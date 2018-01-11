DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi, army chief visit SSG headquarters in Cherat

Dawn.comUpdated January 11, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visit SSG Headquarters in Cherat. —ISPR
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Special Service Group (SSG) headquarters in Cherat on Thursday, the military's media wing reported.

Upon arrival, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument, after which he was briefed about the capabilities and performance of SSG, read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The SSG troops then demonstrated their skills and operational capabilities to the prime minister and the army chief.

Prime Minister Abbasi also tried out a few of the weapons used by SSG commandos, ISPR said.

SSG troops then demonstrated their skills and operational capabilities. —ISPR
Later addressing the officers and troops, Abbasi appreciated the performance of the elite force and its contributions to the ongoing efforts against terrorism.

The ISPR further said the prime minister had paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the SSG and the armed forces whose sacrifices have returned peace in Pakistan.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt and other senior officers were also present during the visit.

Trump Et
Jan 11, 2018 07:42pm

We are beginning to like this guy.

Tariq GEE
Jan 11, 2018 07:46pm

Keep up the good work PML-N!

Moodyjat
Jan 11, 2018 08:02pm

Good one, every Head of state should visit its special forces more often, it boosts morale of special forces.

Abhishek
Jan 11, 2018 08:21pm

@Moodyjat To what end?

Ahsan Gul
Jan 11, 2018 08:39pm

PM Abbasi, a few weeks ago I wrote comments that you have intelligence and leadership skills. Hang with military leaders and learn more. Public likes you better than Shrief brothers. Disassociate with SS and NS. Make your own decisions.

N_Saq
Jan 11, 2018 09:22pm

Well as a leader of the country the PM should be visiting troops all the time i.e. whenever he can because it boosts morale, it keeps things interesting for troops plus something for troops to look forward to.

