9kg heroin recovered from Czech woman at Lahore airport

A Czech woman attempting to board a flight to Abu Dhabi was caught in possession of nine kilograms of heroin at Lahore airport on Wednesday, Pakistan Customs officials said.

The woman, travelling to Ireland via Abu Dhabi, was caught by Customs officials after successfully passing through two Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) checking counters.

The suspect, Tereza, was shifted to Customs House after officials refused to hand her over to the ANF. Meanwhile, the ANF officials declined to comment on the matter.

Photo of the heroin concealed in the luggage. —Photo courtesy Pakistan Customs

Moreover, authorities have begun raiding different parts of the city based on the information provided by the arrested woman.

Multiple cases of large quantities of drugs being smuggled via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) made the headlines last year as a racket allegedly involving PIA officials as well as Heathrow Airport's ground staff was busted.