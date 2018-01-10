DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Cabinet okays PPP's long-sought replacement of Sindh police chief A.D. Khowaja

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali | Sanaullah KhanUpdated January 10, 2018

Email


A.D. Khowaja (left) is being replaced by Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the provincial police chief.
A.D. Khowaja (left) is being replaced by Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the provincial police chief.

The more than a year-long tussle between the Sindh government and civil society activists over the removal of Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja seemed all but over on Wednesday, after the PML-N controlled federal cabinet stepped in to approve his replacement with the PPP-approved Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti, DawnNews reported.

The appointment of a new IG for Sindh had been on the agenda of today's meeting of the federal cabinet, with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

A minister present in the meeting told DawnNews that the cabinet has approved the appointment of Dasti, a grade-22 police officer, as IG Sindh to replace incumbent IG Khowaja.

Khowaja’s differences with PPP bigwigs on issues relating to the removal/posting of police officials before by-elections in some constituencies; his stance on a businessman said to be a close associate of PPP leader Asif Zardari; and his concerns regarding recruitment in the police department were no secret.

Editorial: Removal of IG Khowaja signals it is going to be business as usual in Sindh

Senior police officials who spoke to Dawn on the condition of anonymity said the move seems to have been a power play aimed at ensuring that the PPP had "a trusted man" at the helm of the province's police force with the general elections around the corner.

Some pointed to more personal vendettas.

"The PPP leadership wanted to show and prove to the IGP [A.D. Khowaja] that he could not confront them and survive," claimed one officer. Another said that, "Certain business partners of Asif Ali Zardari had ego issues [with Khowaja's continuation in office]."

One police officer said the Sindh government had been irked by Khowaja's posting of officers on merit, and "For stopping the forced sale of sugarcane at cheap rates to sugar mills owned by bigwigs in the Sindh government."

However, a spokesperson for Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah insisted that the government had only recommended Dasti "as he was senior and a grade-22 official."

Single-minded determination

The Sindh government had certainly gone out of its way to replace IG Khowaja with a police chief of its own liking.

It had on two previous occasions tried and failed to remove IG Khowaja from his post: first in December 2016, when it sent him on forced leave; and then in April 2017, when it surrendered his services to the federal government and appointed Dasti, then also in grade-21, as the provincial police chief.

Various civil society organisations, however, had approached the Sindh High Court against the removal of Khowaja and on Sept 7 the court ruled that the IGP would complete his term, which could not “under any circumstances be reduced to less than three years” if the provincial government amended or altered the rules at any time.

The provincial government and the PPP bigwigs were not happy with the court's decision.

Sindh Services Secretary Mohammad Riazuddin, while briefing the cabinet on the PPP's case against Khowaja last year, changed tack to insist that the IGP was a grade-22 post, but Khowaja was a grade-21 officer. Dasti had meanwhile been promoted to grade-22.

Recalling that Khowaja had been posted on March 12, 2016 on an own-pay-scale (OPS) basis, He said that the Supreme Court had returned all officers posted on an OPS basis to their original posts and, therefore, the posting of IG Khowaja was in violation of the apex court’s orders.

IG Khowaja, however, had argued that he had been posted as the Sindh police chief with the consent of the provincial government by the federal government. The apex court’s judgement on OPS officials had been known at that point, which showed that the Centre had been mindful of the fact and still chosen to appoint him.

He had also pointed out that since 2005, some 17 IGs had been posted in Sindh of which 14 were grade-21 officers. Only three officers were in grade-22, he had added.

He had further highlighted that the IGPs in all the provinces and the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency all were grade-21 officers. It was only recently, he remarked, that the Punjab IG was promoted to grade-22.

He said this pattern showed that there was no hard and fast rule to post an official of either grade-21 or grade-22 as the IGP.

Under its new strategy, the Sindh government had last week forwarded a panel of three grade-22 officers to the federal government to 'pick' a new IG from, while making it clear that it only considered Dasti the "most appropriate choice" for the post as the other two candidates were serving tenure on other high-level positions and "lacked experience: about the dynamics of Sindh.

Meanwhile, civil society groups had complained that Sindh's single-minded insistence on pushing the centre to appoint Dasti as the new provincial police chief reeked of "favouritism".

Terming Dasti a "politicised appointee", they had argued that the appointment of Dasti as the IG had already been struck down once by the Sindh High Court in its judgement of Sept 07, 2017, when it had ruled that Khowaja should continue to serve as the provincial police chief till his tenure expires.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
jessica
Jan 10, 2018 05:35pm

corruption at its best

Shiraz Shaikh
Jan 10, 2018 05:39pm

Appointment of Dasti done to continue politicizing the police force at will. Shame.

Tariq
Jan 10, 2018 05:55pm

Back to corrupt normality!

Hassan (Karachi)
Jan 10, 2018 06:05pm

Rigging in 2018 Election incoming. Disgusting.

Tariq
Jan 10, 2018 06:13pm

this is is r likely reason for failure for our police system and also explains the science of election engineering and thus long live our current system

Sarwat
Jan 10, 2018 06:45pm

Which one of them is more incompetent?

kamran
Jan 10, 2018 08:41pm

corrupt politician win and honestly lost today. Very regret to hear this news.

Malik USA
Jan 10, 2018 10:01pm

I suggest Imran Khan and Khatak Sb to take this honest officer in your province. Really he is a honest officer and he must get good position to do something interdependently for the country.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 10, 2018

Too dangerous to drink

AS if the health problems of this country’s vast majority weren’t bad enough, research continues to provide us...
Qadri’s agenda
Updated January 10, 2018

Qadri’s agenda

Though PAT chief has legitimate demands, his quixotic politics often drifts away from principle.
January 10, 2018

Surviving the story

IN the backdrop of the oft highlighted occupational hazards of being a journalist in Pakistan, is a story that...
January 09, 2018

Reckless approach

CONFUSING, bizarre and reckless — the different approaches by different governments and centres of power to...
Updated January 09, 2018

Musharraf & MQM

Musharraf should spare the citizens of Karachi his lectures on how to conduct their affairs or who to vote for.
January 09, 2018

A shocking agreement

EVEN before The New York Times published the inside story about the Arab leaders’ talks on the Jerusalem issue, ...