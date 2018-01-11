DAWN.COM

US updates threat assessment for Pakistan, other countries

Anwar IqbalUpdated January 11, 2018

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Wednesday issued four new levels of threat assessments for its citizens — from normal precautions to no travel — but kept Pakistan in the third category of ‘reconsider travel’.

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) are placed in the “do not travel” category due to terrorism. Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is also listed in this category “due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.

Under the new system, every country has a travel advisory and is placed in one of these four categories.

Advisory urges US citizens not to travel to India-held Kashmir

India is in level two where US citizens are required to “exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism”.

But India-held Kashmir — except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh — is categorised as a “do not travel” area “due to terrorism and civil unrest” as are the areas within 10km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

The advisory on Pakistan said that terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Pakistan and may attack with little or no warning.

“They target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, military and government installations, airports, universities, ... schools, hospitals, places of worship, and local government facilities,” it added.

The advisory informs American citizens that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to them in Pakistan due to the security environment.

Travel by US government personnel within Pakistan is restricted and additional restrictions on movements by the US government personnel outside of American diplomatic facilities may be put in place at any time depending on local circumstances and security conditions, which can change suddenly.

“Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past, and evidence suggests they continue to do so,” the advisory explained.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2018

Asif A Shah
Jan 11, 2018 08:55am

A sensible advice.

Abdullah
Jan 11, 2018 09:43am

It makes sense and a service from any government to give advice to citizen of the country, whether travel or any sort, but unfortunately it become one of the modern day tool to control / mold the affairs of other country to the benefit of more powerful country

Sasta hae
Jan 11, 2018 09:45am

Fair assesment.

AZ
Jan 11, 2018 09:59am

Yeah, please don't come. We are better off without you.....

aleem
Jan 11, 2018 10:44am

Good advice. Keep US personnel away from Pakistan.

Sohail خان
Jan 11, 2018 11:14am

Surprisingly #Afghanistan is also included in the list. Which has been bombed and invaded by USA itself. How come USA say that these are dangerous for its citizens who travel into. Shouldn't Afghanistan suppose to be peaceful now after US's 16th years of invasion. #USisFailed in Afghanistan.

PDF
Jan 11, 2018 11:40am

CPEC will still be completed. Chinese don't fear go to places Americans do.

