Pakistan has suspended military and intelligence cooperation with US: defence minister

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 09, 2018

Pakistan has suspended military and intelligence cooperation with the United States in the wake of US President Donald Trump's allegation that Pakistan has given the US "nothing but lies and deceit" and suspension of security aid for Pakistan, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said while addressing a gathering at Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking during a seminar titled 'Contours of Security Environment of Pakistan', Khan said the US is facing defeat in Afghanistan despite spending billions of dollars. He alleged that the US is using Pakistan as a 'scapegoat' for its failures in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan does not want to put a price on its sacrifices but wants them to be recognised," the defence minister said, adding that Pakistan will not allow Afghanistan's war to be fought on Pakistani territory.

Khan also said that the US is busy in a blame game against Pakistan rather than providing it with assistance to secure the Pak-Afghan border.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said it had not been informed about the suspension of military cooperation by Pakistan.

“We have not received any formal communication regarding a suspension,” Embassy spokesman Richard Snelsire said, according to VOA news.

Answering a question during the seminar, the defence minister said that Pakistan took the right steps by blocking Nato supplies to Afghanistan in the aftermath of 2011 attack at Salala check post.

But Pakistan is not taking the same route after Trump's recent tirade as it is a "leverage we want to use at the appropriate time", he clarified.

The defence minister said Iran, China and Russia are as important to the region as the US and reaffirmed Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's statement signalling that the alliance between Pakistan and the US is over.

"This is not how allies behave," Asif had said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this week. He maintained that Washington has turned Islamabad into a "whipping boy" for its failures in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon on Monday said that the US has told Pakistan what it must do if it wants Washington to resume paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid.

“Our expectations are straightforward,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning told reporters.

“Taliban and Haqqani leadership and attack planners should no longer be able to find safe haven or conduct operations from Pakistani soil.”

Worsening relations

In the new year, Washington has increased pressure on Islamabad to "do more" in the fight against terrorism.

Washington has stated that the suspension of military aid, which came after Trump accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit", is part of America's South Asia strategy.

The development has followed in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced the policy.

In Pakistan, the move has been seen as the first step to implementing Trump’s pledge to tighten economic restrictions on Islamabad.

Despite the tension, however, US and Pakistani officials remain in contact with each other. US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Friday said that the Pentagon was maintaining its communication with the Pakistani military establishment even after the suspension of military assistance.

Foreign Se­cre­tary Tehmina Janjua has said that Pakistan will continue to engage with Washington as far as possible, because America is not only a global power but also has a regional presence, and "for us it’s almost our neighbour".

Ghj
Jan 09, 2018 09:34pm

Us is a war based economy. Its not in their interest to end wars. They incite wars and then sell weapons to both sides. Ban americans from your countries and all the wars will end.

DH
Jan 09, 2018 09:40pm

"leverage we want to use at the appropriate time" - and do you know the leverages US can use? Within weeks, they can make $1 = 400 Rupees!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 09, 2018 09:55pm

Good move, why should we share our intelligence and cooperate with a country, who does not trust our integrity and sincere sacrifices to dispel terrorism? Whereas, apart from US, world appraises and recognises our positive contributions.

Surya kant
Jan 09, 2018 09:57pm

Excellent...!!!!

Abdullah
Jan 09, 2018 10:02pm

Honor & Dignity....Bravo...

Ahmed khan ahmed
Jan 09, 2018 10:06pm

Good step

Changez Khan
Jan 09, 2018 10:09pm

Just simply beautiful .... Excellent decision by Pakistan.

Faraz-Canada
Jan 09, 2018 10:15pm

@DH Is that all you care about. You know of a thing called respect?

Trump Et
Jan 09, 2018 10:16pm

@DH What obsession with Pakistan! Please go worry about your own economy taking a nose-dive after the poorly executed GST and demonetization drives rather than trying so hard to scare us. We have been there and done that, and always came out stronger than before.

Res Judicata
Jan 09, 2018 10:23pm

Gradually the PML(N) administration is losing rule on people. And now even a saner minister Khorram Dastagir Khan is joining a chorus against US, although so far nothing lost, all contacts are intact. And Pak remittances will resume.

Zanoc
Jan 09, 2018 11:06pm

If they did. I am happy Pakistani national. We must not afraid of this failed nation. Who blame find excuze and attack. We will gice them befiiting response.

Rajan Talwar
Jan 09, 2018 11:17pm

Excellent , pl stop land routes at the earlier.

Izhar
Jan 09, 2018 11:21pm

@DH a tit for tat response is necessary to US, dont worry about dollar pkr parity, Pakistan is going to start trade with China in Yuan.

Winter
Jan 09, 2018 11:37pm

our politicians say stuff in seminars but can't utter a word when confronted by the US officials. We need concrete action, no ore lies and statements. if the govt. has decided to suspend the ties why is the NATO supply line still open?

Raza
Jan 10, 2018 12:09am

Are we forgetting that Pakistan went into or sucked into War on Terror because everyone in West thought Pakistan is involved in the terrorism. So if we act like this they will put all pressure on us. Be careful for what you are asking.

AK
Jan 10, 2018 12:31am

Face saving statement

Khan One
Jan 10, 2018 12:49am

Superb start to 2018!

ukasha
Jan 10, 2018 01:04am

Defense minister and Foreign secretary both have different and opposite comments. Y

PAKISTANI TOO
Jan 10, 2018 01:22am

Pakistan has taken an excellent stand, by suspending the military and intelligence, very well planned decision, and it will pave way to other nations in similar circumstances to rise and become prosperous

PAKISTAN ZINDABAD

Sheroo
Jan 10, 2018 02:16am

Mr Minister, don't fall into this trap.

Zeeshan
Jan 10, 2018 03:17am

Good strong words in support of the motherland should be recognized no matter what party and province the individual comes from. Good work sir!

Alba
Jan 10, 2018 03:22am

It will not hurt the US in any way. It will not hurt Pakistan in any way. US forces will leave Afghanistan in four years.

Khan
Jan 10, 2018 03:31am

This Is Not Enough

SQB
Jan 10, 2018 03:37am

Good.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 10, 2018 04:23am

Bunch of incompetent twisted ego politicians are running our country and making illogical decisions and statements. We are a country that has looked 70 years for foreign aid. If not money than for commodities.

Ragu
Jan 10, 2018 04:28am

Brave move!

AhmAd
Jan 10, 2018 06:13am

Many conflicting statements by govt officials such as Khuarram, Asif and Tahmina. Reminds me of Trump administration.

CRICKET LOVER
Jan 10, 2018 06:54am

American congressman are war mongers and will go to hell.

Trumph
Jan 10, 2018 07:29am

For every country has rights to protect its self respect. US never understand this reality they just want to make a use of it and if failed then start blame game.Not only US but CHINA also of the same mindset. So this is right time for Pakistan to wake up and get rid of US. And show the world that you can also able managed internal issues/problem without funding from outside. Be self dependent.

sukhera
Jan 10, 2018 07:32am

I am confused about defence minister's remarks that Pakistan has suspended military ans intelligence cooperation with the US. Foreign se­cre­tary Tehmina Janjua has said that Pakistan will continue to engage with Washington as far as possible. Why govt officials are not on the same page?

Knd
Jan 10, 2018 07:53am

Bravo, way to go

