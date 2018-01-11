Trump administration’s attempt at humiliating Pakistan unlikely to work: ex-US envoy Olson
The Trump administration's attempt at “humiliating and penalising” Pakistan for allegedly failing to take decisive action against militant groups hostile to the US is unlikely to work, former American ambassador to Pakistan Richard Olson has argued, warning that Islamabad has greater leverage over Washington than is usually perceived.
“Pakistan, like most countries, reacts very badly to public attempts to force its hand. It is likely to respond by showing how it can truly undercut our position in Afghanistan,” wrote Olson, who also served as the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, in an op-ed published in the The New York Times on Tuesday.
In his article titled 'How Not to Engage With Pakistan', the former envoy assessed the impact of the US decision to withhold security assistance to Pakistan.
"For the past 16 years our military efforts in landlocked Afghanistan have been dependent on transit through and especially overflight of Pakistani territory," he said. "Absent an implausible similar arrangement with Iran, other options are not good."
"Without Pakistani cooperation, our [US] army in Afghanistan risks becoming a beached whale," he argued.
Giving historical background of Pakistan's policy decisions, Olson noted that Pakistan's security concerns emanating from its perception of India as an "existential threat" had led to its adoption of asymmetric military solutions, such as the alleged use of proxies.
Conceding that the US too had supported some of these proxies in the 1980s against the Soviets in Afghanistan, the diplomat said Pakistan "never had an easy option of breaking with Afghan militants".
Olson said during his time as ambassador he had persistently tried to convince Pakistan that it had to choose between its relationship with the US and that with the Taliban, but he "never got any purchase".
"The generals knew that as long as the United States maintained an army in Afghanistan, it was more dependent on Pakistan than Pakistan was on it."
The harsh truth, Olson said, was that American leverage over both Islamabad and Rawalpindi (a reference to the civilian government and the military, respectively) has been declining.
“And as United States aid levels have diminished ... aid from the Chinese has increased,” he wrote, noting China's investment of $62 billion in Pakistani infrastructure under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
“Its [CPEC's] magnitude and its transformation of parts of Pakistan dwarf anything the United States has ever undertaken,” the former US envoy wrote.
"Thus, the Trump administration’s attempt at humiliating and penalising Pakistan is unlikely to work."
The former ambassador said a more logical course of action for the US is to hold private talks with Pakistan to discourage its alleged support for militant groups. A diplomatic initiative should be started to bring an end to the Afghan conflict by opening talks with the Taliban, he suggested.
"The path of the tweet and highly public aid cuts is not a method that will engender success," he said, in a reference to Trump's tweet in which he alleged that Pakistan has given the US "nothing but lies and deceit".
Would he listen to him, of course not as he has his so called "own" agenda which has never been his own at all.
Tried and tired methods. 16 yrs of diplomatic efforts have resulted in good results but not complete victory. A definitive victory is the only option for peace in AfPak. Otherwise a new AQ will emerge that will launch further attacks on the homeland.
Now that is something beyond the Trump camp to comprehend!
So true Mr. Olson. I commend you.
Mr.’Olson’s analysis is very logical and close to groundo reality. The policy of might is right is over and arm twisting won’t work.
Well said Mr. Olsen.
That is the truth.
MrTrump is ignoring that Pakistan has been a powerful ally against the war with Russia and many of the security problems were created by the Jehadists finacnced and promoted by US.
What did the old ambassador achieve with his tactic during his time?
He asked to have private meetings, at the same he said all his efforts never worked. Truth is Pakistan already made its mind to go with China. US has limited options.
Is anybody can say that trump will understand it? the answer is NO. We should talk with him about real estates and golf clubs, he may become our friend. This is the only thing what he knows?
May the common sense prevail. Good to know that Someone has an idea about our nation. US must recognise the sacrifice of people. Pakistan knows that US is not our friend anymore. We must protect our people and interest. Keep pressurising US and Afghanistan to control border on their side where we get a lot of trouble from. There is so much uncontrolled area.
@Sheroo : Regardless Mr. Trump listens or not, we need skilled & well-trained negotiators from Pakistan. The staff members of FO are incompetent, poorly trained and lack the basic craft.
In order to negotiate and make our case we need well trained and experienced negotiators.
Ever since Americans got roundly defeated in Vietnam, they suffer from Vietnam syndrome.They undertake military adventures abroad with hope of quick end that technological edge might bring.Now Afghanistan has proven to be another vietnam where they had gone with Daisy Cutter bombs and drones armed with lethal weapons. One by one their NATO allies have fled Afghanistan. Defeat in Vietnam was avenged on Russians in Afghanistan .What will resentful America do now
Richard Olsen says the facts, and must be listened to.
Very practical analysis which should be an eye opener fo both White House & Pentagon because Olson has been through thick and thin for years here.
Incompetent leaders like him made the situation worse.
Whatever, please don't be an ally anymore. We lost more than what we got. Let Pakistan develop.
Paying for transport services may be ok. But it does not give any one right to insult Pakistan or its brave armed forces. Keep your money & good bye.
There is no military solution of Afghanistan. Even Soviet Union collapsed trying to win in Afghanistan. Political solution should be pursued.
Sorry but there is nothing logical about Trump, the sooner the world gets it, the better for everyone.
The Trump administration is thinking at a different wavelength. They’re not going to listen to any sane advice. Truth be told, the US has no chance in Afghanistan with their new strategy and subsequent fall out with Pakistan.
Typical American arrogance will make USA lose its respect worldwide!
We are Pakistan people with pride. We don't need aid and humiliation.
Olson knows the ground realities better than Trump or anyone in his administration.
Finally, a sane voice coming out of the US.
Wise words!
Finally something sensible coming from US.
Mr. Richard Olson is a reasonable man.
What can you expect from a white supermacist that is Mr Trump anything other than ignorance, arrogance and, in general, bullying.
Words of Wisdom and Experience
A sane voice from America.
@SHYAM What did you expect US to achieve? The just simply can't invade a landlocked country like Afghanistan destroy and dismantle its system dust itself off and leave them to rot....whatever little success it achieved is due to the land, aerial and intel support it received from Pakistan otherwise USSR with all its might amounted to nothing in that difficult terrain.