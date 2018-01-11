DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Diatribe against judiciary: notices to Nawaz, Maryam

A ReporterUpdated January 11, 2018

Email


LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and sought a reply for not stopping anti-judiciary speeches by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam.

Amna Malik of the Civil Society Network filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleading that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam, were berating the judges in their public gatherings just as they did in Kot Momin.

The petitioner’s counsel said the court had directed the federal government to implement the Pemra code of conduct in letter and spirit.

He said no one could criticise the judiciary under section 3-J of the Pemra code but Mr Sharif and his daughter were not only violating it but also committing contempt of court by ridiculing and scandalising the judges.

Advocate Siddique said the federal government and Pemra also failed to take any action against them. He requested the court to take action against Pemra for not imposing ban on airing diatribe against the judiciary.

The court, he pleaded, should conduct early hearing of the case keeping in view its significance.

Justice Shahid Karim issued notices to the federal government, Pemra, Mr Sharif and Maryam to submit reply on Jan 18 – a date until which the court adjourned the hearing while giving a direction to compile all the complaints on the matter.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Majid
Jan 11, 2018 08:55am

A step which should have been taken much earlier.

Juwad
Jan 11, 2018 10:40am

Mafia is running the country, STILL!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous gamble

Dangerous gamble

Restrictions on Pakistan won’t halt attacks in Afghanistan.

Editorial

January 11, 2018

Exchange rate theatre

THE recent flip-flop by the State Bank on an important decision impacting the quantity of dollars available for sale...
Updated January 11, 2018

Balochistan politics

THE awfulness of the political shenanigans in Balochistan was bloodily underlined by yet another suicide attack in...
January 11, 2018

H1N1 flu concerns

SEASONAL influenza, triggered mostly in the winter months, is once more upon us. There are increasing reports of...
January 10, 2018

Too dangerous to drink

AS if the health problems of this country’s vast majority weren’t bad enough, research continues to provide us...
Qadri’s agenda
Updated January 10, 2018

Qadri’s agenda

Though PAT chief has legitimate demands, his quixotic politics often drifts away from principle.
January 10, 2018

Surviving the story

IN the backdrop of the oft highlighted occupational hazards of being a journalist in Pakistan, is a story that...