DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sugar Mills case: Jahangir Tareen tells SC he will buy cane growers' produce

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 11, 2018

Email


Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen, along with five other mill owners, on Wednesday told the Supreme Court (SC) that he is willing to buy harvested sugarcane from all farmers affected by the suspension of sugar mills operations, DawnNews reported.

The offer was made while a three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard a petition against a Lahore High Court (LHC) order to relocate three sugar mills that are believed to be owned by the Sharif family.

In the petition, filed last year, farmers and mill owners had urged the court to overturn the LHC's decision arguing that the halting of crushing has affected cane growers since they are unable to sell their harvest.

On Wednesday, the SC had given Tareen — a defendant in the case — two options: either the cane be processed after a commission is paid to crushers, or that the entire produce that, according to the prosecution, is current rotting, is bought by Tareen.

In today's hearing, Tareen and five other mill owners assured the court that they will buy the entire produce on government rates. The CJP warned that the transactions will be monitored closely by the court.

The farmers raised some objections over the announcement, saying that the businessmen had not specified how they will buy the cane. Defence attorney Aitzaz Ahsan responded that the rate of the cane will be determined by the sugar cane commissioner.

Dismissing the objections raised by the farmers, Justice Nisar cautioned them against becoming someone else's "mouthpiece".

"We (the court) gave relief to the cane growers and stopped sugar mills from illegal operations as well," the CJP announced. He further said that he will listen to cane growers' arguments only when he is sure of their "sincerity".

The hearing was adjourned until April 18. The CJP said that he will listen to further objections in his chamber.

Sugar mills relocation and high court decision

In December 2006, through a notification, the Punjab government had banned the establishment of new sugar mills and the expansion of existing mills. The prohibition included the relocation of mills as well.

However, in 2015, the provincial government had amended the 2006 notification to allow relocation. This revision led to the relocation of Chaudhry Sugar Mills to Rahim Yar Khan, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills to Muzaffargarh and Ittefaq Sugar Mills to Bahawalpur. All three of the firms are believed to be the property of the Sharif family.

In 2016, however, Tareen had challenged the relocation of mills in the LHC, arguing that the amendment was only made to benefit the Sharif family and that the relocation was illegal.

In Septemeber 2017, the high court declared the relocations illegal and ordered that the owners of the mills return to their previous locations within three months.

The LHC's decision was soon challenged by mill owners in the apex court with Tareen as a defendant.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Amir
Jan 11, 2018 02:30pm

Very good decision by the honorable court.

ahmad alvi
Jan 11, 2018 02:42pm

So sugar mill owners benefited from the litigation in Supreme court. They avoided sugarcane procurement and let the price fall tremendously and now through their agents will buy below the government rates and will become saints.....ultimately enriching themselves multifod

Azmeen
Jan 11, 2018 02:49pm

What a wonderful reward for Jahangir Tareen! Through Vlosing other sugar mills in the same area. Justice prevails.

AW
Jan 11, 2018 03:16pm

Great job by Jahangir Tareen. Well done to defeat the forces of monopolistic black mail

Nisar ahmed
Jan 11, 2018 03:49pm

Sugar mills owner are very claver, they fulfilled their quota in December. Rate in December 2017 at mills gate 155 -44 kg (10% weight detection policy) Mills local point (kanda rate) 90- with detection 2kg per 40-kg , Every farmer have not access to mills because he can not get permit . Mills officer sells permit to farmer for mills gate rate, Other farmer have not financial power can’t get permit so they sold can at 90 per 42 to 44 per kg at local point mills kanda .

Naveed
Jan 11, 2018 04:01pm

Honorable CJP should also take in notice of 12 - 16 km long ques of trollies at the gates of sugar mills, and un loading of sugar can from trollies after 2 to 3 days, highly insulting for can growers.

NeedInsaaf
Jan 11, 2018 05:53pm

He is the one introducing greater risk of GMO agri products in the country ditching all organics

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous gamble

Dangerous gamble

Restrictions on Pakistan won’t halt attacks in Afghanistan.

Editorial

January 11, 2018

Exchange rate theatre

THE recent flip-flop by the State Bank on an important decision impacting the quantity of dollars available for sale...
Updated January 11, 2018

Balochistan politics

THE awfulness of the political shenanigans in Balochistan was bloodily underlined by yet another suicide attack in...
January 11, 2018

H1N1 flu concerns

SEASONAL influenza, triggered mostly in the winter months, is once more upon us. There are increasing reports of...
January 10, 2018

Too dangerous to drink

AS if the health problems of this country’s vast majority weren’t bad enough, research continues to provide us...
Qadri’s agenda
Updated January 10, 2018

Qadri’s agenda

Though PAT chief has legitimate demands, his quixotic politics often drifts away from principle.
January 10, 2018

Surviving the story

IN the backdrop of the oft highlighted occupational hazards of being a journalist in Pakistan, is a story that...