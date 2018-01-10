Chaudhry Virk appointed law minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk was appointed federal law minister by the government on Tuesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office of federal minister to the senior PML-N leader at a special ceremony in the Presidency.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior government officials were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

The president congratulated Chaudhry Virk on assu­ming the office of federal minister and expressed the hope that he would discharge his responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Hailing from Gujranwala, Mr Virk is said to be a seasoned politician of the ruling party.

The slot of law minister fell vacant after Zahid Hamid resigned last November due to tremendous pressure from the opposition and religious organisations calling for his resignation for allegedly making an amendment to a clause of the election affidavit concerning Khatm-i-Nubuwat or the finality of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Mr Hamid resigned during countrywide protests and Faizabad sit-in by religious parties.

He said he had resigned for the sake of bringing the ongoing crisis to an end that had flared up after a crackdown on protesters at the Faizabad interchange.

However, he denied any direct involvement in the controversial amendment — which was later restored to its original form.

