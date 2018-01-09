DAWN.COM

Key Indian N-submarine damaged

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 09, 2018

NEW DELHI: A Russian-designed Indian nuclear submarine, considered a key platform in the country’s second strike capability, has suffered major damage and has been undergoing repair for over 10 months, The Hindu newspaper said on Monday.

It said the damage to INS Arihant may have been caused by a possible human error and the vessel had not sailed now for months.

Arihant’s propulsion compartment suffered damage after water entered the area more than 10 months ago, according to details available with the paper.

One naval source said water rushed in because a hatch on the rear side was left open by mistake.

The ministry of defence did not respond to questions from The Hindu.

The indigenous nuclear submarine, built under the Advanced Technology Vessel project, suffered damage while it was at harbour. Since the accident, the submarine has been undergoing repair and clean-up, and has not sailed, sources said.

Besides other repair work, many pipes had to be cut open and replaced. One naval source said the ‘cleaning up’ is a laborious task in a nuclear submarine which is why there has been a delay in getting it back to sea.

Arihant’s issue has arisen soon after INS Chakra, the nuclear submarine leased from Russia, was reported to have suffered damage to its sonar domes while entering the harbour in Visakhapatnam in early October, the paper said.

“However, INS Chakra has only a peripheral role in the nuclear triad, for both training and escorting, since it is INS Arihant that would carry nuclear missiles,” the paper said.

The absence of Arihant from operations came to the political leadership’s attention during the India-China military standoff at Doklam. Whenever such a standoff takes place, countries carry out precautionary advance deployment of submarine assets, according to the report.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2018

AdilMustafa
Jan 09, 2018 09:52am

It is not just the weapons that matter; you need capable people to handle them too.

SATT
Jan 09, 2018 10:00am

Machines..they need maintenance.

PAATCHU
Jan 09, 2018 10:05am

Crores of rupees wasted in leasing out a Sub-marine.

Shoaib
Jan 09, 2018 10:14am

It takes a lot more than buying to maintain minimum deterrence.

Omar
Jan 09, 2018 10:21am

It’s ok as long as they learn major lesson from this episode.

Trump Et
Jan 09, 2018 10:24am

The navy once appreciated by the nation for its services has been hit by accidents and unprofessionalism in recent times- sinking, fires, major breakdowns, weapons incompatibility and low serviceability have been highlighted repeatedly by the media.

Naxalite
Jan 09, 2018 10:26am

Im afraid if the sub will ever go functional again

Bipul
Jan 09, 2018 10:43am

Second strike capability is waste of money.

Hashmat
Jan 09, 2018 11:02am

Interesting

Shamin
Jan 09, 2018 11:02am

New technology does not mean an iota unless matched by professionally trained manpower!

Sohail خان
Jan 09, 2018 11:17am

It's still under repair since 10 months. It shows how incompetence and inexperienced their handlers are.

Boris
Jan 09, 2018 11:35am

Poor engineering

