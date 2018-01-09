DAWN.COM

New Zealand grab 8-wicket win in second rain-hit ODI against Pakistan

AFPUpdated January 09, 2018

New Zealand&#39;s Martin Guptill (R) and Ross Taylor walk from the field as the rain falls during the second ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan. — AFP
New Zealand's Martin Guptill (R) and Ross Taylor walk from the field as the rain falls during the second ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan. — AFP
Martin Guptill belted New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-shortened second one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday.

Guptill blasted 55 off 31 balls after the rain break to be unbeaten on 86 as New Zealand reached their revised target of 151 in 25 overs with seven balls to spare.

Pakistan, boosted by a late run charge from Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, made 246 for nine in their 50 overs and New Zealand were 64 for two after 14 overs in reply when the rain set in.

Under the Duckworth-Lewis revision, New Zealand had 11 overs to make a further 87 runs when play resumed.

Guptill's whirlwind knock included five fours and five sixes while Ross Taylor, keen to yield the strike in their 104-run stand, had only four boundaries in his 45 off 43 deliveries.

Pakistan did have early success with the ball, removing Colin Munro in the first over without scoring and Kane Williamson for 19 to have New Zealand at two for 47 in the 10th over.

But the Pakistan bowlers were not allowed to settle when the weather cleared as Guptill and Taylor pounded the boundaries.

After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat they recovered from an early collapse they recovered to reach 246 on the back of half centuries by Mohammad Hafeez (60), Shadab Khan (52) and Hasan Ali (51).

Mohammad Hafeez held the first half of the innings together while Hasan and Shadab mounted a late rescue mission when Pakistan were 141 for seven.

The pair featured in a 70-run partnership off 49 deliveries for the eighth wicket which included 21 off one over by Todd Astle.

Imam-ul-Haq, in for the injured Fakhar Zaman, was out for two in the fourth over and Azhar Ali followed five balls later for six.

Lochie Ferguson reduced Pakistan to 39 for three when he entered the attack in the 11th over and immediately had Babar Azam (10) edging a ball to Ross Taylor at first slip.

Shoaib Malik, frustrated at being pinned down by Todd Astle, tried to hit the legspinner out of the park only to be caught at long on for 27.

Sarfraz Ahmed was stumped on three when he went down the wicket to Astle and Hafeez lost his wicket dancing down the pitch to Mitchell Santner.

The left-arm spinner picked the move and sent down a short, wide delivery which Hafeez hit to Martin Guptill at short cover.

Shadab Khan and Hasan stepped up, cracking 21 off an Astle over as they upped the tempo, however, the damage was done by that time.

Lochie Ferguson was New Zealand's chief wicket-taker with three for 39.

New Zealand now lead the five-match series 2-0 with game three in Dunedin on Saturday.

Comments (37)

Indese
Jan 09, 2018 11:07am

It was delightful to see those big hits by Guptill on Hassan & Shadab's bowling. Average crickters.

bangalore.citizen
Jan 09, 2018 11:41am

No wonder, Pakistan is ranked 6 in ODIs just ahead of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland!

Rathod
Jan 09, 2018 11:43am

Pak was in the game till rain gods intervened..Then it favoured black caps

Nainesh
Jan 09, 2018 12:26pm

Pakistan looked an average bowling and batting side.5-0 on the cards.

Khalid
Jan 09, 2018 12:37pm

Pakistan team is not in good shape. May win one match after losing many. Also rain screwed the match.

Missing person
Jan 09, 2018 12:52pm

Quality seamers needed. Cutters and 130 bowlers will be bashed up

israr
Jan 09, 2018 12:53pm

malik and azhar need rest for sure sarfaraz must bat at no 4 shadab at 6 fahim 7 u need harris back in the side open with babar ... this team is going no where no foot work no application if hasan has not hit 50 off 31 balls i mean just thing about it u would have struggled to even get to 200

waqas
Jan 09, 2018 01:03pm

@Indese: Yes just like Pandya,Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Ravinder Jadeja & other Indians.

marK
Jan 09, 2018 01:15pm

meanwhile in another part of the Globe, so called Indians are being obliterated by TOP ranked South Africa..... 3 - 0 on cards with at least one defeat by Innings as well......

Syed
Jan 09, 2018 01:40pm

I have said time and again, the solution lies in a stronger number 3, 4 and 5.

Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and put Azhar at 5.

Syed
Jan 09, 2018 01:41pm

@Indese everyone is great on home pitch. Any other team would be in a similar predicament in given conditions.

citizen
Jan 09, 2018 01:53pm

We should have played this series in emirates...

Dr. Kent B Huzen
Jan 09, 2018 02:06pm

@Indese yea, it was also delightful to see your performance as well.

Hadi
Jan 09, 2018 02:31pm

Usual batting woes though rain intervention in both matches went against Pakistan. Hassan and Shadab, may these two stay the course and realise their potential!

asad
Jan 09, 2018 02:32pm

Its time to change, average performance.

Hadi
Jan 09, 2018 02:32pm

@Indese Only like the top bowler in ODIs, pretty average ;)

Baba bandook
Jan 09, 2018 02:35pm

one minute up the next minute down, that's Pakistan cricket for you.

citizen
Jan 09, 2018 02:51pm

Captaincy can be gauged in Amir's over when LBW appeal was rejected on a confirmed rising ball and our captain went for review. Captain should be taught.

AMIN
Jan 09, 2018 03:15pm

Same old story. Poor batting. Pain is that losing without fight.

M. Emad
Jan 09, 2018 03:46pm

Congratulations, New Zealand Cricket Team !

Junaid
Jan 09, 2018 03:58pm

Well played New Zealand...theres a reason they were world cup finalists in 2015. As for the bowling, until Amir is given golden boy treatment, nothing much will change. Can someone tell me the last time he took a wicket? Junaid Khan is the best bowler in the squad. Also, Why is Asif being over looked?

point of view
Jan 09, 2018 04:10pm

Congratulations to New Zealand for their consecutive wins in ODI. Pakistani team is a third class, rubbish, and meagre team.

AMIN
Jan 09, 2018 04:17pm

Pakistan has forgotten the art of hundred run partnership. Sometimes it seems there is no treatment for falling of 3 to 4 wickets within 50 runs.

Trump
Jan 09, 2018 04:24pm

Too much to ask for fluke champions trophy winner.

CHANDRAJEET MANE
Jan 09, 2018 04:43pm

What happened to champions trophy winner. Beaten at UAE home ground by Sri Lanka in test series and now probably Warming up in New Zealand I guess as its very cold out there.

Faisal
Jan 09, 2018 05:27pm

@Junaid I agree, Asif needs to be brought back immediately.Amir never looks like taking a wicket in any match.He does not bowl Yorkers or swing the ball either.Just one dimensional bowling.He has played for 2 years and has probably bowled only 2 good spells in his come back.

ejaz
Jan 09, 2018 06:14pm

Amir should go. This should be his last series. Since his comeback, he has not done anything extra ordinary. Everybody knows NZ pitches tailor made for fast bowler.

Sameerzz2000
Jan 09, 2018 06:15pm

This Pak team can win only by fluke, no talent whatsoover. And it is very well reflected in its 6th rank

Junaid
Jan 09, 2018 06:28pm

@Faisal The funniest thing is people started comparing him to someone great called Waseem Akram. When the opening bowler cannot take a wicket, it puts huge pressure on the rest of the bowlers. Until he goes, there is a problem. Simple as this. Can you imagine Asif opening, he would take two wickets in his opening spell for fun. As would Junaid Khan.

Shafqat
Jan 09, 2018 06:34pm

@Faisal Its nice to see some people who apply logic for once. Amir cannot swing the ball, and he doesnt have express pace to seam. Asif has both and exposes them for fun. Essentially, whatever little swing Amir had, he has lost completely and only applied to green wickets. In Asia, he is completely useless.I dont see him lasting much longer than this tour, good riddance. All top teams have bowlers who have express pace to open the bowling. He is putting pressure on the other bowlers. Weak link.

Ghalib Ghalib
Jan 09, 2018 06:44pm

Pakistan are the best team in world to show other teams how to lose matches. If you want a textbook example of how not to play cricket then watch Pakistan.

Wahab
Jan 09, 2018 06:44pm

@marK you might have to eat your words soon. One loss does not a loser make just like one win does not a champion make. Introspect and compare who has won more consistently. If you can be fair.

riaz
Jan 09, 2018 06:48pm

Indese you have lot to say! Watch your guys get beaten away all,the time. You are home prepared wicket bullies! Just think SA batted in difficult conditions and lost a bowler and still won!

Logical Opinion
Jan 09, 2018 07:37pm

The champions of cricket should perform better

Raja Parekh
Jan 09, 2018 08:49pm

@marK, Nice way to get consolation.

ENGR OSMAN
Jan 09, 2018 09:17pm

Poor captaincy by Sarfraz - horrendous bowling that allowed so many runs in 23.5 overs!

point of view
Jan 09, 2018 09:19pm

Champion trophy winner should learn how to play in New Zealand.

