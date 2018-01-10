DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No transactions linking Sharifs to Al-Azizia, Hill Metal: SECP official

Malik AsadJanuary 10, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) found no transactions linking the Sharif family with Al-Azizia Steel or Hill Metal Establishment, an accountability court hearing three references against the Sharif family’s businesses was told on Tuesday.

During cross-examination, Sidra Mansoor, joint registrar at the SECP’s Company Registration Office in Lahore confirmed that while Hussain Nawaz was a shareholder in Mehran Ramzan Textile Mills Limited, the company had no connection or transactions with either of the two companies under investigation.

The accountability court recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses in connection with three separate references – Flagship Investments, Al-Azizia and Avenfield Properties.

Both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam witnessed proceedings from the front row of the courtroom, and at one point, the two quietly swapped seats with each other.

Nawaz chats with party leaders in court as prosecution witnesses testify against him

In her testimony, Ms Mansoor told the court that she appeared before a National Accountability Bureau investigation officer on Aug 25, 2017 and provided “certified true copies of ‘form A’ and ‘form 29’ regarding Mehran Ramzan Textile Mills Limited, in the context of its three shareholders Mian Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz”.

She told the court that according to a document dated Dec 31, 2000, Hussain held 487,400 shares, valued at Rs10 each, of the Mehran Ramzan mill.

On Feb 12, 2001, he donated/gifted all the shares to the Sharif Trust, which then transferred 1,000 shares back to him on Mar 16, 2001.

However, during cross-examination, she clarified that all shareholders of the Mehran Ramzan mills had initially donated their shares to the Sharif Trust, which had later returned 1,000 shares to each shareholder, adding that this was not an action exclusive to Hussain Nawaz.

When Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed asked her if she had any records of Azizia Steel or Hill Metal Establishment in Jeddah, she replied in the negative.

The counsel then asked whether there was any transaction between the two companies and Mehran Ramzan Textile Mill, to which Ms Mansoor said there was no connection as per the record.

To another question, the SECP official said that the commission had never raised any objection on the record of Mehran Ramzan Textile Mills.

Other witnesses who testified on Tuesday included former Inland Revenue Service regional tax officer Mohammad Tasleem Khan, Mohammad Zubair of Standard Chartered Bank – who recorded his statement in the Azizia reference – and Uzair Rehan, who submitted the records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills in connections with the Flagship Investments case.

The hearing will continue on Jan 16, when witnesses Nasir Junejo, Afaq Ahmed and Umar Draz Gondal are expected to record their statements.

‘Zabardast’

As prosecution witnesses testified against him, Nawaz Sharif nonchalantly chatted with party leaders who accompanied him to the court.

At one point, he swapped seats with his daughter so he could speak at length to Raja Zafarul Haq.

The former prime minister also interacted with mediapersons covering the trial inside the courtroom, asking them sarcastically in Punjabi: “Aey kee ho reya ae saday naal?” (What are we being subjected to?). Maryam Nawaz quickly chimed in, saying: “Mazaq ho raha hai” (It’s a farce).

Chatting with Raja Zafarul Haq, Mr Sharif narrated an anecdote about a film producer who invested heavily in a movie.

After it was released, someone asked the producer how his film was doing at the box office, to which the producer replied: “Pehlay haftay zabardast, doosray haftay zabardasti!” (The first week was excellent, the second week was forced).

This was seen as a pot shot at the NAB references that had created so much hype at the beginning, but nothing substantial has come to the fore yet during prosecution.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Desi
Jan 10, 2018 07:23am

Just one thing to say, corruption rules.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 10, 2018 08:36am

It seems the corruption case against Nawaz Sharif and his family is getting dirty and full of surprises, as it is lingering on. All the corruption proofs were presented by JIT and made it easy for NAB, but, somehow, the case is being deliberately made complicated and planned to benefit NS and his family. It's all part of dirty politics, as exchange of money and promises of high posts are playing a major part to safeguard NS. This is my honest assessment.

Aasim Tasawar
Jan 10, 2018 09:03am

Great sense of humour of Nawaz Sharif

Let Corrupt Lead you
Jan 10, 2018 10:38am

So all are trying to dilute it. This nation doesn't deserve honest leaders. They are meant to be ruled by these corrupt leaders since decades.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 10, 2018

Too dangerous to drink

AS if the health problems of this country’s vast majority weren’t bad enough, research continues to provide us...
Qadri’s agenda
Updated January 10, 2018

Qadri’s agenda

Though PAT chief has legitimate demands, his quixotic politics often drifts away from principle.
January 10, 2018

Surviving the story

IN the backdrop of the oft highlighted occupational hazards of being a journalist in Pakistan, is a story that...
January 09, 2018

Reckless approach

CONFUSING, bizarre and reckless — the different approaches by different governments and centres of power to...
Updated January 09, 2018

Musharraf & MQM

Musharraf should spare the citizens of Karachi his lectures on how to conduct their affairs or who to vote for.
January 09, 2018

A shocking agreement

EVEN before The New York Times published the inside story about the Arab leaders’ talks on the Jerusalem issue, ...