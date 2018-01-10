Justice for Zainab: Riots erupt in Kasur after 7-year-old's rape, murder
Riots erupted in Kasur on Wednesday as residents agitated against perceived police inaction over the rape and murder of a 7-year-old resident of the city.
The post-mortem report of the child confirmed suspicions that she was raped before being murdered, police officials told DawnNews.
The brutal murder of the girl, the 12th such case to occur within a two-kilometre radius of the city over the last year, ignited a wellspring of anger among the city's residents.
Two people were killed by gunshot wounds as enraged protesters armed with sticks and stones attempted to storm the deputy commissioner's office and clashed with police. At least two others sustained bullet injuries.
Television footage showed a policeman firing into the advancing mob before being told to fire into the air. It is not clear yet whether the policeman was responsible for the deaths or injuries.
Punjab government in the evening said six personnel, including four policemen and two civil defence personnel, who allegedly opened fire at the protesters have been arrested.
The minor girl was laid to rest in a graveyard in Kasur after her parents arrived from Saudi Arabia in the evening.
What we know so far:
- Missing person FIR registered on Jan 5, a day after the girl went missing
- CCTV footage of girl being led by a suspect was circulated on social media after she went missing
- Police later found girl's body dumped in a trash heap on Tuesday
- Police confirmed after initial investigation that the girl was strangled
- Citizens have been protesting in Kasur amidst a complete shutdown of the city
- Social media outrage has grown across the country over the police's perceived inaction
- The LHC CJ, Punjab CM, Senate, chief justice of Pakistan and the army chief have taken notice of the case
- Riots continue in Kasur, as groups of protesters demand justice for Zainab and for two protesters killed in clashes with police
Missing girl found murdered
Zainab, 7, had gone to a religious tuition centre near her house in the Road Kot area last Thursday (Jan 4) from where she is believed to have been abducted. Her parents had been in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (the lesser pilgrimage), according to her family, and she had been living with a maternal aunt.
Soon after her abduction, her panicked family had received footage showing her walking with a stranger near Peerowala Road.
On Tuesday, a police constable deputed to trace the girl recovered her body from a heap of trash near the Shahbaz Khan Road.
Police said the girl seemed to have been killed four or five days earlier.
A first information report had been registered against the disappearance of the girl on Jan 5, with the victim's paternal uncle as the complainant in the case. Murder charges were added to the FIR on Jan 9, after the victim's body was recovered.
'I want justice for Zainab'
Zainab's parents returned from their pilgrimage on Wednesday but they were unable to attend their child's funeral prayers. As reporters surrounded them outside Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport, her grieving mother said: "I have nothing to say, I just want justice for my daughter."
Zainab's father claimed that police "did not cooperate" with them: "It is our friends who have stood by us," he regretted.
"We will not bury her until we get justice," he asserted at the time. "We are now afraid of letting our children leave the home. How was our child kidnapped from a busy market?" he asked.
Police investigate as protests erupt
Police earlier told Dawn that DNA samples from the victim's body have been dispatched for forensic testing. Police at the time dubbed the murder a serial killing, but said they were not ruling out rape.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kasur Zulfikar Muhammad confirmed that the girl was strangled to death. He told the media that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the forensic lab to expedite the process for Zainab's autopsy.
"Naturally, there is also a certain amount of time that the processing will take; there is a certain amount of time that the lab takes," he said. It generally takes 24-48 hours for an autopsy to take place and a report to be issued.
Protests break out
The recovery of Zainab's body on Tuesday had ignited protests and a shutter-down strike in the city.
As word got around, traders shuttered their shops and staged a protest demonstration. Scores of other people also gathered at Steel Bagh Mor near the hospital and protested with the girl's body in the middle of the road. They also threw traffic out of gear by burning tyres on Ferozepur Road and chanted slogans against police and local parliamentarians for their alleged apathy.
People from other parts of the country took to social media to share their anger and outrage over the murder using the hashtag #JusticeForZainab.
Sana appeals for calm
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah appealed for calm, saying the provincial government had "taken notice of the case".
"People need to keep their emotions in check and not aggravate the situation," he advised.
The law minister appeared optimistic that the perpetrators would be arrested within the next eight to 10 hours, and said that the culprit seemed to have been an acquaintance of the family.
He added that "a child's safety is its parents' responsibility."
Rights activist Farzana Bari observed that people "feel unsafe" and "have lost all trust in state institutions".
"These people that are protesting do not have a leader, they are not being led," she pointed out. "They are all protesting because they feel unsafe."
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed while speaking to DawnNews said the culprits in such cases should be handed capital punishments so that such incidents don't occur again.
PTI's chief whip Shireen Mazari at a press conference in Islamabad raised questions over the conduct of police in the city.
"Where was the police when the girl went missing?" she asked.
Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Tahirul Qadri led the funeral prayers for the victim, with thousands of residents of the city gathered to lay the child to rest.
'Unforgivable' incident
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif and the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, taking notice of the incident earlier in the day, ordered the Punjab police to take swift action.
Sharif directed the inspector general of Punjab to bring the culprits to task as soon as possible and to submit an investigation report on the matter.
The Punjab chief minister later in the day made district police officer Kasur an officer on special duty (OSD), a Punjab government spokesman said. Sharif also constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by Additional IG (Investigation) Abu Bakar Khuda Bux to investigate the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.
"I will not rest until justice has been provided to the affected family," Sharif was quoted as saying.
Senate Committee Chairman Rehman Malik called the incident unforgivable and ordered that the Punjab police submit a report on the matter within the next five days.
Malik also said that the Inspector General of Punjab should personally investigate the matter and treat it as a challenge.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa condemned the "cold-blooded murder" and directed immediate support to the civil administration to arrest the criminals and bring them to justice, the army's media wing tweeted.
The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl on Wednesday presented adjournment motions in the Senate and the National Assembly to discuss the failure of the government and local law enforcers to recover Zainab.
"The tragedy happened because the girl was not recovered in time," the adjournment motion claimed. "This is not the first time such an incident has taken place in Kasur."
By Wednesday evening, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, within 24 hours.
'Must strengthen system to avoid such crimes'
Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani suggested introducing appropriate legislation and stricter legal implementation in order to prevent such incidents in the future.
"All institutions must work together, and implementation of laws must be strengthened," he said.
Rabbani said that when the Kasur child abuse scandal surfaced in 2015, he had raised concerns that the outrage would die down within a few days, which is why it is necessary that the government take long-term measures to ensure the safety of children.
"Institutions and the government must work together on operational procedures for such incidents," he said, adding that laws and a permanent institution must be introduced to deal with these crimes.
Laws for the protection of children must be made in line with international laws, he said. Existing laws that deal with crimes against women could possibly be expanded to include crimes against children, he suggested.
Laws tackling crimes against children must tackle brutality, child smuggling and different kinds of abuse, including sexual abuse, he recommended, adding that stronger legal implementation and punishment of criminals is necessary to avoid such incidents from occurring.
Kasur had last attained local and international notoriety in 2015 when a gang of paedophiles running a child sex ring was busted in the city.
The gang had allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted at least 280 children in the area, had blackmailed the families of the victims since 2009, and even sold video clips and images of the assault online.
With additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry in Islamabad and Saifullah Cheema in Lahore.
Comments (100)
Where is Khadim e Ala, and Minister of Law. Both busy in fooling people with their corrupt and criminal mindset.
So many incidents of child abuse in Kasur, What is police doing. Any positive findings by them so far. They should come out and tell the results. If they cant figure out then they should resign.
Notice? I think notices are just to be taken and actions are just to be forgotten!
poor state of affaris some time seems cities incribe look jungle and people merciful and goone merciless and law enforcement agencies silent spectator, justice are sold out and its prey of respectable citizen who have no contact with eiltes.
Sad...
Absolutely Fantastic that chief minister Punjab took notice. Salute to Chief minister, Rule of Law and third world Democracy
CM is asking action. People protesting. Lawyers boycotting. Could all this solve the problem. No. We need sincerity. Throughout Punjab it is happening. Normally punchayat bodies are the majort part of violence and rape cases. So govt should come forward and take concrete steps against the people involved. Words cannot serve. Deeds and action needed.
Parents should not leave children like this, she should have gone for Umrah with Parents and if they can not afford it then Parents should have cancelled their own. I will not leave my child slone to fight with beasts.RIP
Another NOTICE ?
Lawlessness thy name is Pakistan
@Arshad "Notice served - Justice trashed"!
Shameless Sharifs! They cannot protect the most vulnerable in Pakistan. They have FAILED the nation. The law enforcement agencies are in collusion with criminals. Men will not capture and prosecute other men even though they have harmed children because they fear it will be their turn next. They are all guilty! Put women in charge , put MOTHERS in charge :then see the difference!
If the province is ruled by criminals like Rana & SS .... then what else can we expect .... this govt & its ministers only job is to criticize IK who exposed there ugly faces ...
I believe some Punjab police personnel definitely involved in it how they can investigate.
Modal Town incident is open evidence of their behavior & prejudice
So hurting we can't save our child under command of Punjab government machinery
@iffi 100 PCT agree
Why is kasur always in headlines for such hineous crimes?
Where are all the ministers and above all Nawaz and Maryam Sharif, who have all the energy to speak out loud to save corruption and personal attacks on Imran Khan. Now what happened to all of them?
No words can cover the pain the family had to go. My heart weeps but I don't wonder why these incidents are getting so often; considering the amount of in explicit content accessible online with out much effort.
"He added that a child's safety is its parents' responsibility." Grows to show the sick mentality of our ruling elite. Providing security and safety to its citizenry is one of the basic responsibilities of the state
ASA, All I Requested to all Higher Gov. Persons should take such cases on serious notes and make them all such culprit person punishment fronts of public as a symbolic punishment, it may help to reduce in such cases. IA. Thanks
The ignorance level of Kasur must be subjugated to some extent. It crossed all the limits while reached the zenith left me with no words. If got some, would not be able to verbalise these inhuman behaviours towards an innocent girl. Lahore government is totally failed to educate these beasts.
What is LHC didn't get notice of the case?
See how expediently they call for reports after tragedies. Didn't they know how mentally polluted some rogue elements in and around this very locale had sunk in recent past? What did they do to cleanse such immorality in and around an area next to their seat of power? It is utterly sad and their indifference makes it tragically hopeless. It proves even powerful people caught in their own problems fail to focus on their responsibilities towards other people they had sworn to serve.
People safety is one of government prime responsibilities. Alas even our law minister is unaware of it. 12 incidents in 2 mile radius can’t happen if first time the culprit had been caught and given examplery punishment.
Law Minister says the responsibility to protect children lies with the parents.
I think its time for the state to stand down.
Good to see people rising up for injustice. This is the only way out.
The number of child abuse incidents in Kasur are more than enough to suggest that police knows what's going on. They don't take action because either they are involved or they are afraid. What the public is doing is what they should have done when the first child was abused.
VERY TRAGIC & SAD.
Its obvious from Rana Sanaullah's comments that even as Law Minister he doesn't see the protection of Pakistan's children as his responsibility. Placing the onus on the parents , he wants to absolve himself of HIS responsibility to make sure that rapist criminals are not out preying on children as clearly seems to be the case in Kasur. Perhaps if the rape and murder victims were one of his children he might be less inclined to lecture about 'keeping emotions in check' . He doesn't seem to be the least bit bothered about the welfare of citizens , has expressed no remorse or outrage at this crime and the failure of the police to safeguard children. His only concern is the 'situation not becoming aggravated'. Well, if that is the case then he actually needs to do his job for a change and fast track justice for the victims. The 'situation' as he should now know is now beyond intolerable.
Looking through the widow a greenfield, young, old going through their business, children playing with balls and dogs.A scene from paradise,a black child had a slip on grass, 3 people ran to help the mother and baby child. Beautiful, one child gave his chocolate to the toddler, look at, a working culture, civilisation in action. We are going deaf from the horrible nonstop noises from the hollow pipe the moral standard of the sick country.Pakistan is a nation or a crowd, should it be called the Islamic Republic.The people being sucked to the bone by corrupt politicians the MP's. It anything but Islamic or democracy &, there no one is safe. PM & top brass go protected by hundreds of security and dozens of expensive vehicles, young girls are unsafe to leave home, they stand every chance to be abducted, raped & murdered. Please stay away from banks/ATM, there is robber on every corner.The corrupt system is enjoying the full support of Media Moguls. No wonder they block opinion like mine.
“He added that a child's safety is its parents' responsibility.” i am not suprised to hear that from this man but keep voting for these people. My heart bleeds for zainab.
Out of words, full of emotions nothing would bring this little girl back. The person who murdered her thought of her as a piece of trash so it was ok for him to leave her there. The sad part is there will be no justice and even if justice is served this little angel lost her life to a predator
@Hassan Zaidi - Top comment.
Protecting the lives and properties of the citizens is one of the fundamental responsibilities of a State. Saying that child's safety is parents' responsibility is like disclaiming the fundamental responsibility of the state, more so because in the same area similar crimes against children have repeatedly occurred without any trace of the perpetrators. Rana Sanaullah should accept the responsibility and resign. We meed to give safer environment to our children but with Rana's mindset it is not possible.
The law does not work for ordinary people so we are at the stage where a violent protest is needed to get a response in the meantime the minister for law is no where to be seen.
@Hassan Zaidi What are you saying, are you living in paradise? It is a tragedy, a group or someone, like one of us but with sick mind is involved. It can happen any where in the world, it is not only happening in Pakistan. I also live outside Pakistan but I am still scared to leave my children alone or even with family I know, after listening all kinds of horrific stories. I can only let them go when they are no more considered vulnerable, but this is me, maybe too protective.
I am not defending Pakistan or Punjab government, but lets not make every thing political. lets pray for the family and pray that culprit is/are caught soon and given exemplary punishment.
I do have one comment, which is not directed towards government but towards the society, there has been cases where punchiat has made most inhuman decisions allowing gang rapes, The day common people come out of the clutches of powerful people landlords and village leaders, that will be the day of true freedom.
It's clear that the government has failed yet people still vote for them how so sad
@Husnain police always complicit. They also have families and live in the area after all.
Why can't Imran Khan announce a dharna for Zainab? Be the leader you want to be and take the lead Kaptaan! None of the other politicians care for the people. If you want to bring a real change in Pakistan, save the young generation from these monsters. We want you to organize a dharna until these criminals are hanged to death! Take the lead Kaptaan!!
What an incompetent Police with highly insensitive management. Ruler spent more time abroad taking care of their health and wealth
Why are 7 yr old children allowed to go out by themselves, un chaperoned. What is wrong with people in our country?
Congrats, notice has been taken. That was the best the rulers could do!
Tribute to all those united people of great city kasur who are raising their voice/protest for other's kids...
I am happy that people have come on the streets. They should not stop until the culprits are arrested and the Police officials concerned are dismissed.
@Moaz so you think child safety is not responsibility of parents and family member.
When Government fails to protect its own people, then people should take the street and protest.
Let the life of baby Zainab be the defining moment in our country. I am glad people are out on the street, just like they were in 2012 in one of our neighboring countries when some thing similar happened there.
I saw the CCTV video on TV of her being taken away. Her innocence and ignorance on what was about to happen was heart breaking. We must take a very firm stance on this once and for all.
Why was a 7 year old alone in this day and age? I am not trying to blame the victim but just trying to raise awareness so that people are vigil.
People should approach their lawmakers and demand to make the law supreme by bringing everyone under the purview of the law i.e. Generals, PM, Feudals, Mullahs, etc. Justice cannot be demanded on the streets, it should be the norm.
You can't eliminate crime from the society but by carrying out severe punishments u can deter the criminal mind.
Depoliticize the police so it protects law and order instead of rich and powerful.
Eliminate three isms from the society i.e. Feudalism, VIPism and Mullahism.
Abolish the class based society by bringing back the English medium in all public schools so that everyone get the same education and are therefore considered equal.
Introduce minimum wage so people can earn a decent living and respect all professions i.e. Janitor, labor etc so that a hard working individual is not enticed by illegal means.
I will not opt for an Umrah if i have to leave my 8 year old daughter alone .
What kind of action can we expect from Shahbaz Sharif's government in Punjab when his men in police uniform killed 14 in model town. The lawless environment is a result of political turmoil in Punjab and the loss of priorities on the part of government. The government in Punjab must change for good of common man's well being, safety and security.
Justice is delivered in courts, and the guilty should be dealt with, this is where the police and the Provincial government should intervene and bring the culprit to face justice. Causing a mess on the streets will not do anything.
Who ordered shooting the crowd? This needs to be thoroughly probed from all angles. Politicians are calling it a Mini-Model Town story and needs to br investigated if it was not politically motivated?
Government work must stop nationwide until the killers are caught, tried and punished publicly and on television! Nothing less we should settle! Every home has Zainab and every home should stand up against this injustice!
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah needs to do more than simply "take notice", and stop making excuses for law enforcement in Punjab.
Law Minister say’s girls safety is parents responsibility,Police is probably there to collect bribes only.
OK. one can blame the police and authorities for a number of legitimate ills. But in this case the care takers must also share the blame. Who in the hell let a 7 year old child walk out in the street of Pakistan without an adult guardian? Even in Ayub's time during the 60's we were not allowed to go to school without a guardian. Crime is more rampant in Pakistan now than 50 years ago.
The leaving behind of a seven-year girl in the prevailing circumstances in Kasur is also an irresponsibility on the part of the parents.
While one's heart goes out to the family of that little girl, I am surprised to see people blaming the govt for this. Should govt provide one to one police security to every citizen? Is it possible? Why was that girl alone with that man? Why was she reported missing after ONE DAY? Did anyone come forward with any information after that CCTV footage? Most likely not and in fact I bet that man killed the girl after the footage went public as he may have got panicked. The only way to catch these kind of culprits is through DNA testing but that would be possible when there is a DNA database for everyone. However there could be one way to catch that man. Punjab govt should take DNA sample of every school going kid in this region and try to match it with semen that is found on girl's body. In the last, her parent are equally responsible for her death. They should be stopped having further children.
@Shaikh please throw your worthless leaders in garbage and bring in honest patriotic people to save Pakistan
Such a bug shame on the current Punjab government, PML-N provincial leaders must not be allowed to take part in TV talk shows pertaining to rape and murder of poor and innocent Zainab. PML-N and its leaders have raped and killed "humanity and innocence". We take pride in saying that media is now free and independent and we can discuss any kind of topics on TV talk shows, true no problem here. But what most of the talk shows are centered around is "crime and corruption" of our leaders and the fact is nothing is happening to these corrupt leaders, when ordinary people see and realize that there is no rule of law for the higher ups why not take advantage. Talking about our current leaders' crime and corruption on TV shows has "glamorized" crime and corruption and ordinary citizens are compelled to think that they can commit heinous crimes and can get away with it. If the government can't enforce the "rule of law", criminals will rule the society and we will end up with more stories like poor Zainab.
I hope justice will happen.
As much as I despise the political elite in Pakistan. Cases like this run much deeper in society. Deranged and evil people will always exist... the biggest test now is to get justice for the parents of Zainab
Just shamefull...
The criminal will be caught soon. If police was selected on merit, they would have apprehended him by now. Kasur needs increased police if crime is going unchecked. For this wonderful girl, all of Pakistan demands justice. RIP little girl.
Child's safety is parents responsibility. Police protects the properties of the rich. Rotten rulers for the decaying society.
When the law minister says safety of children is parents responsibility sums up the mentality of the rulers of this country. Mr. Stupid minister salute to you and your whole party.
This was inhuman act, I think that person was a beast because a human can't do such wild things. I think the government should take a solid step against such wild acts.
very Sad!
Lack of implementation of child protection legislation, lack of police investigative expertise, and corruption within the police department are major impediments in protecting vulnerable children of Pakistan. Politicisation of the police has adversely impacted their performance and commitment to duty.
Local police must have a dedicated and trained intelligence officer to develop local intelligence about organised or persistent offenders who pose a risk to children. A sex offenders register and central police databases regarding persons likely to be committing offences against children must be maintained.
@Moaz a child's safety is absolutely the parents responsibility. There is no excuse for the negligence shown by the girls parents just as there's no excuse for the irresponsibility of the state.
I am uncle of the victim "Zaynab" and I am eye witness in these 5 days, role of the police has been extremely disappointing rather discouraging. No adequate steps were taken in time by police. Police department should be eliminated it is just a trash heap. (With due respect for those handful police personnels who are honest and dedicated)
It is an abhorrent, appalling, inhumane and intolerable crime. Punishment should fit the crime and nothing less.
Pakistan need to have abducted child notification system. As soon as the child goes missing the alert message on citizens phones and highways be displayed to take help from the citizens to arrest the culprits. TOO BAD Pakistan government only responds when there are protests otherwise no attention is paid. My sympathies are with the victim family.
Heart broken and shattered.
12 murders is a 2 km area, wow excellentveork by thr poloce and local govt. Why did we not protest after the first murder! Why did the parents leave her to go for umrah...their child is their responsibility first!
Parents are equally responsible for showing negligence in providing safety to the poor girl. I agree Punjab police should uplift their efforts but this is highly unrelisitc expectation from them to monitor each and every kid for safety.
30+ years of this Sharif rule nothing but loot and grand loot. Their time is ending soon. It's good to leave before things get out of hand.
@saqib ghumman The parents entrusted their child to what seemed a responsible guardian. This child may well have walked home.from.school alone as a routine. The main issue is the abuse of kids goes unquestioned as there is no.police and social.service protection from the greedy Sharif s and Bhutto families
Very sad.......police is busy in VVIP protocols.....public is suffering...
The entire PML-N team is pre-occupied in defending Nawaz Sharif's corruptions, they don't care about anything else, Punjab's criminal police busy killing innocents people as they did it in the Model Town, Punjab is governed by criminals politicians, they think that they are above the laws as long as they are in power.
There is no difference between criminal and police mindset...Investigate the mentality of police... you will find them as criminal as they are also involved in such crimes.
This is not the first time such crime took place in the area. It is reported at least 11 similar cruelty took place wothin a period of one year. Not a single person has been convicted. Peoples are forced to think that money and power are playing barrier between crime and justice
Beside taking harsh action against the culprits, there should be examination of this and similar other cases by Psychologists Psychiatrists. Why people go so down that they commit such crimes against helpless children. This is moment for our prayer leaders in mosques to educate people about its consequences in this world and there after.
Deepest sympathies for the family of the innocent child. For once the rioting is for the purpose of something good. Keep up the pressure until authorities start doing their jobs.
When parents go on Umrah after having lead a successful life, it is duty of government to take care of their children during Umrah period. Senet should immediately pass a law and implement the responsibility.
I am surprised that the parents went off leaving the daughter behind...who will answer that..
Shabaz Sharif ans Sanaullah if they have self respect should resign for not protecting the innocent 8 years old girl. The police instead of protecting the public is wasting time protecting VVIP
It’s time to change history in the country.
There is no use of a country where justice can not be delivered. Find the person, and make him an example for everyone.
Now who is responsible for those killed in straight firing... what the heck is going on.
Pakistan Zindabad.
People should arm themselves with what ever they can cause their is no law in this country
Shame on Shariffs...so many years in power and not decline in crime! Ordinary people are continuously suffering, only thing shariffs are interested is saving their skin!
As long as country is governed by characterless characters, ordinary people will continue to suffer and get victamized by the criminals!
Why CM and Law Minister are so active now and not on such incidents before? It is, because now people are getting fed up of their false promises and doing nothing in the end. Also, people are realizing that the real power is in their own hands. Exactly what IK has been trying to explain for last 10 yrs.
Police will surely apprehend those involved , it takes time to solve a case, having said that such beasts exist in our society, so the society is primarily responsible for that.
Nothing will happen as usual. We will be bombed with new hot news by media and people will start protesting and following that new hot news.
Religious leaders should come out and teach moral values.
The crime is horrific. But why did the parents leave the child for Saudia
90% Crimes done in police and politicians protection, punish them first then search for the criminal.