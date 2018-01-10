Further depreciation of rupee to pose short-term challenges: Moody’s
KARACHI: Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday the rupee will likely face ongoing depreciation pressures against the dollar after a five per cent downward adjustment last month.
If the rupee depreciates markedly further, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will find it difficult to keep inflation under control, it added.
However, Moody’s said if the depreciation is limited to 5pc, the weakening of the rupee will pose no significant credit implications for the sovereign.
“Given the likely evolution of the current account, further depreciation pressures are likely.
“In particular, Moody’s expects Pakistan’s current account deficit to remain around current levels, at 3-4pc of GDP, due to the high import intensity of domestically driven growth,” said Moody’s.
It pointed out that around one-third of government debt is denominated in foreign currency, and further rupee depreciation will increase the country’s debt burden, which was equivalent to 68pc of GDP at the end of 2016-17.
This is higher than the median estimate for B-rated sovereigns of 55pc of GDP for 2017.
If the rupee depreciates markedly further, the country’s central bank will face the difficult challenge of anchoring inflation expectations at moderate levels.
It said that allowing the rupee to reflect currency fundamentals over the longer term will reduce the drain on foreign exchange reserves and enhance the sovereign’s capacity to absorb shocks to trade or capital flows.
Moreover, if inflation expectations are anchored and the government’s liquidity risks do not rise sharply, currency flexibility will also enhance the country’s price competitiveness given the current overvaluation of the rupee, it added.
Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2018
Comments (16)
If the current situation persists any longer the rupee may depreciate considerably faster and dramatically risking a downward spiral of the economy affecting tens of millions of people.
This is all due to DAR and Nawaz who got numerous foreign loans on high interest rates, half of these loans were diverted to DAR and Nawaz foreign accounts.
Current PML-N government has incompetent party members assigned to important jobs. Our economy is tied up with USA $$$. Unless we export products to USA and earn $$$ inflation will run high in Pakistan. Instead of reconciliation statements our foreign minister is continuing making harsh remarks about USA. PML-N May wants to sabotage Pakistan economy.
stronger the currency, stronger the nation and vice-a-versa...
In order for the state of Pakistan to come out, they need the Macroeconomics to change, cut the defense budget, programs to expand exports.
Start paying taxes!
Shariffs by appoint their "in-Law" as finance minster have destroyed the value of Rupee!
The Dubai stock exchange forward rates are at ~~ Pak Rupees 128 per US dollar, for delivery by mid-February. And the rates are being quoted at an assumed depreciation of 3% per month, through the end of Sept. 2018.
Importers are advised to buy the US dollars now, while it is still relatively cheap. There is an implicit profit margin of over 22% if the speculation is under relative safety control.
PML-N government is responsible for the current economic situation. They borrow loan on high rates to pay the import bill and other obligations. Our export are declining since last 5years and Mr.Dar have not made any significant policy to increasing the export. Only solution to stable the rupee against the dollar is bring back their hidden millions of dollar to country.
Pakistan major portion of export are to USA and it's allies(read European)+major foreign remittances are also from them, please stick to you mind china is seller not buyer of materials which you also sell in international markets. So please get close to USA at least for a decade until you you become self reliant. All these will help in retains rupee dollar equation.
@jdshami Dar was probably mistake of the decade which the common man will be paying for, for the next decade.
200 million people fate is at risk because of one person DAR and still he is free? what a country
USA is rising interest rates which will further boost dollar in exchange rate.
ensure that nonstate actors don't take undue advantage of this turmoil
These so-called leaders have completely destroyed our country and economy.
I have lived many years in Scandinavia and seen what democracy is up close and what we have in Pakistan is not democracy. People are being fooled.
Nawaz Sharif claimed to be business savvy and yet all his financial and economic policies failed! heavy borrowing, no increase in exports coupled with corrupt practices! That's in a nutshell how Nawaz Sharif doomed rupee!