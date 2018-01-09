UAE govt makes 'character certificate' mandatory for expatriates applying for work permit

United Arab Emirates has made it mandatory for expatriates seeking jobs in the UAE to first obtain a certificate of good conduct before applying for a work permit, GulfNews reported on Monday.

The certificate would be issued by either the home country or the country where the candidate has lived for five years. The new regulations will take effect from February 4, 2018, a UAE government body announced.

As per the new rules, the certificate must then be attested by the UAE diplomatic missions or oversees Customer Happiness Centres at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The official news agency WAM reported that the UAE Coordination Committee, which consists of members representing relevant UAE government bodies, said the move comes as part of efforts to create a safer society.

The committee, however, made it clear that the certificate would not be required from those who come to the country on a visit or tourist visa.