PM Abbasi, army chief visit SSG headquarters in Cherat
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Special Service Group (SSG) headquarters in Cherat on Thursday, the military's media wing reported.
Upon arrival, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument, after which he was briefed about the capabilities and performance of SSG, read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The SSG troops then demonstrated their skills and operational capabilities to the prime minister and the army chief.
Prime Minister Abbasi also tried out a few of the weapons used by SSG commandos, ISPR said.
Later addressing the officers and troops, Abbasi appreciated the performance of the elite force and its contributions to the ongoing efforts against terrorism.
The ISPR further said the prime minister had paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the SSG and the armed forces whose sacrifices have returned peace in Pakistan.
Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt and other senior officers were also present during the visit.
We are beginning to like this guy.
Keep up the good work PML-N!
Good one, every Head of state should visit its special forces more often, it boosts morale of special forces.
@Moodyjat To what end?
PM Abbasi, a few weeks ago I wrote comments that you have intelligence and leadership skills. Hang with military leaders and learn more. Public likes you better than Shrief brothers. Disassociate with SS and NS. Make your own decisions.
Well as a leader of the country the PM should be visiting troops all the time i.e. whenever he can because it boosts morale, it keeps things interesting for troops plus something for troops to look forward to.