Bulls dominate PSX as benchmark index gains 816 points

Dawn.comJanuary 10, 2018

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a bullish session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 816 points to close at 43,631 points.

The index opened higher and continued on an upward streak, hitting the day's high of 43,660 points before the session's close.

Volumes remained on the higher side, with 327.8 million shares worth Rs15.6 billion changing hands during the session. Of the 385 traded scrips, 298 advanced, 68 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

The cement and engineering sectors dominated trading with 43.5m and 40.4m shares traded respectively.

Volumes were led by:

  1. Aisha Steel Mill: 16.9m shares traded [+5.06pc];

  2. TRG Pak Ltd: 16.7m shares traded [+4.97pc];

  3. Dewan Cement: 15.6m shares traded [+5.00pc];

  4. Azgard Nine: 14.9m shares traded [-0.45pc];

  5. B.O.Punjab: 14.1m shares traded [+4.55pc].

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET

