Khyber Pakhtunkhwa places seminaries under education department

Mohammad AshfaqJanuary 10, 2018

PESHAWAR: In a major policy shift meant to mainstream them, the PTI government has placed seminaries in the province under the supervision of the elementary and secondary education department.

Now, for the first time in the history, the education department will handle the registration, curriculum, examination, monitoring and other allied activities of seminaries, sources told Dawn.

Currently, 3,028 seminaries are functioning in the province.

The establishment department amended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rules of Business a few days ago to give the education department the role of supervising seminaries.

Dept to handle registration, curriculum, exam, monitoring affairs

The relevant official documents show the amendment was made in Schedule-II, under the heading ‘Elementary and Secondary Department’.

After Serial No 11, a new entry, ‘registration, curriculum, examination, monitoring and other allied activities of Deeni Madaris’ shall be incorporated.

In a letter separately sent to all quarters concerned, the establishment department has said, “in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 139 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is pleased to direct that in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rules of Business 1985, the amendments shall be incorporated.”

The religious scholars of different schools of thoughts and the officials of the education department have been in contact for the last one month discussing different aspects of the seminaries being placed under the education department.

Initially, it was believed that only the task of registering seminaries would be assigned to the education department.

Until now, the industries department was responsible for the seminary registration and its renewal, a senior official told Dawn.

He said the industries department had nothing to do about the examination, curriculum and monitoring of seminaries.

Asked about the newly assigned responsibilities of the seminaries, a senior official of the education department told Dawn that initially, the education department would work on the registration of seminaries.

Regarding the curriculum, examination and monitoring of seminaries, he said it was a gigantic task to complete with the consultation of the representatives of seminaries.

When contacted, secretary general of Wifaqul Madaris Al Arabia KP chapter Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani expressed ignorance about the development and declined to comment on it saying he was not informed by the provincial government about it.

The provincial government has initiated the process of placing seminaries under the education department around two months ago on the directives of the interior ministry.

The decision of placing seminaries under the education department was taken by the interior ministry with the consultation of all provinces to bring them to the mainstream.

In October last year, the intermediate and secondary education boards had initiated the registration of seminaries on the directives of the education department.

For the registration of seminaries, the education department had prepared an 11-page registration proforma and was provided to the boards for onward distribution among seminaries.

However, the process came to a halt when religious scholars in different meetings informed the education department that educational boards could only issue certificates up to intermediate level, while their degrees were equivalent to the bachelor and master level degrees of the universities.

Instead, the religious scholars had demanded of the education department to establish a separate cell in the secretariat of the education department for dealing with the affairs of seminaries.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2018

Comments (21)

hassan
Jan 10, 2018 07:51am

That is probably the best thing PTI has done. Perhaps trumping their Billion tree tsunami.

Alba
Jan 10, 2018 07:57am

Excellent lead off.

PAKMAN
Jan 10, 2018 08:00am

Good move KPK. Hope it works out smoothly.

Anti-corruption
Jan 10, 2018 08:03am

Well done PTI government. This step will go long way to mainstream the seminaries that were promoting extremism. Another great achievement. I hope PTI wins next election.

Maverik
Jan 10, 2018 08:32am

Well done IK, PTI and KP government. This is exactly what we need. P.S: I hope people who called him "Taliban Khan" will now change their views.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 10, 2018 08:36am

Very good decision. All the rest provinces should also adopt the same policy and should effect strict adherence.

Arshad
Jan 10, 2018 08:41am

A very sensible & decent decision by KPK government.

FA
Jan 10, 2018 09:15am

Perfect step in the right direction.

amad
Jan 10, 2018 09:33am

good job, but i dont think seminaries specially fazul rehman will accept it

Iqbal khan
Jan 10, 2018 09:35am

To bring all seminaries under education department the later must have done to allocate the former's teachers (Muallims) proper grades so that to minimize the rewarding gaps.

Khalid
Jan 10, 2018 09:36am

Glad to see education reforms.

Karim mombani
Jan 10, 2018 09:43am

I think as PTI is completing the tenure of its first ever government, they are getting more mature over the time and are really working towards the streamlining of issues from the grass root level. Main streaming would mean better monitoring, accountability and evaluation of the seminaries. I hope they continue to improve their governing mechanism and pick on the issues from the grass root level.

Salman Jan
Jan 10, 2018 09:45am

Wise move. Now if they can formulate a governed syllabus for these seminaries.

Nawaewatan
Jan 10, 2018 09:46am

This is awesome. Love you all in KP. Keep up good work

Shahab
Jan 10, 2018 09:50am

PTI is managing KPK gov affairs very well. This is another excellent decision.

SadFaces
Jan 10, 2018 09:55am

Excellent decision by KPK and PTI. Please note that this has been on the table for a long time but religious parties were against it as their religious degrees would come into question.

SomethingFishy
Jan 10, 2018 10:01am

Good job Khyber. But it is only the first step. I hope enough resources are also provided, and honestly used, to get these schools at par or better that other schools.

Kanwal Rauf
Jan 10, 2018 10:34am

Excellent step good going PTI

Qureshi (USA)
Jan 10, 2018 10:41am

Good idea if education department is headed up by non corrupt and educated person who can bring in technical and vocational courses and math & sciences curricula so that graduation youth will have some productive career paths. Pakistan does not need more mullahs.

iffi
Jan 10, 2018 10:48am

Excellent initiative ... good going PTI ... Keep-up the good work ...

Danish
Jan 10, 2018 11:28am

Curriculum revisions should include science and technology courses; moreover foreign funding sources should be scrutinized and curbed!

