certainly we have a whole good lot of our domestic talents also. Thank You.
Wish him the best but could not resist from asking, why the need was felt to appoint a foreigner as head of Pakistan Stock Exchange?
Wish you best of luck sir! Hope your rich expertise will benifit our economy.