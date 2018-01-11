Diatribe against judiciary: notices to Nawaz, Maryam

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and sought a reply for not stopping anti-judiciary speeches by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam.

Amna Malik of the Civil Society Network filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleading that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam, were berating the judges in their public gatherings just as they did in Kot Momin.

The petitioner’s counsel said the court had directed the federal government to implement the Pemra code of conduct in letter and spirit.

He said no one could criticise the judiciary under section 3-J of the Pemra code but Mr Sharif and his daughter were not only violating it but also committing contempt of court by ridiculing and scandalising the judges.

Advocate Siddique said the federal government and Pemra also failed to take any action against them. He requested the court to take action against Pemra for not imposing ban on airing diatribe against the judiciary.

The court, he pleaded, should conduct early hearing of the case keeping in view its significance.

Justice Shahid Karim issued notices to the federal government, Pemra, Mr Sharif and Maryam to submit reply on Jan 18 – a date until which the court adjourned the hearing while giving a direction to compile all the complaints on the matter.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2018