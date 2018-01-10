DAWN.COM

Senate body opposes pardon for Rangers men who killed youth in Karachi

Shahid KamalUpdated January 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Human Rights Committee which met here on Tuesday opposed a presidential pardon for the convicted Rangers personnel who killed a young man in Karachi in 2011.

Sarfaraz Shah, 22, was killed by the Rangers personnel at point-blank range in June 2011, in an incident caught on camera outside a public park in Karachi. One of the Rangers’ men was sentenced to death for firing the fatal shot while the five others were handed down life imprisonment.

While the Presidency has denied granting pardon to the Rangers personnel, the issue came up when Senator Farhatullah Babar asked for permission to discuss ‘any other item with the permission of the chairperson’ after conclusion of the meeting’s agenda.

“This is an unacceptable affront to the human rights of victims and their families. It is a licence to uniformed personnel to brandish guns and kill innocent people at will and with impunity,” he said.

Mr Babar said it was not easy to erase the image of a terrified Sarfaraz Shah pleading his innocence with folded hands and the sadistic pleasure writ on the face of the shooter. “The shameful image will continue to shake conscience even in a distant age and distant clime,” he said.

A presidential pardon for the criminals would only make the shameful image more horrifying and a cruel joke with the family members of the victim, he said.

Mr Babar said a pardon without the consent of the victim’s family would further embolden personnel of law enforcing agencies to take the law into their hands at will and with impunity.

“It will be a monumental pity if President Mamnoon Hussain left behind a highly dubious legacy — that “criminals and convicts who once wore uniforms are a breed apart from criminals who have never worn uniform”. This legacy would turn the already broken criminal justice system on its head, he warned.

All members of the committee invited by the chairperson to express their views denounced the move and dem­anded that a powerful message be sent across in the form of a unanimous resolution against pardoning the criminals.

Condemning the killing of Sar­faraz six years ago, chairperson of the Human Rights committee Sena­tor Nasreen Jalil of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement described the pardon a monumental tragedy.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Samina Abid said that the image of Sarfaraz Shah’s killing brought tears to her eyes. Senator Sehar Kamran described the murder of the boy as an extrajudicial killing.

“I worry for my children whenever I recalled the scenes of the young boy begging for forgiveness,” said Sehar Kamran.

Minister of State for Human Rights Barrister Usman Ibrahim endorsed the sentiments of the members, saying that the subject was dealt with by the interior ministry and that he would take it up with it.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2018

Jonejo
Jan 10, 2018 08:03am

There is no protection for lynch mobs and serial killers. Rangers are have no special privilege or have license to Kill. Their job is to protect people, not to kill them, these are serial killers.

muzammil
Jan 10, 2018 08:15am

well done

London Kundon
Jan 10, 2018 08:17am

A great argument indeed.

Javed Akhter
Jan 10, 2018 08:53am

I fully endorsed and appreciate the sentiments shared by PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar and other dignitaries in the pardoning case (if granted to Rangers Personnel). They cannot be pardoned unless otherwise the deceased family (Legal heirs) pardon to them. Hope that Honourable President will not pardon them in case of Sarfraz Shah brutal killing in day bright light. Regards

Habib
Jan 10, 2018 09:34am

A very bad act by the President. He must not do it keeping in view his so called acts and deeds as the President of Pakistan. When he has nothing to do, then he is doing it.

shahram khan
Jan 10, 2018 10:19am

Who was sarfraz and why was he shot?

raj
Jan 10, 2018 10:27am

Nobody should allow to take law in his own hand. Our security personal should work with patient and respect to law.

