DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

9kg heroin recovered from Czech woman at Lahore airport

Umair RanaUpdated January 10, 2018

Email


A Czech woman attempting to board a flight to Abu Dhabi was caught in possession of nine kilograms of heroin at Lahore airport on Wednesday, Pakistan Customs officials said.

The woman, travelling to Ireland via Abu Dhabi, was caught by Customs officials after successfully passing through two Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) checking counters.

The suspect, Tereza, was shifted to Customs House after officials refused to hand her over to the ANF. Meanwhile, the ANF officials declined to comment on the matter.

Photo of the heroin concealed in the luggage. —Photo courtesy Pakistan Customs
Photo of the heroin concealed in the luggage. —Photo courtesy Pakistan Customs

Moreover, authorities have begun raiding different parts of the city based on the information provided by the arrested woman.

Multiple cases of large quantities of drugs being smuggled via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) made the headlines last year as a racket allegedly involving PIA officials as well as Heathrow Airport's ground staff was busted.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Omar
Jan 10, 2018 07:55pm

She will be released quietly - must be well connected to get onboard with 9 KILOS.

Iqbal
Jan 10, 2018 08:28pm

She got lucky she didn't get caught in Abu Dhabi. That means capital punishment... I believe.

ABE
Jan 10, 2018 08:44pm

So she got to check in but cannot Czech out!?

kp
Jan 10, 2018 08:51pm

so she get that in pakistan

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 10, 2018

Too dangerous to drink

AS if the health problems of this country’s vast majority weren’t bad enough, research continues to provide us...
Qadri’s agenda
Updated January 10, 2018

Qadri’s agenda

Though PAT chief has legitimate demands, his quixotic politics often drifts away from principle.
January 10, 2018

Surviving the story

IN the backdrop of the oft highlighted occupational hazards of being a journalist in Pakistan, is a story that...
January 09, 2018

Reckless approach

CONFUSING, bizarre and reckless — the different approaches by different governments and centres of power to...
Updated January 09, 2018

Musharraf & MQM

Musharraf should spare the citizens of Karachi his lectures on how to conduct their affairs or who to vote for.
January 09, 2018

A shocking agreement

EVEN before The New York Times published the inside story about the Arab leaders’ talks on the Jerusalem issue, ...