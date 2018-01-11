DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

‘Serial killer’ behind eight cases surfacing since 2015

Asif ChaudhryUpdated January 11, 2018

Demonstrators protest against the alleged rape and killing of minor girl in Kasur. ─ AP
LAHORE: The investigations into the rape-cum-murder case of eight-year-old girl that surfaced in Kasur indicated that a serial killer was behind all the eight cases reported in the district since 2015.

The Kasur district police had been looking for the culprit with no significant development so far.

The first case was reported in 2015 in which the suspect was spotted by a local when he was going to assault a minor girl in an under-construction house, a senior police officer told Dawn on Wednesday.

However, he said, the suspect manged to flee the scene, while the man who rescued the girl was later engaged by the police to trace the suspect. With his help, the police had prepared a rudimentary sketch of the suspect making it part of the record, he added.

The police official said that later more incidents of abduction of children, including five girls, occurred in Kasur district.

All the cases were reported in the jurisdiction of three police stations – A Division, B Division and Sadar.

Three out of the eight cases, including the latest one, occurred recently.

He said a team of senior police officers had last year made an effort to conduct a detailed analysis of all the cases in the light of circumstantial evidences, DNA test reports, statements of the two girls who survived the assaults, the witnesses and other relevant information.

The efforts were prompted in July 2017 by surfacing of another case of a child’s murder after sexual abuse.

The officers had reached the conclusion that a single person was behind all the cases surfacing in the district.

The view got further strengthened when the investigators found close resemblance between the man in the CCTV footage of Zainab and the culprit’s sketch in the police record.

“We had started hunt for the serial killer shortly after the first case in 2015”, the police official said.

“We had got reports of five DNA samples sent to the lab for analysis and the reports showed they belonged to the same person”, the police official said.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2018

Comments (19)

Alba
Jan 11, 2018 08:18am

Serial killers never stop until they are caught. They can't stop themselves.

jamil
Jan 11, 2018 08:43am

And why have these incompetent police officials, who made a "detailed" analysis not published the sketch of this criminal in every major newspaper to enlist the help of public? instead of shoving it back into records.

Mureed
Jan 11, 2018 08:50am

Police is the main abetter and supporter of crime in Pakistan.

wasim
Jan 11, 2018 09:10am

hang the responsible police officers first. who are not able to trace the culprit since 2015.

Ali
Jan 11, 2018 09:19am

It's all due to inactions of Punjab government and police since the first case surfaced in Kasur involving influential individuals involved in molesting and filming children. Things were hushed up for political reasons. The societies which fail to punish culprits suffer because of their own behavior. Proof of poor governance. Parents of poor children can neither kiss the metro nor orange train since loss of their children.

Princess
Jan 11, 2018 09:22am

Such a big shame. In a small district within 3 police stations, and police can not find one "Serial killer’ behind eight cases surfacing since 2015" Human life has no value in this country. In one order from sitting Govt police can find and arrest all the political opponents even from unknown places under the earth but can not find a child killer.

Zubaida Khan
Jan 11, 2018 09:36am

@Mureed Why don't you get out there and catch this guy?

Syed (AUSTRALIA)
Jan 11, 2018 09:43am

this is really a shame for our politicians, police and media that sketch/cctv video of suspect has been published in foreign media but i can't find in local Pakistani media, are they really trying to hide this culprit from nation? ridiculous!

Sanjay Patil
Jan 11, 2018 09:43am

Comments from the common pakistani shows their anger and inability to something concrete about it. Also shows short temper nature of such people. Child abuse is occurred in pakistan only it is spread across the globe. You should bring to justice culprits and not sought blood money.

Anis Motiwala
Jan 11, 2018 09:44am

You never know he could be one of the police itself. The Police as an institution has lost its credibility.

Naveed
Jan 11, 2018 10:02am

Karachi Police is busy in providing Protocol for politician and analysis to avoid criticism for crimes by proving that there is only one such person. disgraceful for provincial government and Sindhi police .

Mureed
Jan 11, 2018 10:10am

The police is incompetent, inefficient and politically influenced. Most crimes occur due to their connivance and the culprits, if caught, escape the justice system due to weak prosecution. The Police officers are the main beneficiaries of prostitution and boot legging. As long as the Police is not reformed, such crimes will continue to happen.

Ali Asghar
Jan 11, 2018 10:39am

Height of incompetency. I wont be surprised that police is already aware of the killer but is not touching him because of some political pressure. Police department has been reduced to private security guards of political elites. Shameful

Worried
Jan 11, 2018 10:45am

@Alba One more important point, i hope the investigation officers should be aware, if the distance/gap between crime increases, chances are that some of the prodigy or inspired person can continue a legacy.

This mention is important, even after catching the supposedly single serial killer, you may not rule out the prodigies or legacy left behind will come into play.

Something to ponder and plan on...

usman
Jan 11, 2018 10:49am

I think this news MUST contain images of killer for common man to have an eye on him also.....

zeesh
Jan 11, 2018 10:54am

its the political chief responsible for such low standards of police

Kashif Mumtaz Tahir
Jan 11, 2018 11:11am

Punjab Police is totally politicized and does not have any concern with comman people life.

Fr
Jan 11, 2018 11:12am

@Mureed you nailed it

FAK
Jan 11, 2018 11:16am

Alas!!! It took this tragedy for us to realize that our authorities need to capture this maniac who has been doing it since 2015. Thanks to social media that this issue got much needed attention but what about his previous victims? Were they not children of their parents? Why do we always ignite only after a disaster? My question to the authorities concerned is that why wasn't it taken as seriously for the first time??

