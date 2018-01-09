SC calls for uniformed educational setup in Pakistan to prevent loss of children's education
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday, during a hearing on Pakistan Medical and Dental Council's (PMDC) legal status and its regulation, stressed on the need for a uniformed educational setup all over Pakistan.
"There is no better jewel than education," the chief justice, who was presiding a three-member bench, remarked, adding, "Is it possible for the entire country to have one book, one bag and one uniform? Innocent children shouldn't be discriminated against and there should be a level playing field in the educational setup."
The court made these remarks during the hearing of a petition filed by the PMDC against a December 2017 ruling of the Lahore High Court, which had declared the PMDC illegal and nullified its 2016 regulations for admissions to MBBS and BDS in medical colleges.
The chief justice, in Tuesday's session, reminded the state that bridging this educational gap is its responsibility, saying, "The education of children between the ages of five and 16 is the state's responsibility. Is the state doing its job? Is the Article 25A of the Constitution just for show?"
PMDC counsel Akram Sheikh agreed with the CJ, alleging that students from Cambridge-regulated schools get preferential treatment. "If O-level students will get preferential treatment then what's going to happen of others."
Sheikh drew the court's attention on the quality of education in rural areas. "Wadairas (feudal landlords) don't allow schools to be opened in their areas."
The chief justice concurred, noting, "There is an area where a school was turned into a buffalo farm. Maybe the wadairas there don't want children to get an education. Our legislators will have to do something about this."
Lateef Khosa, the legal counsel of Dr Asim Hussain, who has been summoned for an appearance before the court on Wednesday in a separate suo moto hearing to explain why he devised policies that benefited private medical colleges, was also present during Tuesday's session.
At court's assessment on the schooling system, Khosa remarked, "Thirty million children don't go to school [in Pakistan]". To this, the chief justice asked, "Who will rectify this? Parliament is the supreme body. This loss of the children's education is taking place because of you and us."
The apex court, under its 2018 agenda, is focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare. However, the chief justice has clarified that the recent hearings on aforesaid issues are being conducted outside of the court's regular timings and that the court's routine activities are not being affected.
Comments (12)
At last someone realizes the importance of having a single track for our future. Currently having 4 different kinds of education provided in schools.
dear and respected your excellency chief justice saqib nasar have done greatest of the job for struggling uniform and excess to it by every cit
saqib nasar has done a beautiful job for uniform education for all as was in the past
Thanks Sir, Please implement the same with in your tenure.
Sir CJ, this is the most sought after thing, there must must be a uniformed educational setup; fees are too high, a poor man's child cannot think to get higher education, the owners of educational institutions are the people who are running invisible government in this country; they should be taken to task. Same educational setup has to be implemented in Government and Private institutions; but then how a political child can see in the eyes of a poor man's child.
Only and only two quality things are provided to nation 1. Quality and uniform education to All 2. Health Our nation can afford all other things.
There are private schools where monthly fees of a KG/ Nursery kid is equal to minimum monthly salary of a gazetted officer BPS-17. Govt. Schools are intentionally being exploited to promote private school business through our education secretaries and ministers. Why would a minister, bureaucrat, education secretary care about quality of education, budgets, merit and adequate infrastructure for a govt. school when their kids do not study in those govt. schools?
We should have one syllabus and one curriculum and one fees structure for all schools that is the way forward.Once the private vs the Government school discrimination is removed things will improve automatically.
Uniform education for all no distinction between religious and wordly education. education in Urdu and regional languages - this will resolve most of our social and economic problems.
The only solution to this issue is to make it mandatory under law for all the ministers, secretaries and Govt. Employees to get their children admitted in government schools and colleges. This will be self correcting cycle. Only if kid of a minister, secretary, bureaucrat and government officer studies in govt. school then s/he will be concerned about improvement in induction/recruitment of teachers, infrastructure of schools, improvement in syllabus and existence of merit. They will own the govt. schools instead of promoting private schools business. Promotion of quality education in government schools will automatically bring back the sky high unfair fees of private schools to rational level through market mechanism. This will ensure uniformed educational set up. Pass this law and see the miracles in couple of years. Revolutionary law.
Powers that be do not appreciate that it is wasting tens of millions of fertile 'minds' of young children by not providing them opportunities to train and develop them through proper education. What use are their bridges, orange lines, trains and motorways if they fail to develop educated workforce to uplift the whole society? Wasted minds could have salvaged this sinking ship through education if they were gives that chance which was their human right as well. Ignorance of powers to be have miserably failed them and this country and their own legacy as well.
It is very unfortunate that millions of Pakistani children are growing up without high school education. This is resulting in large number of illiterate younger population, many with no employable skills. Many unable to make a descent living or support their family. Who is responsible for creating this problem and who will solve this national problem across the country?