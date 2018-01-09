DAWN.COM

UAE govt makes 'character certificate' mandatory for expatriates applying for work permit

Dawn.comJanuary 09, 2018

United Arab Emirates has made it mandatory for expatriates seeking jobs in the UAE to first obtain a certificate of good conduct before applying for a work permit, GulfNews reported on Monday.

The certificate would be issued by either the home country or the country where the candidate has lived for five years. The new regulations will take effect from February 4, 2018, a UAE government body announced.

As per the new rules, the certificate must then be attested by the UAE diplomatic missions or oversees Customer Happiness Centres at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The official news agency WAM reported that the UAE Coordination Committee, which consists of members representing relevant UAE government bodies, said the move comes as part of efforts to create a safer society.

The committee, however, made it clear that the certificate would not be required from those who come to the country on a visit or tourist visa.

Husain
Jan 09, 2018 12:27am

Let's see if Nawaz still qualifies for Aqamma.

Hassan (Karachi)
Jan 09, 2018 12:41am

Sadly UAE is not aware how things work in 3rd world nations. To us its basically, shelf out 1000-5000 Rs to make a fake report.

saqib ghumman
Jan 09, 2018 12:45am

Good move, thats called DBS (crimnal record) in civilized world where one can not get a cleaner job without the certificate..

SABER
Jan 09, 2018 12:54am

So, majority of Pakistani politicians will be banned..Zardari, Nawaz, Dar etc etc

MONIER
Jan 09, 2018 01:21am

Pakistan should make the same law for UAE citizens coming for hunting trips and vacations to Pakistan.

Farukh
Jan 09, 2018 01:38am

Faier enougth

Shifu
Jan 09, 2018 01:48am

Who will decide the character? Common this is ridiculous.

tuglaq
Jan 09, 2018 01:56am

Nor sure which department in US gives a good conduct certificate! Or do you just get it from someone you know?

zorro
Jan 09, 2018 02:28am

Considering the current conditions, I think this is a justifiable requirement.

Zak
Jan 09, 2018 02:54am

This should be applicable for new expatriates applying from 4th January 2018, not for those in the country already.

Najum
Jan 09, 2018 03:10am

The madness of the Arabs just never ends.

OZ
Jan 09, 2018 03:17am

What is considered a Good Conduct ? Any definition?

Superman
Jan 09, 2018 03:30am

How will our labourers work

Sheraz Ali
Jan 09, 2018 03:55am

Dont make life miserable for hard working asian people wants to come to UAE for work.... if the rules are too much then no one wants to come then who will clean toilets in malls, airports and do house hold for uae elites

L.Ahmad
Jan 09, 2018 03:57am

Most Pakistani & Indians would fail the 'character' test.

Abdulla
Jan 09, 2018 04:11am

Afew more hundred dirhams for the poor Sheiks.... whilst the world becomes generous our exemplary brethrens become more greedier.... May The almighty guide them & forgive them...

deepur
Jan 09, 2018 04:41am

Another way to make money by politician and thier cronies

Asad Rizvi
Jan 09, 2018 05:19am

Since the government is heavily dependent on Remittances, in National interest it has to make sure that those applying/offered jobs in UAE gets caracter certificate with comfort. The economy cannot afford delay that can be caused due to bad management. Foreign office is requested to coordinate with the interior ministry on urgent basis, as the matter is of serious nature. Ministry of Finance & SBP too is required to be vigilant.

Crazyworld
Jan 09, 2018 06:42am

Is a character certificate also necessary for emiratis wanting to hire foreign workers considering their abysmal record in following basic tenets of humanity - respect for others and empathy

Farooq Khan
Jan 09, 2018 07:07am

Good

MYRESPONSE
Jan 09, 2018 07:43am

Who has the authority to issue character certificate acceptable to the UAE Immigration Department and the Ministry of Labor.

Karachi Walla
Jan 09, 2018 09:57am

And who will issue character certificates when UAE national travel out of their respective emirates.

