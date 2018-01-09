New Zealand grab 8-wicket win in second rain-hit ODI against Pakistan
Martin Guptill belted New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-shortened second one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday.
Guptill blasted 55 off 31 balls after the rain break to be unbeaten on 86 as New Zealand reached their revised target of 151 in 25 overs with seven balls to spare.
Pakistan, boosted by a late run charge from Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, made 246 for nine in their 50 overs and New Zealand were 64 for two after 14 overs in reply when the rain set in.
Under the Duckworth-Lewis revision, New Zealand had 11 overs to make a further 87 runs when play resumed.
Guptill's whirlwind knock included five fours and five sixes while Ross Taylor, keen to yield the strike in their 104-run stand, had only four boundaries in his 45 off 43 deliveries.
Pakistan did have early success with the ball, removing Colin Munro in the first over without scoring and Kane Williamson for 19 to have New Zealand at two for 47 in the 10th over.
But the Pakistan bowlers were not allowed to settle when the weather cleared as Guptill and Taylor pounded the boundaries.
After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat they recovered from an early collapse they recovered to reach 246 on the back of half centuries by Mohammad Hafeez (60), Shadab Khan (52) and Hasan Ali (51).
Mohammad Hafeez held the first half of the innings together while Hasan and Shadab mounted a late rescue mission when Pakistan were 141 for seven.
The pair featured in a 70-run partnership off 49 deliveries for the eighth wicket which included 21 off one over by Todd Astle.
Imam-ul-Haq, in for the injured Fakhar Zaman, was out for two in the fourth over and Azhar Ali followed five balls later for six.
Lochie Ferguson reduced Pakistan to 39 for three when he entered the attack in the 11th over and immediately had Babar Azam (10) edging a ball to Ross Taylor at first slip.
Shoaib Malik, frustrated at being pinned down by Todd Astle, tried to hit the legspinner out of the park only to be caught at long on for 27.
Sarfraz Ahmed was stumped on three when he went down the wicket to Astle and Hafeez lost his wicket dancing down the pitch to Mitchell Santner.
The left-arm spinner picked the move and sent down a short, wide delivery which Hafeez hit to Martin Guptill at short cover.
Shadab Khan and Hasan stepped up, cracking 21 off an Astle over as they upped the tempo, however, the damage was done by that time.
Lochie Ferguson was New Zealand's chief wicket-taker with three for 39.
New Zealand now lead the five-match series 2-0 with game three in Dunedin on Saturday.
Comments (37)
It was delightful to see those big hits by Guptill on Hassan & Shadab's bowling. Average crickters.
No wonder, Pakistan is ranked 6 in ODIs just ahead of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland!
Pak was in the game till rain gods intervened..Then it favoured black caps
Pakistan looked an average bowling and batting side.5-0 on the cards.
Pakistan team is not in good shape. May win one match after losing many. Also rain screwed the match.
Quality seamers needed. Cutters and 130 bowlers will be bashed up
malik and azhar need rest for sure sarfaraz must bat at no 4 shadab at 6 fahim 7 u need harris back in the side open with babar ... this team is going no where no foot work no application if hasan has not hit 50 off 31 balls i mean just thing about it u would have struggled to even get to 200
@Indese: Yes just like Pandya,Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Ravinder Jadeja & other Indians.
meanwhile in another part of the Globe, so called Indians are being obliterated by TOP ranked South Africa..... 3 - 0 on cards with at least one defeat by Innings as well......
I have said time and again, the solution lies in a stronger number 3, 4 and 5.
Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and put Azhar at 5.
@Indese everyone is great on home pitch. Any other team would be in a similar predicament in given conditions.
We should have played this series in emirates...
@Indese yea, it was also delightful to see your performance as well.
Usual batting woes though rain intervention in both matches went against Pakistan. Hassan and Shadab, may these two stay the course and realise their potential!
Its time to change, average performance.
@Indese Only like the top bowler in ODIs, pretty average ;)
one minute up the next minute down, that's Pakistan cricket for you.
Captaincy can be gauged in Amir's over when LBW appeal was rejected on a confirmed rising ball and our captain went for review. Captain should be taught.
Same old story. Poor batting. Pain is that losing without fight.
Congratulations, New Zealand Cricket Team !
Well played New Zealand...theres a reason they were world cup finalists in 2015. As for the bowling, until Amir is given golden boy treatment, nothing much will change. Can someone tell me the last time he took a wicket? Junaid Khan is the best bowler in the squad. Also, Why is Asif being over looked?
Congratulations to New Zealand for their consecutive wins in ODI. Pakistani team is a third class, rubbish, and meagre team.
Pakistan has forgotten the art of hundred run partnership. Sometimes it seems there is no treatment for falling of 3 to 4 wickets within 50 runs.
Too much to ask for fluke champions trophy winner.
What happened to champions trophy winner. Beaten at UAE home ground by Sri Lanka in test series and now probably Warming up in New Zealand I guess as its very cold out there.
@Junaid I agree, Asif needs to be brought back immediately.Amir never looks like taking a wicket in any match.He does not bowl Yorkers or swing the ball either.Just one dimensional bowling.He has played for 2 years and has probably bowled only 2 good spells in his come back.
Amir should go. This should be his last series. Since his comeback, he has not done anything extra ordinary. Everybody knows NZ pitches tailor made for fast bowler.
This Pak team can win only by fluke, no talent whatsoover. And it is very well reflected in its 6th rank
@Faisal The funniest thing is people started comparing him to someone great called Waseem Akram. When the opening bowler cannot take a wicket, it puts huge pressure on the rest of the bowlers. Until he goes, there is a problem. Simple as this. Can you imagine Asif opening, he would take two wickets in his opening spell for fun. As would Junaid Khan.
@Faisal Its nice to see some people who apply logic for once. Amir cannot swing the ball, and he doesnt have express pace to seam. Asif has both and exposes them for fun. Essentially, whatever little swing Amir had, he has lost completely and only applied to green wickets. In Asia, he is completely useless.I dont see him lasting much longer than this tour, good riddance. All top teams have bowlers who have express pace to open the bowling. He is putting pressure on the other bowlers. Weak link.
Pakistan are the best team in world to show other teams how to lose matches. If you want a textbook example of how not to play cricket then watch Pakistan.
@marK you might have to eat your words soon. One loss does not a loser make just like one win does not a champion make. Introspect and compare who has won more consistently. If you can be fair.
Indese you have lot to say! Watch your guys get beaten away all,the time. You are home prepared wicket bullies! Just think SA batted in difficult conditions and lost a bowler and still won!
The champions of cricket should perform better
@marK, Nice way to get consolation.
Poor captaincy by Sarfraz - horrendous bowling that allowed so many runs in 23.5 overs!
Champion trophy winner should learn how to play in New Zealand.