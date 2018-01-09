DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NSA Adviser Janjua urges regional powers to 'cooperate and collaborate'

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 09, 2018

Email


National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua, during his keynote speech at the 2nd Tehran Security Conference hosted in the Iranian capital, highlighted "the 60,000 Pakistani lives lost and $120 billion worth of losses suffered by the country's economy since 9/11", while also reminding critics of "the stellar work of Pakistan's armed forces in the fight against terrorism."

The retired Lt Gen, in Tehran on the Iranian government's invitation, presented Pakistan's perspective on regional security challenges — an issue over which Islamabad has come under severe criticism and has recently had aid withdrawn by the Trump administration.

The NSA adviser stressed the significance of cooperation among regional and international players to seek an early closure of the Afghan conflict, which, he said, would pave way for the realisation of the region's economic potential.

He also urged the regional powers to approach regional issues within a framework of cooperation and collaboration instead of competition and confrontation.

Furthermore, Janjua called upon the international community to tackle Afghanistan's thriving narcotics industry, which, according to him, "feeds the monster of terrorism".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Sex ratio and politics

Sex ratio and politics

The only continent with a female population deficit is Asia, with Pakistan among the three biggest contributors.

Editorial

January 09, 2018

Reckless approach

CONFUSING, bizarre and reckless — the different approaches by different governments and centres of power to...
Updated January 09, 2018

Musharraf & MQM

Musharraf should spare the citizens of Karachi his lectures on how to conduct their affairs or who to vote for.
January 09, 2018

A shocking agreement

EVEN before The New York Times published the inside story about the Arab leaders’ talks on the Jerusalem issue, ...
January 08, 2018

Threat to ethical organ donation

IT is yet another example of our tendency to take one step forward only to take two steps back. On Friday in...
Updated January 08, 2018

Muzzling the media

Rhe press in Balochistan continues to suffer the worse kinds of violence at the hands of state and non-state actors.
Varsity land dispute
Updated January 08, 2018

Varsity land dispute

Punjab University has time and again yielded to govt's request for land. So what qualms does it have now?