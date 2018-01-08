US conveys 'concrete' steps Pakistan must take to resume security aid flow
The United States has told Pakistan what it must do if it wants Washington to resume paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid, the Pentagon said on Monday.
“Our expectations are straightforward,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning told reporters.
“Taliban and Haqqani leadership and attack planners should no longer be able to find safe haven or conduct operations from Pakistani soil.”
Last week, President Donald Trump froze payments from the “Coalition Support Fund” for Pakistan, worth $900 million, saying Pakistan is not doing enough to target Afghan Taliban and Haqqani group bases.
The coalition funding is set aside to refund Pakistani spending on counter-terrorism operations.
Also in question is almost $1 billion of US military equipment that has allowed Pakistan access to advanced military technology.
“The United States has conveyed to Pakistan specific and concrete steps that it could take,” Manning said.
“We stand ready to work with Pakistan to combat terrorist groups without distinction. We will continue these conversations with the Pakistani government in private.”
Pentagon officials are watching to see if Pakistan is going to retaliate against the US by cutting supply lines to US troops from its port at Karachi into Afghanistan.
So far, Manning said, there was no sign Islamabad was preparing to take that course of action. He stressed that the suspension of funding was not permanent “at this time” and that the money was not being diverted elsewhere.
Meanwhile, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief Mike Pompeo has repeated the Trump administration's mantra that Pakistan continues to provide shelter to terrorists who target US citizens, saying this is "no longer going to be acceptable".
Speaking on CBS show Face the Nation on Sunday, the spy agency chief said US has given Pakistan a "chance" to reinstate its alliance with the United States by holding back all security aid until Pakistan proves its commitment to fight all terrorist groups operating in the region.
"If they fix this problem, we're happy to continue to engage with them and be their partner. But if they don't, we're going to protect America," he said.
Providing the "intelligence perspective" on the situation in Pak-Afghan region, the CIA director said: "We see the Pakistanis continuing to provide safe harbour, havens inside of Pakistan for terrorists who present risks to the United States of America.
"We are doing our best to inform the Pakistanis that this is no longer going to be acceptable."
When asked by the host whether it was a good idea to pressure Pakistan, a nuclear power, by cutting off all aid, Pompeo said he would avoid addressing this policy and could only present the intelligence viewpoint.
The host mentioned that Pakistan provides a number of facilities to the US counterterrorism forces in exchange for the aid and whether that could be a national security problem for the US. He wondered whether this relationship that "may not be perfect" could continue nevertheless.
"The president has made very clear that he needs Pakistan to cease being a safe haven for terrorists that threaten the United States of America, end, period, full stop," the CIA chief responded.
Worsening relations
In the new year, Washington has increased pressure on Islamabad to "do more" in the fight against terrorism.
Washington has stated that the suspension of military aid, which came after Trump accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit", is part of America's South Asia strategy.
The development has followed in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced the policy.
In Pakistan, the move has been seen as the first step to implementing Trump’s pledge to tighten economic restrictions on Islamabad.
Despite the tension, however, US and Pakistani officials remain in contact with each other. US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Friday said that the Pentagon was maintaining its communication with the Pakistani military establishment even after the suspension of military assistance.
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said that Pakistan will continue to engage with Washington as far as possible, because America is not only a global power but also has a regional presence, and "for us it’s almost our neighbour".
How come the Americans are willing to talk to the North Koreans even though they have completely ridiculed them and their president on every occasion, may be Pakistanis do not know how to engage with the Americans
He will learn soon that making Pakistan a scapegoat is not solution.
You do what you have to do. We'll do what we feel is necessary.
Bring valid proof of what you talk.
Yes you are so right - We should ditch US a step we should have taken, I don't know in 1947.
As there is a deliberate geopolitical assault against Pakistan to weaken it in the region, the country's authorities have to stand up against it firmly.
After the nasty tweet by DT, Pakistan should simply ignore all such silly messages. However, we need to continue our own fight against terrorists.
I do not know but under the present circumstances, what else can be expected from his speech?
Please let the US know that Pakistan does not need their help. Would be better to invite the Russians into Afghanistan. Let the US fight their own battles.
Stand up to bullies is the best option.
Sorry Mike, it’s the other day round, this is a last chance for America to put its house in order before its kicked out of South East Asia.
USA keep on crying. You can't be trusted as you left us after Russian invasion of Afghanistan, you will once again run away after indulging us. We can't be bitten again by the same snake.
Why is it hard for USA to understand? We do not want Taliban in Pakistan but We want Afghanistan under Taliban rule.
Cutting off US 'aid' it's probably the best thing that could happen for Pakistan to learn to stand on it's own feet! This very much 'depends' how the Pakistani admistration views the no aid situation!
Our Government lacks the respect and direction to see this through, they will back down because of the Aid carrot which is how they make money and the prime reason to go to work.
@Chaos Pakistan has not the leadership. One man in NK has put the Trump's US on notice.
USA has never been a trustworthy ally. There motives are different then what they advertise.
typical American business tactic to get a good deal....
I fail to understand why Pakistani government is letting American use Pakistani air, water and soil without transit fees. No other country in the world does that. Even Singapore is being payed by Americans for letting them use their soil.
I will suggest fight fire with fire. NK has already established what kind of language trump can understand. Speak to him in that language, he will surely understand.
Cant you see, The leaders of Pakistan are holding the entire nation of 180 Milllion a hostage. Make trouble and then ask for money to undo it.USA and the world are being held as a real hostage..
@Amin thats is the statement we need from our incompetent leaders
Where is our Civil Government Stance and efforts on this hot and important issue ?? Our Prime minister is busy in doing his and his party Self Praising all the time. . He should have asked his PartY Head about his failed forign policy during tenure as PM and Forign Minister.
Mr. Manning, can you guarantee the same for Afghanistan? I guess not. 60% of Afghanistan is in the hands of lawless people and terrorists. You are asking Pakistan to do what you have failed to do. Both sides should STOP this insulting remarks and sit on the table and resolve the issue. Keep Trump out of this, he does not have the wisdom to even comprehend the complexity of this issue.
The USA needs the Security Aid money more themselves due to the US crumbling economy. Pakistan should be happy to let go the aid and free themselves in fighting the US war.
Thanks and no thanks...we don't want your aid
It's always easy to blame others for your own failure.
US presedent and governement are not mentally fit to run the offices. How can they tell other what to do.. you have completely lost it US.
Both America and Pakistan must understand the difference between aid and payment for provision of services.
Neither Haqqani group nor Talibans are attacking from Pakistan side. They have safe heaven inside Afghanistan.
US wants Pakistan to win their war in Afghanistan which is not possible, better tell the Americans, clear the mess that you have created first during USSR invasion of Afghanistan and then after 9/11 the US invasion of Afghanistan. We can not do more for you sorry
There are no common friends or enemies in international relations.
Pakistan needs to make a Defence pact with China that an attack on Pakistani soil will be considered an attack on China. And in no way Pakistan should accept any condition to restore the aid. World is no longer taking US dictation any more. Pakistan must not repeat previous mistakes
First concrete step from American side must be no more Trump type threatening tweets to an ally! Second concrete step for American is to stop all attacks from Afghanistan into Pakistan! Third concrete is to engage for political solution viz a viz an exit plan! Let Afghans decide their future not the puppets!
Pakistan should flatly convey these Americans that we don’t need ur aid and just lay off from our way. US is highly unreliable country and Pakistan should never trust them. Their president has disgraced Pakistan openly whereas Trump himself is a biggest characterless clown and US administration is the liar of highest level in the whole world.
The USA should of course help in fighting terrorism in Pakistan. By the same token, it must also stop helping terrorists, herself in different parts of the world.
Pakistan will have to freeze US/NATO supply lines and then talk.
@Chaos Because unlike North Korea, we have spineless leaders.