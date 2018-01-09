Investigation report sought in 16-year-old girl’s murder case in Karachi's Malir

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate directed on Monday an investigating officer to file an investigation report in a case pertaining to the murder of a teenage girl by Tuesday.

Police had booked the 18-year-old girl with her fiancé for allegedly killing her 16-year-old sister during what the police claimed a staged robbery in her home on Dec 5 in Saudabad while two brothers were also held for abetment.

The detained girl and her fiancé had also recorded their confessional statements before the magistrate last month and the magistrate had directed the IO to file the investigation report.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the IO sought time for submission of the report on the ground that a forensic report of mobile data was still awaited.

The magistrate directed the IO to come up with an investigation report on Tuesday.

Police said the teenage girl had, with the help of her fiancé, allegedly orchestrated the murder of her younger sister as the victim had friendship with one of the detained brothers and she allegedly helped both brothers to visit her home in the absence of their parents, they got intimate pictures of both sisters and blackmailed the female suspect.

School principal’s murder case

Another judicial magistrate asked on Monday the IO to file an investigation report in another case pertaining to the murder of a school principal by Jan 15.

Aliul Hasan with his second wife, Sahar Shams, her brother Bachaach and police constable Bilal had been booked and detained for allegedly killing his first wife, Ambreen Fatima, principal of a private school, on Dec 10 in Soldier Bazaar.

A judicial magistrate (east) granted one week time to the IO with the direction to submit 173 CrPC report by Jan 15.

According to the prosecution, after the killing the deceased’s husband concocted a story about bandits shooting her during a robbery, but during investigation they came across evidence of Hasan confessing to his wife’s murder after the couple fought over his second marriage to Shams. Gul Nawaz and Danish are on interim bail in the case.

Father, son remanded

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded a man and his son into police custody in a case pertaining to breaching of the peace and trespassing the house with criminal intimidation.

The police produced Ishrat Khan and his son Mateen before the Judicial Magistrate (Central) and requested for remanding them in their custody for interrogation. The investigating officer told the court that the suspects were required to trace out the whereabouts of their absconding accomplices, Moin and others.

Granting the request, the judicial magistrate allowed the investigators to keep the suspect with them for one day and to submit the progress report in the next hearing.

According to the complainant, Shokat, the owner of a dairy in North Karachi, some people attacked their home and severely wounded his 21-year-old son Saad Hussain on Sunday.

The case FIR [10/2018] was lodged at the Sir Syed police station under Sections 337 (punishment of Shajjah), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2018