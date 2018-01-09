'My crime is wanting to get married': Imran breaks silence on reports of alleged third marriage
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday broke his silence on the report of his alleged third marriage in a series of tweets, accusing PML-N head Nawaz Sharif of being behind the "vicious" campaign.
He alleged that the "vicious, gutter media campaign" was being led by NS [Nawaz Sharif] and MSR [Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman], adding that it did not bother him.
Khan went on to say that he was only concerned about "his children and the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS & MSR".
In another tweet, he said "NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way".
Going after the former prime minister, he added: "I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives, but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details."
PTI chief's tweets came hours after Nawaz, while speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, said that it was "sad that Khan has gone into hiding" [since the marriage rumours] and left the alleged wife's kids to give explanations.
The PML-N head, saying that he "never launches personal attacks", added: "If he [Khan] has done something like this [gotten married], he should come out and admit it."
Rumours of Khan's alleged third marriage to his "faith healer" had circulated on media after a report surfaced in The News on Saturday.
On Sunday, the PTI had issued a notification saying that Khan has proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, believed to be a respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan.
However, the notification had added that Maneka has yet to accept the marriage proposal. She will make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children.
Maneka, who is in her 40s, is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad.
So Musharraf was right to ban Geo
True that.. I think we are just people who want some chatpatta in our lives, not the actual issues which has eaten our roots and enslaved our future generations. Bravo to the Media to stooping so low.
Just get married and stop discussing these issues in your jalsas. Why you let sheikh Rasheed keep repeating your marriage related talks in on pti stage? If you keep your family business to yourself it will be harder for others to bring it to the public.
All the best to Mr Khan and shame to PML N and supporters!
What kind of a man is who divorces two wives and marries a 3rd one?
Your peculiar approach towards it has scandalized this.
Good response
this guy has given pakistan so much,what we or pakistan have given him?i understand his personal plight,please respect him for what he have done for us.
He sounds alot like Trump.
Good luck imran Khan hope this one is 3rd time lucky..
Geo has crossed all the limits and now they don't have any other thing to attack or defame imran khan, therefore they start personal attacks which is the worst form of polictics but consider favourite in PML-N.
Trump of Pakistan. He is a joke. Fake allegations on others and later some of them turn out to be true for himself.
Mr. IK your are responsible for all this drama.
@NADEEM What exactly has he given Pakistan? Who trained him as a Sportsman? Who gave him opportunity to lead a team? Who gav him respects and accolades after World Cup win? Who gave him SKMCH other than Charity money? Who gave him the land for SKMCH? What has he given the country since he came to power in KPK? Mashal Khan? D I Khan incident? Dharna drama? Street politics? Vandalism? All he has learnt in politics is how to be anti Nawaz or antiPML-N coz he has got nothing of his own
He is right, Anyone who reads newspapers of the JANG Group or watches GEO television programs can notice blatant bias in favor of the Sharifs and propaganda against Imran Khan. JANG group has lost its credibility and is no longer a reputable media.
@What? a man who wants to live a legal live with his partner and not like op\ther in govt hiding their marriage.. very low comment from u .. shows how low ur character is !!!
@What? a NORMAL one
@What? the third one obtains divorce first from a 30 year marriage and right after her iddat is over, he gets Nikah performed with her. First engineered a divorce and then married her. This happens in movies and fiction but IK has proven that he can make it a reality !! personal matter it was had he kept it that way and followed the societal norm. What he's done is no where practiced and shows how he wants to bend any rules be it moral, ethical and or custom just for gratification of his desires !!
I dislike PTI but I would respect any man's personal life. It is not decent behaviour to be discussing others private matters.
Khan sab your these comments can not bring you to the status of PM.You must not overestimate your election results.In weak majority in previous Gen Election and subsequent failure in by elections are sufficient enough for you to understand the acceptance level of your party among masses.
Why does IK blame others for his repeated failures in love affairs.
We truly support imran khan's statement ... he hav't looted us like NS & AAZ etc .... nor he is a buddy of pm modi like NS ....
@aLeX : add to the list his latest attempt to destroy the institution of marriage and family values by getting his woman to seek divorce from her husband of 30 years and then solemnizing nikah. This only shows his desperation to get what he wants come what may and no matter how ugly, indecent and distasteful manner it could be !!.
I wish Imran a successful and happy marriage.
Imran has specialized in making a mess of his personal life. Imran does not know how to keep his testosterone level out of politics. Get yourself neutered, if things are that difficult at the age of 66, Khan Sahib!
Just how many times does he want to get married?
@NADEEM I could not have put it better. I pray for Imran and hope he find's happiness again soon. Mr Khan has done more for Pakistan than any of the political parties put together in last 30 years. I am sure he has full support and the blessings of the nation.
You have made a grave mistake. Some one need to tell you that at your age, remarrying is not an appropriate act . When you are marrying a women who already have 5 children and happily married over 30 years and divorced now ( you might have engineered the divorce ) , then the blame will surely on you.
It also means that you could not reconcile with two women earlier you married.
Although, I am a PTI supporter, the society in which we live don't like the persons who marry and diverse. Khan sb. if you can't retain a wife it is better not to marry at the first place. You have made the marriage a joke. When you were making new Pakistan for the sake to be married as you announced in your dharna. Then you married and that lasted for a few months only.
NS is better than you in this respect as he has retained the same wife since ages. You yourself provided the opportunity to NS and MSR for such comments.
Good going. Best wishes for IK. He needs to stay firm against corruption.
Please retire with some dignity
Congratulation Imran for hatrick, you have never given up.There is no harm in getting married. Wish you all the best for newcompanionship.
At this age Mr.Khan you should be thinking about your children's marriage.
People get married at age of 80 and IK is still in his early 60s don’t know why there’s so much fuss about him getting married
I like Imran Khan but the same time I am very disappointed he handled this very badly.
Immature.
@Malik Get educated.
Third time is the lucky charm
Imran Khan has become famous for two main reasons, staging dharnas and getting married..
@What? Everyone has the right to find personal happiness. If he wishes to get married, it's his personal issue.
@aLeX Mr. Why you not achieved any of the above
You yourself brings your marriage issues in public imran !
Wanting to get married is not a crime but wanting it too often for a person who wishes to lead a nation is actually a problem Mr. Khan! Anybody who cannot be successful in managing his family affairs, how could he be successful in managing a country which is a job much more subtler and responsible. And responsible is the word which must resound in your mind if you demand respect.
its tuff to be out there now but if u get married say today then its all ok no one will say anything they will shout for say a day or two but then as it involves ur wife like before everyone will calm down and if they dont the pti supporters will enter their houses as well so right now its tuff but once u get married all will be ok
Imran Sb. If it is was a personal matter why on earth did PTI had to release a statement on party’s letterhead? Secondly, following a Pir!! Come on, give me a break!! Thirdly, election year has started, instead of focusing on picking the right candidates, you are picking up a wife. Who are you going to blame in the next elections for the defeat?
It is his or anyone else's personal matter.
@timetostopthis Few
@timetostopthis 'Just how many times does he want to get married?'
i think he is allowed upto 4 marriages. Who are we to take away his religious and constitutional rights?
It is not a crime to get married, but in your case timing is very important for any decision that you take may it be personal or political, because of your persona and stature you have to tread carefully, thousands of people have pinned their hopes of a better Pakistan with you, this is the last chance for us and for you, you cannot afford to go weak now.
@aLeX , he has given us the sense to get up and ask some very pertinent questions, regarding our tax money, health and education reforms.
@What? and what is your point ?
@Mark right decision of a wrong person does not make him right.
Hopefully his marriage will work out this time..best of luck..your marriage is a mere secondary important thing for nation and we salute your honesty and self respect.
@What? - The one, who''s perhaps,not as luck as you are? Or perhaps, not as unlucky!? Is there a hard and fast rule on how many times one can marry or divorce??
I think we now understand what your priorities are.
Find someone your own age to marry. Then your marriage will last.
There should be no need to defend oneself like Imran khan because all Pakistanis know well about the good and transparent character he acquired throughout his life.
@What? And the third one is already married with children?
@timetostopthis That is the best advice for him.
@What? It simply says keep on trying ! Anyone would would work !
Go Khan Sb. We wish you well!
@Huma oh really !
After 3rd, he can marry 4th also.
Mr. Khan you are a public figure and a cricket celebrity. Media did nothing wrong.
So much fuss about a man trying to get married. And, not much about the most eggregious existential problems that face the people, the country.
IK doesnt deserve for his private life to be dragged on national tv in this despeciable manner. How shameful
Agree 100%. It is his business and by law he is allowed to marry so why can’tt he?
Dear Imran Khan, you mess things up and then try to mend it. You need some good advisers who can help you with your public relations. You are no longer a Captain of a 12 Man roster, now you are the leader of Millions of hopeful who want to see a change. You have already started the mission, just polish your image, become poised and make proper statements through your spokesperson in a timely manner; not when it already become a sensation. Words are like a loose ball, once out of hands, will only go in one direction; never to come back. Stay blessed and stay safe. Wish you the best in your personal and political life.