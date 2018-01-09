'My crime is wanting to get married': Imran breaks silence on reports of alleged third marriage

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday broke his silence on the report of his alleged third marriage in a series of tweets, accusing PML-N head Nawaz Sharif of being behind the "vicious" campaign.

He alleged that the "vicious, gutter media campaign" was being led by NS [Nawaz Sharif] and MSR [Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman], adding that it did not bother him.

Khan went on to say that he was only concerned about "his children and the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS & MSR".

In another tweet, he said "NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way".

Going after the former prime minister, he added: "I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives, but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details."

PTI chief's tweets came hours after Nawaz, while speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, said that it was "sad that Khan has gone into hiding" [since the marriage rumours] and left the alleged wife's kids to give explanations.

The PML-N head, saying that he "never launches personal attacks", added: "If he [Khan] has done something like this [gotten married], he should come out and admit it."

Rumours of Khan's alleged third marriage to his "faith healer" had circulated on media after a report surfaced in The News on Saturday.

On Sunday, the PTI had issued a notification saying that Khan has proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, believed to be a respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan.

Read: What brings PTI chief to a remote town?

However, the notification had added that Maneka has yet to accept the marriage proposal. She will make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children.

Maneka, who is in her 40s, is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad.