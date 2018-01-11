PTI to join PAT protest on Jan 18: Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday announced he would join Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri for the protest he has announced for January 18.
Qadri has called for supporters to 'topple the government' after a deadline given for the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over their alleged complicity in the 2014 Model Town tragedy expired earlier this week.
Khan today asked the chief justice to take suo moto notice of the Model Town incident, saying there had been "no headway" in the case for the past four years "because Shahbaz Sharif is sitting at the top" in the province.
He also criticised the alleged role played by Sanaullah in the tragedy, who, Khan alleged, "had been accused of murders" by people in his own party.
Speaking on the murder and rape of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur, he said that the people, including the victim's father, had been demanding justice from the CJP and the chief of army staff (COAS) because they had lost faith in the Punjab police and government.
"It is not as if these kinds of crimes do not happen in other countries; but a civilised society decides that such crimes will not be allowed to take place in the future whenever such incidents happen. Just as we, as a nation, decided to collectively fight terrorism following the Army Public School attack."
He explained his perspective saying that the incident may not have taken place had strict action been taken against the culprits involved in the 2015 Kasur child abuse scandal.
He also criticised the police's firing on grieving protesters on Wednesday, which ended up killing two people, asking: "What professional police does this?" he asked.
He also criticised the police in Punjab for acting with impunity because the Sharif family had been "using it to protect themselves and act on their orders."
"I also demand that the chief justice take notice of the billions of rupees being spent on the security of Jati Umra [Sharifs' residence] and the 2,500 policemen being appointed for their protection."
The PTI chief, whose party is leading the government in Khyber Pakhtnukhwa (KP), also presented statistics on how crime has fallen in KP since 2014, adding that the same could happen in Punjab if police reforms are initiated.
"All of his [talk of] development is showmanship," he said while criticising the Punjab chief minister.
"Despite spending 19 years in government in the province, not a single institution has been reformed by the Sharifs," he claimed.
Comments (28)
Please Mr.Khan no more sit-in, no more protest. We want peace, stability, and tranquility in this difficult time when our enemies are ready to destroy us.
People of this country are now sick of politics of agitation and schism. By participating in a foreign-funded agenda, PTI will simply lose its value.
IK sb do some work and let other work as well I understand corruption but corruption is in Pak blood can not clean one person blood and think entire nation will become corruption free. it must start from home clean PIT first dear
Simply unacceptable.
The best way to get rid of Nawaz government is through the electoral process. If you are, somehow, able to change the government and that with the help of Dr. Tahir ul Qadri, PML-N will gain the benefit and you will never ever become prime minister of this nation.
Please, please don't be the part of negative politics.
Imran Khan, I am your supporter and I am so disappointed to read this news. Please try to understand that our country cannot bear any more misadventure of 'dharna' or agitation. We are on the brink of chaos and the man you have decided to be the part of is someone who has no stakes in this country. He is a foreign agent and he is coming here to create anarchy. Please disassociate yourself before it gets too late.
You will not find people like me supporting you anymore in the upcoming elections.
@Waleed Imam - Wrong! Only pressure works here now to get justice!
Extremely disappointed to read this statement of my favorite politician.
This is a nonstarter. A bad news for Pakistan.
Imran Khan sb, the problem since the day-one with you is that you have utterly failed to understand people around you who are giving your wrong advice. The PTI is surviving just because of your credentials and credibility. By siding with a highly doubtful personality, you are going to lose your credibility and popularity fast.
Have patience Mr.Khan. Not much time has left. Elections are nearing. Please present yourself to the nation and get the premiership through the constitutional means.
I hope sanity will prevail in your camp and you will not become the culprit in pushing the country towards anarchy and instability.
All the commentators here have conveniently skipped what actually Mr. Khan wants to say. IK wants to tell the nation that these two sharif brothers have been in government in Punjab for years but still no reforms for state institutions. State institutions are responsible to protect common person life but they have been failing miserably especially in Punjab. Stand up and ask sharifs what they have done to reform institutions especially police. Why such horrendous events takes place again and again? Why is someone not made responsible and given exemplary punishment?
@A Supporter of PTI - is supporting justice for 14 innocent people in model town is unfair? Nation support the cause regardless of their political ideology, culprits must be exposed and punished - who is the mastermind and instructed to fire on innocent people? These are the questions that nation want to know - it's not a rocket science to comprehend!
You are role model for many young people. Your effort in helping poor people of this nation from clutches of the corrupt ruling elite should be fair and free from all kind of agitation and negative means.
Tahir-ul-Qadri has suddenly poped-up with his agenda. I believe you are educated and highly patriotic politician who is obviously not corrupt at all. You understand the evil designs of our enemy. See this move Qadri in the light of Trump's statements.
I hope you will review your decision.
@Sheraz Whatever he says is correct. But don't take the negative means to change the government. He should wait till next elections.
Guys please give PTI a chance in the next election. Pakistan needs a change. If Americans can vote for Trump and Brits voted for Brexit (both of these are much more stable countries than Pak). Then we must also look for a change. Enough of PML and PPP. Choose PTI and see if it makes a difference. I'm sure they won't do worst than PML and PPP.
Dont know when this man will understand. Embarrasing defeat the other day in Chakwal already resonated every where.m and already hibted at rejection of IK politics. Its amazibg that IK is here for model town byt is unable to issie apology on supporting Taliban who killed many thousands of innocents. Look at Qadri he is akready accused of threatning the families of victims to not to take money and himself digested all, in an attempt that his paid politics remain. Ik is suicidibg again, he is not seeing the result of his no worl policy. People will not vote o how well you crtivized but how well you performes
What can one say when a leader like Imran Khan lacks vision! This is very unfortunate that he is again planning to resort to the negative means to topple Nawaz regime.
Can't he see the bigger picture? Can't he understand the challenges this country is facing today? I am so disappointed.
Mr. Khan. Please stop your antics. You have been a spoiler long enough. You are again going to cause damage to the development work and inflict heavy, repeated losses to the economy by scaring away investors. I wish somebody opened your eyes and informed you how much damage is caused evrytime you start your crusade. Why can’t you wait for the elections and let us decide who will run the country.
Look at IK 5 years tenure for KPk. Zero perdormance, thousands killed, Talibans were about to open offices with IK support, no additional electricity, jangla bus initiation, family politics, introduction of Ppp corrupts in party, introduction of mqm killers in party, no development work, focus on marriages, lies, compaigned against Pakistanis in england, and aupprtes jack, never gave rights to all three of his cjildren, vulgur language. Wow we must support IK with all of above causes and make his Chakwal embarrasing defeat a little bigger. Ik is not understanding or perhaps undersatnd that his dismal perdormance will not land him seat so should try shortcut now
I believe the CJ should be taking serious notice of the Kasur children murders. Imran Khan has his priorities all wrong.
I doubt if people will support you. The time and experience have established the fact that you could not deliver well in KPK. If you did anything better than Sharifs, it was comparatively low corruption rate in KPK.
Despite taking help from Qadri, you would not be able to gain any political benefit. But yes, you will cause a lot of harm to the peace and whatever progress the country making at the recent time.
Please change your mind and help Qadri pack his beg and return to his homeland--Canada.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani .... khan claims himself most popular leader and going to be elected next PM (although chakwal by election result says another story) then why he does not wait for election which is only 4..5 months away.
Why only IK and Dr.Qadri are fighting the war against corruption and injustice for the sake of Pakistani nation?
Protest is starting on the 17th of January. Why isn't he asking his party member to join PAT when the protest starts. Why 18th ? Oh! I know someone very close to IK might have told him that 17th of January is not a good day for protest for PTI and the 18th of January is. Mr. Khan is so lucky to have someone who could tell him such secrets.
Pakistan is going through a critical phase due to extreme pressures exerted by US along with economic slow down. With elections around the corner, PTI ill-timed dharna decision will only create more chaos in the country which would be least appreciated by most Pakistanis. Imran Khan indulging in dharna politics at this juncture would only ruin its chances of becoming the next PM.
@Shahzad they won't do better either. It's basically the same crowd.
@Waleed Imam
At least he is taking a positive step, encouraging people and giving them awareness and what PMNL is doing?????
Agree with what said by Imran Khan