6-year-old Zainab's autopsy suggests child endured rape, captivity before murder
A postmortem examination conducted on 6-year-old Zainab, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in Kasur days after she went missing, suggests she may have been raped before she was strangled to death.
District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Medico Legal Officer (MLO) Dr Quratulain Attique told Dawn.com on Thursday that the examination revealed the minor girl had died of strangulation.
There were visible marks of torture on the child's face, congestion in her muscles, and her tongue was badly bruised and injured as it was pressed between her teeth. She added that the hyoid bone was fractured, indicating strangulation.
Dr Attique said the postmortem examination was performed the same day Zainab's body was recovered ─ on Tuesday ─ and an initial examination suggested she may have been dead for two to three days.
Zainab went missing on Jan 4, which means she may have been held captive by her abductors for two to four days before she was killed.
Although the MLO did not explicitly confirm that the minor was raped, findings in the autopsy suggest that she may have been sexually assaulted and there was also evidence to suggest the child had been sodomised. There was mud, fecal matter and blood found on her body, the MLO confirmed.
According to the report, DNA samples of the attacker were also collected from the body. Additional findings from the forensic tests, which are detailed in the report, point to sexual assault of the minor.
The samples have been sent to a lab in Lahore for testing, Dr Attique said, adding that the process of testing can take up to three months.
Dr Attique said that this is the fourth such case she has seen in the seven months she has been at DHQ Kasur. Of the four cases, only one child survived the ordeal. The findings in all cases were similar to those in Zainab's case.
Zainab goes missing, is found murdered
Zainab, 6, had gone to a religious tuition centre near her house in the Road Kot area last Thursday (Jan 4) from where she is believed to have been abducted. Her parents had been in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah, according to her family, and she had been living with a maternal aunt. Her parents returned to the country on Wednesday.
Soon after her abduction, her panicked family had received footage showing her walking with a stranger near Peerowala Road.
On Tuesday, a police constable deputed to trace the girl recovered her body from a heap of trash near the Shahbaz Khan Road.
Police said the girl seemed to have been killed four or five days earlier.
A first information report had been registered against the disappearance of the girl on Jan 5, with the victim's paternal uncle as the complainant in the case. Murder charges were added to the FIR on Jan 9, after the victim's body was recovered.
The child’s body was buried on Wednesday evening after the chief of the army staff assured her family that the criminal would not go scot-free.
Sharif also visited the victim's family on Thursday morning to offer his condolences. He assured his support to Zainab's father and promised that the culprits would be severely punished. The Punjab CM chaired a cabinet meeting on law and order, reviewed the primary reports on the Kasur incident and ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in the city.
Zainab's father, Amin, is a supporter of Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri, who led the funeral prayers for his daughter. But Amin vowed not to bury his daughter until justice is served.
Widespread protests continue
Protests and a shutter-down strike which began in Kasur on Tuesday turned violent on Wednesday and continued Thursday as residents agitated against perceived police inaction over the alleged rape and murder of the child.
The protesters resolved not to relent unless the culprit was brought to justice. It was not long before the outrage spread across other cities and to social media, with the # JusticeforZainab hashtag becoming a rallying cry.
At least two people died of gunshot wounds on Wednesday when a group of 200 protesters armed with sticks and stones ─ led by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah ─ attempted to storm the deputy commissioner's office and clashed with police.
The Punjab government on Wednesday evening confirmed that six people, including four policemen and two civil defence personnel, who allegedly opened fire at the protesters were arrested.
Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif announced financial aid of Rs3m to the families of those killed by firing, and said that jobs would be given to two members of each family.
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, while speaking about a policeman who had fired into a crowd of protesters outside the DC's office yesterday, told DawnNews today: "We have taken the man that was straight shooting at the crowd into custody. Even in the video, it is evident that his superior is telling the man not to shoot at that angle and yet he continues to do so."
As demonstrations ran into their third day, members of civil society staged protests and held vigils for the victim, with all condemning the tragedy in the strongest possible terms.
Protesters in Kasur agitated at the compound of PML-N MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari, where an enraged mob set cars and motorcycles parked in his compound on fire. Ansari was not at his compound at the time of the riots.
Students at Punjab University (PU) and other institutions staged protests against the 6-year-old's murder at Kalma Chowk in Lahore. The protesters blocked Ferozepur Road and demanded that the government took appropriate action and ensured that justice is served.
The PU students also held funeral prayers in absentia for the victim.
Speaking to reporters at Parliament House, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah demanded that provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah and CM Shahbaz Sharif turn in their resignations for failing to provide protection to citizens.
The opposition has been clamouring for Sana and Sharif's resignations for the Model Town incident. Shah today drew a comparison between the Model Town clashes and the riots in Kasur after some police officials opened fire on protesters who tried to storm the DC's office.
"The Kasur incident is the height of savagery and the Punjab government is responsible for it," he claimed. "This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Kasur, but the government has failed to put a stop to these crimes."
PPP's Sherry Rehman submitted a call-to-attention notice in Senate today asking senators to pay attention to sexual assault, which appears to be prevalent in Kasur. The PPP also submitted a motion in the Parliament, asking for a debate on Zainab's murder in order to ensure the protection of children in the country in future.
PTI lawmaker Murad Saeed has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly, calling for the scheduled proceedings of the lower house to be postponed.
PPP, MQM-P, PML-F and PTI leaders also submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly condemning Zainab's murder.
The National Commission for Human Rights blamed the Kasur district administration for the murder and said that had the NCHR recommendations been implemented, the latest incident would not have occurred.
"There were very solid and sound recommendations that had been forwarded, but it is very painful to see that no concrete steps have been taken by the district administration of Kasur to curb the recurrence of such grave incidents," NCHR Chairman retired Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan said.
With additional reporting by Nadir Guramani, Saifullah Cheema, Arif Malik, Fahad Chaudhary, and Imtiaz Mugheri.
Comments (83)
It's very very disturbing and disappointing report.
VERY SAD AND SHATTERED. RIP LITTLE ANGEL.
Let us hope the criminal is caught and given the punishment he deserves.
A slow death to the monster or monsters who did this. I cried when I saw this, a beautiful little girl who now because of the low life trash that destroyed her will never know the beauty of life and what could have been. Pakistan this is one you have to take care of, protect the beauty that is your women young and old and make men pay hard for the severe crime that of rape and in this case rape and murder.
The culprits to such a brutal crime deserve exemplary punishment that also include the officials from the law enforcing agencies plus shameless & ignorant government officials.
Possibility is there because the killer might have got scared that the child would tell this to her parents. Whoever has done this should be punished harsh and made an example for other psychos. Check with the friends and relatives of the girl. With whom she was last seen. The police need to show some compassion towards the girl apart from corruption.
RIP.
People will condemn and after few days foget it. There are so many such incidents which are not reported. There must be be some practical actions to stop it. Every child is lost , should trigger an amber alerts like USA. All sign boards , airport and railway and bus stops should have missing signs and the culprit must be punished severely.
I think every information should not reached to Zainab parents. They have already devastated & such flow of info may hurt them further.
Very sad. How can a head of the state sleep???? Act of brutality.
My heart is crying.
Let the investigators do their job. A very sad and heart wrenching news for all the parents in Pakistan.
Painful tale of Zainabs across the world. We have failed you all big time. Very sorry :(
humanity has failed. pls revaluate.
Very sad and tragic!
Such a sweet-looking, inncoent child was so brutaly revaged is heart-wrenching, I can only imagine what the parents must be going through. Their anguish is beyond anyone's comprehension unless they have lived though such tragedy.
I hope the culprits are caught and given harshest punishment for their crime. There was no justification for taking an innocent life and put the child through the trauma and pain before she was snuffed out! Mere words to condemn this crime are not enough.
The culprit should be arrested without any further delay, after he is arrested , trial should be speedy, and he should be crucified in a daylight in the middle of intersection.
Innocent girl was raped and lost life to make nation wake up that its time to enforce shariah law across country and get rid of killers, rapists, corrupts ...
No child is safe in this country. Shameless government.
Take strict actions plz
She looks an angel, so sad.
State failed to protect her daughter! RIP Zainab
l have lost all hope for this nation.
Poor baby.....
It is just appalling that her parents never rushed back when she went missing! This is the worst case scenario for any parent. And they landed after the funeral?! Really?! Those parents never deserved an angel like Zainab!
So Sad! :( In my opinion, all comes down to the difference between education and illiteracy. Politicians are also responsible for this who did not give importance to the education, who deliberately kept it own masses uneducated. So that they can easily fool them and rule on them.
Forget about the good morals, ethics, and self consciousness, unless we implement emergency on education for all, whether a boy or a girl.
Irony is that these illiterates or some so called educated will give votes again to those who have done nothing or very little for the betterment of the society.
We are sorry, we failed you my child
Deepest sympathies and condolences. But, why show the photo of the girl? That beautiful smile pained me further
Sad day. Sharifs failed to fix the police despite being in power for 30 LONG years. And look what Chakwal did yesterday, it supported the same sharifs. Pity on you!
Dont trust your child with anyone relative or not. Dont trust I repeat. Educate children what is good or bad touch and make them sensible of it from the start. The culprit behind the zainab incident must be brutally punished under the law.
Zainab wad evidently kidnapped and raped by someone known to her as she is seen comfortably going with the abductor-- i believe there is a racket behind these child molestation and murder cases-- we all remembaer the involvement of the pronoggraphy industry in the kasur paedophilia racket that was busted a few years ago-- i think those same people are behind these crimes including the present victim with the tacit involvement of some high ups. The parents and family members should be able to identify the abductor -- he is definitely someone known to the family
my heart bleeds.......
Rest in peace. This incident has brought shame on all of us. This is a collective failure. The person who did this should be hanged in public. Please do not share her pictures on digital media.
Highly disgusting to hear... The perpetrator /s should be handed over to the public to face the public wrath
A beautiful little girl. I feel deep sorrow every time I think her.
The guy they are showing the CCTV, is probably not the one. He is kidnapping the little girl for someone else. If he was kidnapping her for himself then he would have covered his face somehow.
Because so many other children in the area have also been victim to this, it seems that someone high up is the main culprit. The police system is covering up the real child killer. Could be a influential person, hence no investigation progress.
DPO Kausur Zulfiqar has been suspended is not enough bcs he will get salary. He should be terminated and SSP and DSP should lower ranked one grade lower. All these appointees are nominated son of CM.
@Zak you do? what do you understand?
The condition of our society needs to change. Why is our education budget so poor? Why do we allow drug users to openly use drugs? Why can we not implement policy changes like so many other countries in the world like free education? What is being done for unemployment? What have we done to block porn sites like many other countries (Russia)? Until and unless we tackle some of these very important issues, we might have to unfortunately see more such cases. People need to stop voting in Govts that cannot implement important changes that improve the overall condition of society and ensure security for everyone.
I could not read the whole piece, having a six years old daughter myself , brought tears to my eyes, may almighty give courage and strength to the grieving family and bring the culprit to justice. Very disturbing.
This is Nirbhaya moment for Pakistan. The public must rise like Indians did in 16 December 2012 rape & murder case.
Horrible.
@vijay patel .... she suffered physically but her soul must be in eternal peace.
When I do open the DAWN website I quickly move the page to the bottom so I don't have to look at her. I can't look at her. These eyes looking at me telling me how coward I am where a little girl like her was torn apart by a monster and I share a society where we could not stop it. These eyes are telling me to be ashamed of myself for not doing enough to build a society where at least a 7 years old could have lived.
RIP little angel...may you find eternal peace in jannat ameeen
Being a father of 2 young girls myself, I can only imaging the pain the parents must be suffering. Not to mention the horrors that poor soul experienced in the last few days of her very short life. My heart goes out to the family and I pray they find some peace. As for the animal that committed this atrocity, I hope he gets caught and I hope they find a punishment worse than death. To all the readers, please be very vigilant. I know the recent cases are related to minor girls but that does not mean that young boys are safe. There are a lot of monsters out there. Please look after yourself and your families.
Zainab's family said the police did not take action after they reported her disappearance and it was relatives who recovered CCTV footage of Zainab's movements before she disappeared, not the police. I just cried listening to the interview of one of the family members. The CM Panjab went to Kasur and suspended police officials. What was he doing when police did not take action for the last two years. He should also be held partly responsible for this tragic incident.
RIP little angel. punished the culprit publicly.
After this disgraceful and inhumane incident, let's unite ourselves against corrupt mafia, dishonest politicians and incompetent policemen and expose them in public. They are the black sheep and scumps of our society and main culprits of current political and financial crisis. This is my honest assessment - enough is enough!
This is Sick, How can any one stoop so low
Devastated, no words. May the little soul Rest In Peace.
RIP Little angel .Sorry We could not protect you .
So Sad to see - Culprits should not go Unpunished. Condolences for the Family
Govt should resign and accept that all governence failed.
its not serial killer. if it would police should cooperate with zainab, family . secondly scketch is also wrong no beard at all. moreover zainab is feeling friendly with kidnapper that means he was either from her religious school or something like that
its so heart breaking and shattering.. cannot control my tears reading this...i am filled with anger ... please remove this news.. its tearing apart our hearts
4th such case during Dr's 7 months posting there. Looks like it's a known crime happening regularly. What did police do in other cases before ?
Highly deplorable . However we should not stop by merely criticizing and showing sympathy . Preventive measures like creating awareness among children etc
Further present day youths are exposed to materials which were not easily accessible earlier , these also create unwanted excitement and mental delusions . So also the food that we eat that creates too much of heat in body like Garlic etc and many other aphrodisiacs that we eat unknowingly . So also there is a need to teach Yoga , so that mental stability can be maintained .
@Tariq 100% agree. Amber alert is a must
heart wrenching!
Very sad to see such a beautiful girl met this tragic end by a child Molester, who did think twice to commit such a horrific crime.He should be handover to the public and let people decide his fate.Shame on our society, where these molesters are living.
@Syed Fahad Anwar It is not the failure of Govt only but of society, education, blindness and extremism also.
What the child gone through, is really horrible. May her spirit RIP, more strength to her family.
Zainab was seen walking with a man in the footage. This may sugguest that she may have known the abductor who knew her schedule and also that her parents are away. At least in USA, it is an established fact that most of the rapists are known to the victim. My heart bleeds for this victim and others like her.
Till the time we have ministers like Rana Sanaullah, I have serious doubts about justice for Zainab or any other victim.
@Kaushal "It is not the failure of Govt only but of society, education, blindness and extremism also." You would be surprised to know the stats of child abuse in USA. Education does not prevent such acts alone.
This incident broke my heart. :(
No words to condemn such savage incidents. It seems that their are rape mafia with strong back. Police seems to hide their failure or the culprits.
This is horrible, heart breaking. Poor Zainab and her family....the criminals should be given public punishment
Shame shame !
And they government keeps on saying “everything is alright “ !
If I am the father of the girl, I will refuse to meet Shahbaz or his Rana Sana. I will refuse to deal with the police of the area anymore. If I have lost the child due to them already then they don't deserve to stay on their posts.
This is very sad and sickening
RIP
Heart breaking. I wish the culprits get the highest punishment permissible by law.
:(
very sad. little girls soul RIP
This pains me severely. How can humanity stoop so low? I hope that no person in this world would ever have to undergo such an anguish like that felt by the child. May her soul rest in peace.
So cute: So Angle like. Even a wild animal will not kill such an Angle.I pity the parents.
The way she was walking with that abductor, we can tel,l She knew that person.
I hope that those monsters who did these horrific things to this innocent soul suffer a million times more than what they made her suffer. Please catch him/them asap.
It is incomprehensible how can someone hurt a sweet little girl like her. There is only one punishment for the culprit, street justice. Just find the person who did this, announce him and let him go. He will get what he deserves within 1 minutes. People will take care of him. No need for court proceedings.
@Etna.cincinati .This is pure agony and a heartbreak for the family. This could have happened even if the family was in Pakistan. Your can't blame the family for this terrible crime. I hope the authorities arrest this criminal and bring him to justice. The National Assembly should pass tough laws against child rape criminals.
When you build the institutions on favoritism and disrespect merit, you end up with institutions that fail you. A well known fact that police/intelligence/security organizations in Pakistan are 100 years behind the developing world. Nothing has been done by Zardaris and Sharifs clans despite being in power for decades. Perhaps, they have the protection and yes men doing the job for them so nothing else matters.
This is heart wrenching. Don't have the guts to even read the story. May her soul rest in peace. The world will move on but a nightmare for parents for the rest of their lives. We are all responsible as a society.
Swify and Strictest possible action is the need of the hour.
'Dawn' shouldn't have published the picture of the victim. So sad.
DAWN should remove little Zainab's picture.It is too sad and painful to watch.