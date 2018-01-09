DAWN.COM

Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad joins PTI, vows to work for Karachi's development

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryJanuary 09, 2018

Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad meets PTI chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad.— Photo by PTI
Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad meets PTI chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad.— Photo by PTI

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Saleem Shahzad has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence, the party's spokesman Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

Shahzad and the PTI chief agreed to work together for the betterment and development of the country's economic nerve, Karachi.

The MQM's founding member had returned to the country on February 6, 2017, and was arrested at the airport in a 23-year-old rioting case. While at the airport, Shahzad had told a private news channel that he had returned to the country voluntarily and was ready to face the cases against him to prove his innocence.

“I have come here to do politics,” he had said at the time. He said he had left the MQM the day the party's supremo Altaf Hussain raised alleged anti-Pakistan slogans on Aug 22, 2016.

According to Malir SSP Rao Anwar, several cases were registered against Shahzad but all such cases were cancelled after the infamous National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Later, he was acquitted in the rioting case for want of evidence. He, however, is facing three other cases lodged in the ’90s at the Malir and Landhi police stations pertaining to murder, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and rioting.

Shahzad remained a member of the National Assembly in 1988 and 1990. He had left the country in 1992, apparently to avoid arrest during a crackdown against the party. He, however, first returned to the country in 2007 — after remaining in self-exile for about 15 years.

Shahzad remained associated with the MQM since its inception as a student organisation in 1978, except for a brief period in 2009, until he was removed from the Coordination Committee in London in 2013. He was later expelled from the party.

On December 2, Shahzad had announced that he would soon create a new political party "free of china-cutters and target killers" in the run-up to the next General Election.

Anti-corruption
Jan 09, 2018 11:54pm

PTI should avoid accepting people with shady past.

ConcernedCitizen
Jan 10, 2018 12:04am

woo, IK you are repeating the same mistakes by giving these killers and thugs room in your organization. I thought you were smarter than that.

Angry
Jan 10, 2018 12:24am

Dangerous man. Not good omen for PTI.

Life
Jan 10, 2018 12:32am

Dry cleaned.

waleed fakhar
Jan 10, 2018 12:41am

Saleem Shahzad is an immaculate person with no negative record but he has committed a mistake as PTI is a dead horse in Urban Sindh. He should have rather sided with MQM or Musharaf.

High five
Jan 10, 2018 12:43am

Great going. another person added to the list without even considering his past. Juts considered that he can somehow win seat for PTI. What has happened to IK? Breaking all the principles which he was once advocate. we want our old IK back who can work for KPK, Fire electable and stand against family politics.

MONIER
Jan 10, 2018 01:04am

How much political following does he have? He stayed for 15 years away from the country and can he find a political stand now?

salman
Jan 10, 2018 01:45am

Now This is really interesting!

MALIK
Jan 10, 2018 01:58am

Did he clear himself from past allegations. He had a history and a baggage, IK should be careful. We had enough of these rouge elements in our country. Joining a new party should not be a cleansing act.

Sanjrani
Jan 10, 2018 02:52am

MQM criminals are gradually infiltrating PTI.

Mian Shoaib
Jan 10, 2018 03:00am

A new load for dry cleaning. PTI Laundry at its best

Sheraz Ali
Jan 10, 2018 03:02am

From the day one I am saying PTI is a lotta party.

Alba
Jan 10, 2018 03:20am

(1) Good MQM. (2) Bad MQM.

Asif
Jan 10, 2018 03:31am

Mafia people.

Irfy
Jan 10, 2018 04:02am

PTI should accept anyone who could help Imran Khan become a PM.

Umar
Jan 10, 2018 04:36am

Naya Pakistan??????

gullu Badsha
Jan 10, 2018 05:07am

@Anti-corruption; but other parties are allowed to do that, only & only PTI should avoid accepting shady characters.

LAHORI KID
Jan 10, 2018 06:34am

The grass is much greener on the other side of the fence. Its a win win situation, Shahzad needs to get back in politics with a good size following, Imran Khan needs all the help he can get in Sindh, mainly Karachi.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jan 10, 2018 06:35am

Wrong step by PTI and a "No Ball" by Imran Khan.

Owais
Jan 10, 2018 10:06am

the 'clean' politics of 'principles' continues! anyone with any background is welcome because we are operating a laundry.

Owais
Jan 10, 2018 10:18am

@LAHORI KID who do they then speak of change and clean politics if they have to do the same what others do ? it is then just power politics, don't make huge claims of 'difference' if they can accept any corrupt, criminal and bad character people, just for the sake of votes and financing !

Khan
Jan 10, 2018 11:13am

If he is willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan and as he has already said what altaf said against is wrong he should be welcomed to the PTI.

