Jhelum man sold newborn son for Rs5,000, claims wife

Amir KayaniJanuary 10, 2018

An unemployed and indebted man in Jhelum 'sold' his newborn son for Rs5,000, his wife alleged on Wednesday.

In a complaint made to the Jhelum District Police Officer (DPO) on Wednesday, a woman named Sana Zubair stated that she recently gave birth to a boy at a local hospital in Jhelum, following which her condition deteriorated and she was referred to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

She said that upon her return from Rawalpindi, her husband, Zubair Akhtar, told her that he had handed over the infant to his sister's landlord in return for Rs5,000.

When pressed to get the child back, the husband started quarreling before leaving the home, the wife stated.

The DPO directed the Civil Line police station's station house officer to take immediate action and recover the child.

Cases of jobless and poverty-stricken parents trying to 'sell' their children for money is not uncommon in Pakistan. While Pakistan's official unemployment rate is around six per cent, a private research firm in November 2017 reported that as much as 49pc employable people are out of jobs in the country.

Rumi
Jan 10, 2018 06:34pm

Very sad situation.

A. Ali
Jan 10, 2018 07:00pm

Tell this to govt .. who claimed country is peaceful.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistan
Jan 10, 2018 07:01pm

Disgraceful act, but what is the root cause - is it poverty or lack of accepting responsibility? This is what happens when you have corrupt mafia controlling people and ignoring their basic needs like, education, health care, providing justice, clean water and job opportunity for everyone. In this respect, PMLN government has miserably failed!

Sammy
Jan 10, 2018 07:37pm

Why does everyone keep blaming the government? It all gets fixed from inside, there is no magic wand. Oppressors, traffickers wont magically get better because the government changed. It is a representation of who you are as a country. Stop blaming others for your misguided notions of being 'right and pure'.

Chacha
Jan 10, 2018 08:50pm

If it’s true then shame on us, Disgacefull, In developed countries people make this money by pumping petrol for few hours. Need change, where are we heading as a nation.

Vitthal Mankar
Jan 10, 2018 08:57pm

Very sad

Zardari Nawaz
Jan 10, 2018 09:57pm

Thanks to Nawaz & Zardari for the situation country in it.

