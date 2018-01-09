DAWN.COM

PML-N beats PTI in Chakwal by-poll by nearly 30,000 votes: unofficial results

Javed HussainUpdated January 09, 2018

The PML-N emerged victorious in a by-election held on a provincial assembly seat (PP-20) in Punjab's Chakwal district on Tuesday, unofficial and provisional results show.

According to unofficial results from all 227 polling stations, PML-N's Sultan Haider Ali Khan secured 75,934 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Raja Tariq Mehmood Afzal who bagged 46,025 votes.

The PML-N candidate beat the PTI contestant by a margin of 29,909 votes.

Chaudhry Nasir Abbas of the Tehreek-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah stood third, with 16,576 votes.

"Today, the people's court has once again decided who is 'qualified' and who is 'disqualified'! All conspirators together could not defeat Muslim League (N) in the people's court," PML-N leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year, wrote on Twitter after her party's victory in the by-election.

Voting ended at 5pm after a largely peaceful polling process for the PP-20 by-election that may set the course in the district for the upcoming general elections.

Counting of votes underway in PP-20.— DawnNews
Counting of votes underway in PP-20.— DawnNews

Polling commenced at 8am and continued uninterrupted till 5pm, after which the vote count commenced.

According to unofficial results, a total of 141,137 votes were polled in the by-election out of total 279,530 registered votes, with a voter turnout of 50.49 per cent. The number of valid votes polled stood at 139,308. Out of the total votes polled, 70,543 were male and 70,594 female.

Authorities barred media persons from entering polling stations after 10am and they were only allowed to enter briefly as voting concluded at 5 pm.

Nearly 12,000 police personnel were stationed across the district as part of the strict security arrangements for the by-poll.

Some 227 polling stations and 596 polling booths had been set up across the district. Rangers personnel were deployed at 45 polling stations that had been declared sensitive.

A PML-N stronghold?

The seat on which the elections were held had fallen vacant on Oct 30 with the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Khan, who had won seven elections since 1985. Since that year, the ruling PML-N has had a stronghold in the district.

It had appeared that it might not be as easy for the ruling party to win this election due to many reasons, the major among which are the disqualification of party chief Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, money laundering allegations and the controversial amendment in the Election Act 2017.

The PTI, the archrival of the ruling party in Chakwal, had managed to secure the support of PPP and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and was expected to give the ruling party a tough competition in today's by-poll.

Khan's 32-year-old son, Chaudhry Haider Ali contested the by-elections today for the first time. The PTI candidate, Afzal, also contested for a provincial assembly seat for the first time but has been in politics for a long time.

There were three other contestants in the race ─ Chaudhry Nasir Abbas of the Tehreek-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah and two local journalists Chaudhry Imran Qaiser Abbas and Mohammad Tufail.

Comments (45)

1000 characters
iffi
Jan 09, 2018 10:23am

If people still vote PMLN ... Then we are doomed

Nadeem
Jan 09, 2018 12:28pm

I hope people can answer nawaz shariff that why he was Disqualified.

AKS
Jan 09, 2018 12:45pm

If PML - N held Jalsa yesterday. ECP should disqualify Noon candidate. period

Starr
Jan 09, 2018 07:22pm

@AKS Really!

Musa
Jan 09, 2018 10:56pm

@AKS IK held a jaloos there on Saturday! Does that disqualify him in too then?

cheap trick
Jan 09, 2018 11:22pm

PLMN cheap trick at the time of by-poll they diverted IK focus in marriage media campaign.

Life
Jan 09, 2018 11:32pm

@AKS : Accept defeat and prepare for general elections. Last minute Jalsa cannot beg 30,000 additional votes.

Maya
Jan 09, 2018 11:34pm

This shows that IK is not doing great by not working for KPK. People don't vote on how well you criticized but rather how well you performed. Had you stick to your basics of not inviting electable and corrupts to win you seat, not resorted to family politics and dong some work in KPK, the things might have been quite different.

Nasr
Jan 09, 2018 11:35pm

The result is an evidence that we will remain ignorant forever because we will always follow the ignorant. So much has happened on July 28, 2017 but we are there still to favor the corrupt party of a corrupt leader. We will doom if this is the result in the forthcoming election. In this coming national election we will have to find the party that has never ruled our country.

Lala
Jan 09, 2018 11:36pm

IK its not late, people are already commenting that you have made blunders and your position seems weaker than before. How come you suggest that if NS is not there it ultimately means that people will vote you? You are again resorting to same disruptive behaviors by shaking hands with qadri and hoping against hope that it will somehow undermine PML N performance and will also make people forget about your poor performance. By the way trying to secure financial benefits and seat in lodharan by giving tickets to family members had devastating effect all across Pakistan to PTI. But problem with you is that you think only one directional with no vision.

sfomann
Jan 09, 2018 11:41pm

Pakistan deserves people like Sharif. Bhutto, Zardari. Imran Khan should resign and move back to London to spend time with his children. Let the people of Pakistan figure out what they want.

Lahori kid
Jan 09, 2018 11:47pm

PML-N can and will win part of Punjab, but that's about it. There are still maybe millions who still don't acept the fact that Nawaz is done.

miraaj
Jan 09, 2018 11:59pm

An eys opener for IK to work for KPK and dont depend on that people will vote on how you criticized PML N, people don't vote on that. Work for people and get votes and leave shortcuts as well by breaking your basics and giving away tickets to Family members and corrupts hoping to win. You could have avoided all these embarrassments had you worked as mentioned in your manifesto

High five
Jan 10, 2018 12:00am

IK must revisit his strategy of not working and joining hands with regressive forces. IK must be shaken but its not late. PML N has worked and they are reaping fruits.

Asad
Jan 10, 2018 12:01am

PTI won ...on Twitter PMLN won...on ballot

Faisal
Jan 10, 2018 12:09am

Can't change the destiny of the nation who is not aware of its own state.

MK
Jan 10, 2018 12:14am

@AKS where was that jalsa? NS is no more member of national assembly and allowed to visit people home.

Imran
Jan 10, 2018 12:23am

Democracy cannot work in a country where the official literacy rate is around 50%

F Khan
Jan 10, 2018 12:30am

@iffi: Not the people you are doomed.Open your eyes, this 2017, people are not fools to understand that only one family is corrupt in Pakistan and they are right.

Zahid
Jan 10, 2018 12:36am

@iffi No we are not doomed. PTI is doomed.

Javed
Jan 10, 2018 12:47am

PML-N down but not out. This goes to show how much work PTI has to do before the upcoming elections.

Khawaja
Jan 10, 2018 12:57am

Money talks! And the ruling givernmnet's power couple with money talks even louder!

atif khan
Jan 10, 2018 12:58am

been reading Miss Maryams tweet, she seems more excited..doesnt know their game is OVER, as far as this seat is concerned people vote for people not party except PTI,PTI is the name of the game, which you can play only if you are bit educated, thats why they other dont want to spend much on education :)

Imran A.
Jan 10, 2018 01:14am

With one seat at a time, PML-N has the funds and will pay any amount to win the election. But we will have General elections, I really hope the spend all their money in the hope that they will win; and in the process they become bankrupt.

Usman
Jan 10, 2018 01:20am

If people donot want to change then you cannot change leader even he is the most corrupt person.Pakistan deserve to be in the state which we are seeing today and even worst to come. I would say , people than donot complain about water, electricity , gas and so on. that deserve people like nawaz. I cannot say more

JUSTICE
Jan 10, 2018 01:26am

All the PML-N supporters who are still supporting the most corrupted party are themselves corrupt and getting paid by PML-N mafia leader.

dilkhan
Jan 10, 2018 01:36am

If one is not with PTI he is corrput to core yeah thats the logic of all PTI fans and leader ship. PTI is full of rolling stone politicians they are not angels most of them are fully corrput and their leader is a fantasy loving 66 year old dream boy. Every one have right to choose their own leader no one can dectat any one

Ahmed
Jan 10, 2018 01:42am

Corruption money used by PMLN full swing.

Samir
Jan 10, 2018 01:57am

Very nice!!

Melasaab
Jan 10, 2018 02:08am

Illiterate vote bank is a national security threat!

Sheroo
Jan 10, 2018 02:15am

A concern should be more on the third position rather.

makhtar
Jan 10, 2018 02:30am

@iffi Only PTI. PPP, and PAT doomed

makhtar
Jan 10, 2018 02:31am

@Nadeem People spoke that Nawaz Sharif is not disqualified in their eyes.

Sacha Banda
Jan 10, 2018 02:41am

It's by poll and pmln candidate hold that seat since 85.

Father passed away and son won it for his deceased dad.

Its local sympathy connection.

I don't lose heart on this one.

Malik
Jan 10, 2018 03:29am

Feel for the the people of Chakwal district that back a party who's leader has been disqualified by 5 judges. Hope people will wake up before the main election. Nation will never go forward unless we root out corruption. All eyes are on accountability court.........

Jay
Jan 10, 2018 04:01am

It was Sultan Hailder Ali who won not Nawaz Sharif. Stop fooling people.

Khan
Jan 10, 2018 04:21am

Pmln is a fraud with less supporters and still manage to win elections.

anonymouseeee
Jan 10, 2018 04:33am

Unfortunately, the citizens will never understand what corruption actually means. Education is a necessity now else the whole country will go down the drain.

Junaid
Jan 10, 2018 04:51am

No matter what happens NS will stay dis qualified.

Naeem
Jan 10, 2018 05:37am

People voted for corruption How sad

AdHawk
Jan 10, 2018 06:04am

PTI is now increasingly identified with the mullahs and fundamentalists who have never won a legitimate vote in history.

techie
Jan 10, 2018 07:01am

so called intellectuals living in a virtual world of Facebook and Twitter handles run by paid PTI media should know people vote for a candidate after seeing his work on ground in their constituencies rather the Photoshop posts of naya Pakistan

Faisal
Jan 10, 2018 07:24am

@iffi, why people think that if other people are thinking otherwise then they are doomed?

ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 10, 2018 08:22am

I see no hope for Pakistan and Pakistanis.

Flippy
Jan 10, 2018 08:30am

@Asad And thats because people are blind. If people hate imran and his party then vote for someone who isnt corrupt. If you think Nawaz tenure is successful then you are wrong on so many levels. All he did was just renegotiate the loan repayment terms and agreeed to taking new loans from China and other Asian banks under the banner of CPEC. CPEC is awesome and game changing but not for Pakistan under the current terms and condition. Did you know, CPEC is not a brain child of PML-N ? This was first proposed to Zardari back when his party was in power but the idea was scraped. People see Nawaz party as a success because loans that he secured created a huge inflow of cash and development of infrastructre. While majority of the projects are financed through foreign loans not a single project is financed locally under CPEC. People fail to see the bigger picture. Every living human owes rs35,000 if you divide all the laons with the living population.

