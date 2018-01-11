DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ASF official's son confesses to staging his own 'abduction' to get ransom

Tahir NaseerJanuary 11, 2018

Email


Police on Thursday unearthed the plot behind the staged abduction of the son of an Airport Security Force (ASF) official and revealed that the alleged victim had actually staged his own abduction to demand money for purchasing expensive mobile phones and a new motorcycle, DawnNews reported.

Civil Lines Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kazim Naqvi said that ASF Assistant Director Tariq Parvez's son Shaheer Tariq went missing from Rawalpindi on January 3 under mysterious circumstances. Subsequently, the 'abductors' contacted the parents through the chat messenger of a social media website, demanding that they pay up Rs0.6 million in ransom.

The DSP told DawnNews that at first, the boy's father did not report the matter to the police, although a case of abduction against unspecified suspects was registered later on.

The abductors directed that the ransom money should be dropped in the open space behind the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi's office — a deed when done by the father saw his abducted son return home.

During its initial investigation, police had already declared the abducted as the 'conspirator' of the abduction — an assessment that later proved accurate.

Following his return, the boy — now the prime suspect — was investigated, during which he spilled the beans, not only confessing to the crime but also naming four of his college friends as accomplices.

The quintet had bought three expensive mobile phones and a motorcycle from the ransom they received — Rs200,000 of which was recovered by police.

The boy told Dawn News that neither did his father allow him to keep a mobile phone nor was there a motorcycle at home, due to which he staged the entire drama. "But I am now ashamed," he rued. "I should not have done this to my family members."

DSP Naqvi said Rawalpindi Police had acquired the assistance of Federal Investigation Agency's cyber crime cell, adding that the difficulty in tracing targets via social media and the father's refusal to cooperate kept them from locating the boy before the drop was made.

The case's central character and his four collaborate will be sent to the jail on judicial remand after being presented before the court on Friday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Res Judicata
Jan 11, 2018 08:51pm

ASF is a disciplined force. Dad must had gone beyond the appropriate love for his son. All disciplined Dads must impose strict discipline at home please.

Adil Jadoon
Jan 11, 2018 08:59pm

Some upbringing.....

Salman Qadeer
Jan 11, 2018 08:59pm

Kids these days are really getting out of hand!

South Asian
Jan 11, 2018 09:30pm

@Salman Qadeer yes sir this new generation is crossing all the limits which we were scared to even think at our childhood, in our area a child went to police station to lounge a complain and demanded to arrest his father for not taking him outside on weekends.

rana1
Jan 11, 2018 09:42pm

The father should retrospect.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous gamble

Dangerous gamble

Restrictions on Pakistan won’t halt attacks in Afghanistan.

Editorial

January 11, 2018

Exchange rate theatre

THE recent flip-flop by the State Bank on an important decision impacting the quantity of dollars available for sale...
Updated January 11, 2018

Balochistan politics

THE awfulness of the political shenanigans in Balochistan was bloodily underlined by yet another suicide attack in...
January 11, 2018

H1N1 flu concerns

SEASONAL influenza, triggered mostly in the winter months, is once more upon us. There are increasing reports of...
January 10, 2018

Too dangerous to drink

AS if the health problems of this country’s vast majority weren’t bad enough, research continues to provide us...
Qadri’s agenda
Updated January 10, 2018

Qadri’s agenda

Though PAT chief has legitimate demands, his quixotic politics often drifts away from principle.
January 10, 2018

Surviving the story

IN the backdrop of the oft highlighted occupational hazards of being a journalist in Pakistan, is a story that...