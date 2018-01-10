DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chaudhry Virk appointed law minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 10, 2018

Email


Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.─Photo courtesy: National Assembly website
Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.─Photo courtesy: National Assembly website

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk was appointed federal law minister by the government on Tuesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office of federal minister to the senior PML-N leader at a special ceremony in the Presidency.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior government officials were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

The president congratulated Chaudhry Virk on assu­ming the office of federal minister and expressed the hope that he would discharge his responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Hailing from Gujranwala, Mr Virk is said to be a seasoned politician of the ruling party.

The slot of law minister fell vacant after Zahid Hamid resigned last November due to tremendous pressure from the opposition and religious organisations calling for his resignation for allegedly making an amendment to a clause of the election affidavit concerning Khatm-i-Nubuwat or the finality of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Mr Hamid resigned during countrywide protests and Faizabad sit-in by religious parties.

He said he had resigned for the sake of bringing the ongoing crisis to an end that had flared up after a crackdown on protesters at the Faizabad interchange.

However, he denied any direct involvement in the controversial amendment — which was later restored to its original form.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
jdshami
Jan 10, 2018 08:59am

Another minister from Punjab. all other three provinces have incompetent people, i guess. Abbasi is a PM of Punjab. How many ministers Pakistan has from other three provinces, only Punjabies.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 10, 2018

Too dangerous to drink

AS if the health problems of this country’s vast majority weren’t bad enough, research continues to provide us...
Qadri’s agenda
Updated January 10, 2018

Qadri’s agenda

Though PAT chief has legitimate demands, his quixotic politics often drifts away from principle.
January 10, 2018

Surviving the story

IN the backdrop of the oft highlighted occupational hazards of being a journalist in Pakistan, is a story that...
January 09, 2018

Reckless approach

CONFUSING, bizarre and reckless — the different approaches by different governments and centres of power to...
Updated January 09, 2018

Musharraf & MQM

Musharraf should spare the citizens of Karachi his lectures on how to conduct their affairs or who to vote for.
January 09, 2018

A shocking agreement

EVEN before The New York Times published the inside story about the Arab leaders’ talks on the Jerusalem issue, ...