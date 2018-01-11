Sheikhupura man suspected of raping, murdering 8-year-old killed by police
With riots triggered by perceived police inaction over the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin continuing throughout the day in Kasur, the alleged murderer and rapist of an 8-year-old child was killed in Punjab's Sheikhupura district by police on Wednesday night.
Police say Shiraz Arif Raja had abducted, raped and murdered 8-year-old Maliha, whose body was found in a pile of trash on January 4 stuffed in a gunny bag.
Maliha, who had been visiting Sheikhupura to spend winter vacations with her maternal uncle’s family, had gone missing on December 29.
According to the police, Raja was killed during a shootout that broke out during a police operation to take the suspect into custody.
A first investigation report of the incident was registered the Farooqabad Police Station.
Police officials said they had headed to arrest the suspect upon receiving a tip-off about his location, but when they reached the spot, the suspect and three of his accomplices opened fire, which resulted in a shootout.
Raja was shot and killed during the exchange of fire. Police claim that the bullet that took the suspect’s life came from one of his own accomplices, all three of whom managed to flee the scene.
The suspect’s body has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura for a postmortem examination.
Comments (8)
I do not believe in this story. First of all if it was a serial killer why police couldn't catch him during the last two years when he destroyed 8 young lives already along with their families? Why now? why so fast they found the serial killer and got him killed? why other three accomplice of this cruel dirtbag manage to escape ? How come overnight police became so efficient to get to that killer ? Make no sense and i think police is fully accomplice in these people's crime!
How three of them managed to flee the scene? Why it always happen that criminals involved in high profile case manage to escape so easily? It was such a critical issue and additional force should have been deployed. CM of Punjab and other VIPs should have spared some of the constables. Why rangers was not called to support police - This incident has further made it suspicious. Punjab government and police cannot run away with the excuse that other criminals managed to flee. There should be judicial commission to investigate it and the culprits should be punished.
Typical..... Nothing new...
I do not know if I should laugh or cry at this story. First how incompetent were the criminals that they shot their own and then suddenly managed to escape. Even more incompetent is the police that they let all three accomplices get away. I think police must seriously do their job rather than make up such stories.
3rd case on the front page of today's DAWN
Probably the saddest aspect of all these investigations is that no one trusts the police - neither their integrity, nor their competence
Make no mistake. Proper investigation needs to be conducted...accused involved might be covering their tracks after Kasur riots.
No sense in publishing this kind of story , very awkward.