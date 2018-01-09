100 million trees to be planted across the country over next five years
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was told on Monday that 100 million trees will be planted across the country in the next five years.
Briefing the committee, which met at Parliament Lodges with Senator Badini in the chair, Inspector General Forest Mahmood Nasir said the trees will be planted along side roads and canals while mangrove forests will also be increased.
He said 707 million trees have been planted in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas between 2011 and 2016.
The IG said there was no definition of a tree earlier and that it was now agreed that a plant which is at least three metres high is to be considered a tree.
National forest monitoring system will be initiated this year, Senate body told
“According to 1992 reports, the country had 5pc forest cover,” he said, adding that forestry had been a provincial domain since 1974.
He said monitoring forests is a complex matter as each province follows different standards. However, Pakistan will have a national forest monitoring system in the ongoing year.
Members of the committee expressed concerns over the depletion and contamination of ground water. Officers of the relevant departments told the members of parliament there were several reasons for the depletion of ground water. Senator Mohammad Ali Khan Saif said it had become a norm for government organisations to blame one another but none of them were taking steps for providing clean drinking water and for reducing environmental pollution.
The committee was also given a briefing on the Green Climate Fund (GCF) which is a fund within the framework of UNFCCC, designed to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to counter climate change.
This fund will support projects, programmes, policies and other activities in developing countries using thematic funding windows. It is intended to be the centre piece of efforts to raise climate finance of $100 billion a year by 2020.
The committee directed officials of the climate change ministry that the funds for this project must not be wasted.
“It is common practice to purchase luxury cars with funds from such projects and when donors notice this, they stop the funds,” Senator Saif said.
The committee also postponed the National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as the mover of the bill, Senator Mian Mohammad Ateeq Sheikh, did not attend the meeting.
Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2018
Comments (9)
Nice !!
Very good but it should not be like IK's billion tree trick. If you take KPK area from wikipedia n assume 20% is already constructed and 10% was already having plantation. Rest 70% area of KPK need to have 19 trees in a square meter to reach to a billion tree mark. That shows obvious lies of PTI tree plantation campaign. 100 million is a much reasonable and doable number.
Tree plantation should be done in manner such that newly planted trees do not have to be cut or uprooted for any reason in next many years. Give trees, natural vegetation and wildlife constitutional protection. Try new innovative ideas like urban forests/vegetation projects. Like reserve 20 meters (more in areas where its possible) width of land alongside the major highways and railway tracks for tree plantation. Convert it into a corridor of life (and mercy) for naturally occurring trees, vegetation and wildlife of that region. Come up with new legislation so that people should only be allowed to have covered area of say 75 when building homes with at least 15% left for greenery and 10% for other uses like car park etc.
@Ahmed Ali Khan Yes, agree. In America, it is a crime to cut any tree or even pick up any fallen tree alongside a highway or road. Not 1 tree or branch can be pulled or cut, only the forestry dept under forest ranger officers are allowed to take care.
those who have any doubt regarding billion tree aforestation project can physically visits various parts of KP for verification of the claim of PTI led Govt. Secretary Forest Mr. Syed Nazar Hussain Shah himself works as a forester. I disagree with all those who while stting room/office & search wikipadia & then blame KP Govt. I, myself employee in Forest Department of KP in Civil Secretariat. Four(04) international institution admit the claim of our Govt.
@abrar ali shah We know about billion tree success. Good news as trees are blessings.
thank you govt
Make sure these trees are local species and not the fast growing aliens which have already done too much damage to local varieties.
Please do.. I mean for real.