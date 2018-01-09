SC warns Missing Persons Commission over slow progress on pending cases

Supreme Court Justice Ejaz Afzal on Tuesday warned the Missing Persons Commission that the court would take notice of body's slow progress on pending cases.

Justice Afzal, part of a three-member SC bench, issued the warning as the court heard an ongoing case on missing persons.

The Missing Persons Commission submitted a report in court today on cases pending before the body, including those pertaining to Masood Janjua and Ahmad Faraz.

The report revealed that of the 4,608 missing persons cases that came to it, 3,076 have been wrapped up and only 1,533 remain pending.

The commission told the court that production orders have been issued for missing persons Mudassir Iqbal, Gulmeed Khan, Naveedul Rehman and Abdul Rehman.

The SC bench directed the commission to tie up all pending cases, adding that the court would continue to keep its doors open to missing persons cases. "The court will take notice of a lack of progress shown by the Missing Persons Commission."