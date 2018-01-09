Don’t add insult to my injuries, says Sharif
CHAKWAL: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been on an anti-judiciary streak since his ouster in the wake of the Panama Papers case, on Monday claimed that while he wanted to forego the ‘wounds inflicted on him’, insult was being added to his injury and old wounds were being reopened.
Addressing a public gathering in Chakwal on the eve of a provincial assembly by-election, he also held the Supreme Court bench that disqualified him responsible for the scourge of terrorism and the rampant unemployment that had reared its head again following his ouster.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief ostensibly came to Chakwal to condole with his party’s candidate Chaudhry Sultan Haider Ali over the death of erstwhile MPA Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Khan — who passed away on Oct 30 last year.
Chaudhry Sultan Haider Ali is the elder son of the late MPA, and will be going head to head against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Raja Tariq Mehmood Afzal in Tuesday’s (today) by-election in PP-20.
Urging the people to remember the faces of those who plunged the country into darkness, Mr Sharif said that “politicians and dictators alike did this; you have to remember them”.
“If terrorism is rearing its head again and unemployment is increasing today, it is not Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s fault, but the outcome of the July 28 judgement, which created chaos in the country,” he declared, referring to the verdict that led to his disqualification.
“Had I been ousted on the charges of corruption, I would not have been able to hold my head up high. But not a single penny’s worth of corruption could be proved against me, and I was disqualified on the grounds that I did not receive a salary from my son,” he claimed.
He maintained that the grounds on which he was disqualified were related to the period when he was in exile. “I was kept away from my country for seven years and not allowed to return. I want to forget these wounds, but don’t add insult to injury. These wounds are not being inflicted on my heart, but the hearts of those who hope to see their country prosper,” he maintained.
“You elect a person as your prime minister with a heavy mandate, and just five persons can disqualify him in one minute. Is this the sanctity of your vote?” he asked the audience, who responded with slogans.
PTI’s complaint
However, the PTI did not take too kindly to Mr Sharif’s visit to an election constituency and filed a complaint before the Election Commission of Pakistan over a violation of the electoral code of conduct.
The complaint stated that electioneering should have ended on Monday night, but Nawaz Sharif addressed party workers and local leaders despite the moratorium. In a statement issued on Monday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern over alleged silence of the ECP about the presence of PML-N president Nawaz Sharif in the constituency just a day before the polls.
“We have issued a notice to the PML-N candidate and summoned him today (Tuesday),” District Returning Officer Khushal Zada told Dawn.
Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer Mohammad Shahid fined the PML-N candidate Rs 50,000 over a visit to the constituency by Hamza Shahbaz, while the DRO has written to the ECP seeking action against the PML-N MNA. Hamza visited the constituency and addressed his party workers on Jan 4, which he is not allowed to do in his capacity as an MNA.
Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2018
Mr Nawaz your are the biggest insult to yourself. Please don’t insult Pakistan anymore through your falsehoods and mocks with innocent people of Pakistan .
It's your own fault, still you can earn some respect, return all your foreign wealth and properties, accept SC verdict like Mr Gillani, go to final Hajj and make Toubba.
NS please do not insult our injuries and return the billions looted from this poor nation.
By his outspokenness Nawaz Sharif is himself adding insult to the injuries to the nation and country.As a PM of the country he injured the nation by holding an Iqama ie work permit in UAE to hide ill gotten money obtained through corruption and corrupt practices and for money laundering.
Only honest and respectable could request such considerations. You still think, such gesture applied to you?
He is digging his own )and his party's) grave deeper and deeper.
Fine of Rs. 50,000/- only? For a billionaire it means nothing at all.
Based on his conviction by imposition of fine, he should be disqualified now.
Wow! I am sure he will be fined another RS 50,000. That will teach them a lesson!
Nawaz you win again....
if you return stolen...your injury will be fixed.
He should have been in jail by now
Bring that wealth back to Pakistan.
This fellow has certainly lost his mental stability. Take him to a counselor.
NS Sir, ... we love you ..still..& miss you too!
Do not test Pakistani people any more, three terms as PM and state and status of the poor remains the same; enough is enough too much contempt and greed is dangerous!
I am always surprised to see how openly people speak "white lies".
50,000 rupee fines are peanuts for these people
If the fine had been 50 lakh it would have made them think twice atleast
ECP has to be reformed if credible elections are to be held...
No one believes in your constant lies .... lied on agreement with gen. musharaf, lied on properties ... lied to nation .... so no one will believe your lies anymore ....
provide some evidence if have of billions accumulated through corruption & money laundering ... no one can believe in Qatari letter ...
Adding insult to injury? Sir. you, along with all politicians in Pakistan, ARE insults to our country.
I failed to understand this guy is blaming judiciary since the day he was disqualified and no one is taking any action. He is spreading the the false propaganda against judiciary and additionally gaining the sympathy of masses and why no one is taking any action ? The masses he is targeting will listen to him and believe him and in next election give him the vote. Isn't it the responsibility of Govt to take action against people who are discrediting the state institutions ?
You have injured the nation by not building even one hospital where Kalsoom Nawaz could be treated She is in London hospital while we have local health care
despite all shortcomings that NS bears in will, capability and intent, it must be agreed that his narrative today bears weight. Our vote must be respected. Politicians must be held accountable by our people and not by judges and generals. Let us decide who we want to bring in or show out.
our vote must be respected more than any judge or general. We, the civilians, must serve as the true custodians of Pakistan.
You are an huge insult to you name.
Frivolous allegations are being levelled against judiciary out of desperation. It's a ridiculous argument that terrorism is rearing its head again and unemployment is increasing because of the July 28 judgement. Who would believe this argument? There were hardly any employment opportunities when ex PM was in power and the situation is still the same. Rare employment opportunities at higher level were only available to those who were close to the ruling elite. How many new enterprises opened in ex PM's era which created employment opportunities? General public esp young and educated middle class have now developed political awareness and can no longer be made fools by hollow slogans. As for terrorism, what active role ex PM played in implementing the National action plan?
Elected officials are required to abide by the laws. Being elected does not give anyone a blank cheque or a license to do whatever they want for 5 years.