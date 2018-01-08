DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US conveys 'concrete' steps Pakistan must take to resume security aid flow

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated January 08, 2018

Email


The United States has told Pakistan what it must do if it wants Washington to resume paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid, the Pentagon said on Monday.

“Our expectations are straightforward,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning told reporters.

“Taliban and Haqqani leadership and attack planners should no longer be able to find safe haven or conduct operations from Pakistani soil.”

Read: Pentagon still in touch with Pakistani military: Mattis

Last week, President Donald Trump froze payments from the “Coalition Support Fund” for Pakistan, worth $900 million, saying Pakistan is not doing enough to target Afghan Taliban and Haqqani group bases.

The coalition funding is set aside to refund Pakistani spending on counter-terrorism operations.

Also in question is almost $1 billion of US military equipment that has allowed Pakistan access to advanced military technology.

“The United States has conveyed to Pakistan specific and concrete steps that it could take,” Manning said.

“We stand ready to work with Pakistan to combat terrorist groups without distinction. We will continue these conversations with the Pakistani government in private.”

Pentagon officials are watching to see if Pakistan is going to retaliate against the US by cutting supply lines to US troops from its port at Karachi into Afghanistan.

So far, Manning said, there was no sign Islamabad was preparing to take that course of action. He stressed that the suspension of funding was not permanent “at this time” and that the money was not being diverted elsewhere.

Suspension of aid a 'chance' for Pakistan: CIA chief

Meanwhile, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief Mike Pompeo has repeated the Trump administration's mantra that Pakistan continues to provide shelter to terrorists who target US citizens, saying this is "no longer going to be acceptable".

Speaking on CBS show Face the Nation on Sunday, the spy agency chief said US has given Pakistan a "chance" to reinstate its alliance with the United States by holding back all security aid until Pakistan proves its commitment to fight all terrorist groups operating in the region.

"If they fix this problem, we're happy to continue to engage with them and be their partner. But if they don't, we're going to protect America," he said.

Also read: US will act if Pakistan does not destroy safe havens: CIA

Providing the "intelligence perspective" on the situation in Pak-Afghan region, the CIA director said: "We see the Pakistanis continuing to provide safe harbour, havens inside of Pakistan for terrorists who present risks to the United States of America.

"We are doing our best to inform the Pakistanis that this is no longer going to be acceptable."

When asked by the host whether it was a good idea to pressure Pakistan, a nuclear power, by cutting off all aid, Pompeo said he would avoid addressing this policy and could only present the intelligence viewpoint.

The host mentioned that Pakistan provides a number of facilities to the US counterterrorism forces in exchange for the aid and whether that could be a national security problem for the US. He wondered whether this relationship that "may not be perfect" could continue nevertheless.

"The president has made very clear that he needs Pakistan to cease being a safe haven for terrorists that threaten the United States of America, end, period, full stop," the CIA chief responded.

Worsening relations

In the new year, Washington has increased pressure on Islamabad to "do more" in the fight against terrorism.

See: Pakistan does not have an alliance with the US, claims Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Washington has stated that the suspension of military aid, which came after Trump accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit", is part of America's South Asia strategy.

The development has followed in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced the policy.

In Pakistan, the move has been seen as the first step to implementing Trump’s pledge to tighten economic restrictions on Islamabad.

Despite the tension, however, US and Pakistani officials remain in contact with each other. US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Friday said that the Pentagon was maintaining its communication with the Pakistani military establishment even after the suspension of military assistance.

Foreign Se­cre­tary Tehmina Janjua has said that Pakistan will continue to engage with Washington as far as possible, because America is not only a global power but also has a regional presence, and "for us it’s almost our neighbour".

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (38)

1000 characters
Chaos
Jan 08, 2018 11:17pm

How come the Americans are willing to talk to the North Koreans even though they have completely ridiculed them and their president on every occasion, may be Pakistanis do not know how to engage with the Americans

Fahad Hussain
Jan 08, 2018 11:20pm

He will learn soon that making Pakistan a scapegoat is not solution.

Akram
Jan 08, 2018 11:22pm

You do what you have to do. We'll do what we feel is necessary.

M.Saeed
Jan 08, 2018 11:23pm

Bring valid proof of what you talk.

Nadir Sadiq
Jan 08, 2018 11:25pm

Yes you are so right - We should ditch US a step we should have taken, I don't know in 1947.

M. Asghar
Jan 08, 2018 11:31pm

As there is a deliberate geopolitical assault against Pakistan to weaken it in the region, the country's authorities have to stand up against it firmly.

Suhail
Jan 08, 2018 11:35pm

After the nasty tweet by DT, Pakistan should simply ignore all such silly messages. However, we need to continue our own fight against terrorists.

MONIER
Jan 08, 2018 11:36pm

I do not know but under the present circumstances, what else can be expected from his speech?

Hopeful
Jan 08, 2018 11:44pm

Please let the US know that Pakistan does not need their help. Would be better to invite the Russians into Afghanistan. Let the US fight their own battles.

Ghaznavi
Jan 08, 2018 11:46pm

Stand up to bullies is the best option.

Amin
Jan 08, 2018 11:49pm

Sorry Mike, it’s the other day round, this is a last chance for America to put its house in order before its kicked out of South East Asia.

Ahmed khan ahmed
Jan 08, 2018 11:56pm

USA keep on crying. You can't be trusted as you left us after Russian invasion of Afghanistan, you will once again run away after indulging us. We can't be bitten again by the same snake.

GK
Jan 09, 2018 12:13am

Why is it hard for USA to understand? We do not want Taliban in Pakistan but We want Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Tariq, Lahore
Jan 09, 2018 12:22am

Cutting off US 'aid' it's probably the best thing that could happen for Pakistan to learn to stand on it's own feet! This very much 'depends' how the Pakistani admistration views the no aid situation!

Imran
Jan 09, 2018 12:40am

Our Government lacks the respect and direction to see this through, they will back down because of the Aid carrot which is how they make money and the prime reason to go to work.

El Cid
Jan 09, 2018 12:41am

@Chaos Pakistan has not the leadership. One man in NK has put the Trump's US on notice.

Asadiqbal
Jan 09, 2018 12:42am

USA has never been a trustworthy ally. There motives are different then what they advertise.

saqib ghumman
Jan 09, 2018 12:43am

typical American business tactic to get a good deal....

Shah
Jan 09, 2018 12:52am

I fail to understand why Pakistani government is letting American use Pakistani air, water and soil without transit fees. No other country in the world does that. Even Singapore is being payed by Americans for letting them use their soil.

my way
Jan 09, 2018 12:53am

I will suggest fight fire with fire. NK has already established what kind of language trump can understand. Speak to him in that language, he will surely understand.

tahir
Jan 09, 2018 01:17am

Cant you see, The leaders of Pakistan are holding the entire nation of 180 Milllion a hostage. Make trouble and then ask for money to undo it.USA and the world are being held as a real hostage..

Tariq Khan
Jan 09, 2018 01:24am

@Amin thats is the statement we need from our incompetent leaders

fahim khalil
Jan 09, 2018 01:26am

Where is our Civil Government Stance and efforts on this hot and important issue ?? Our Prime minister is busy in doing his and his party Self Praising all the time. . He should have asked his PartY Head about his failed forign policy during tenure as PM and Forign Minister.

Rainorshine
Jan 09, 2018 01:28am

Mr. Manning, can you guarantee the same for Afghanistan? I guess not. 60% of Afghanistan is in the hands of lawless people and terrorists. You are asking Pakistan to do what you have failed to do. Both sides should STOP this insulting remarks and sit on the table and resolve the issue. Keep Trump out of this, he does not have the wisdom to even comprehend the complexity of this issue.

Behroze Katrak
Jan 09, 2018 01:30am

The USA needs the Security Aid money more themselves due to the US crumbling economy. Pakistan should be happy to let go the aid and free themselves in fighting the US war.

Braveheart
Jan 09, 2018 02:00am

Thanks and no thanks...we don't want your aid

Pakistan deserves better
Jan 09, 2018 02:27am

It's always easy to blame others for your own failure.

Pak-UK
Jan 09, 2018 02:28am

US presedent and governement are not mentally fit to run the offices. How can they tell other what to do.. you have completely lost it US.

WARRIs
Jan 09, 2018 02:34am

Both America and Pakistan must understand the difference between aid and payment for provision of services.

Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 09, 2018 02:41am

Neither Haqqani group nor Talibans are attacking from Pakistan side. They have safe heaven inside Afghanistan.

AFRIDI
Jan 09, 2018 04:08am

US wants Pakistan to win their war in Afghanistan which is not possible, better tell the Americans, clear the mess that you have created first during USSR invasion of Afghanistan and then after 9/11 the US invasion of Afghanistan. We can not do more for you sorry

ARIF
Jan 09, 2018 05:32am

There are no common friends or enemies in international relations.

Ahsan Hamid
Jan 09, 2018 06:31am

Pakistan needs to make a Defence pact with China that an attack on Pakistani soil will be considered an attack on China. And in no way Pakistan should accept any condition to restore the aid. World is no longer taking US dictation any more. Pakistan must not repeat previous mistakes

ConcreteSteps
Jan 09, 2018 07:55am

First concrete step from American side must be no more Trump type threatening tweets to an ally! Second concrete step for American is to stop all attacks from Afghanistan into Pakistan! Third concrete is to engage for political solution viz a viz an exit plan! Let Afghans decide their future not the puppets!

SAK
Jan 09, 2018 08:09am

Pakistan should flatly convey these Americans that we don’t need ur aid and just lay off from our way. US is highly unreliable country and Pakistan should never trust them. Their president has disgraced Pakistan openly whereas Trump himself is a biggest characterless clown and US administration is the liar of highest level in the whole world.

Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Jan 09, 2018 08:36am

The USA should of course help in fighting terrorism in Pakistan. By the same token, it must also stop helping terrorists, herself in different parts of the world.

Masood
Jan 09, 2018 10:21am

Pakistan will have to freeze US/NATO supply lines and then talk.

A Pakistani
Jan 09, 2018 11:50am

@Chaos Because unlike North Korea, we have spineless leaders.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Sex ratio and politics

Sex ratio and politics

The only continent with a female population deficit is Asia, with Pakistan among the three biggest contributors.

Editorial

January 09, 2018

Reckless approach

CONFUSING, bizarre and reckless — the different approaches by different governments and centres of power to...
Updated January 09, 2018

Musharraf & MQM

Musharraf should spare the citizens of Karachi his lectures on how to conduct their affairs or who to vote for.
January 09, 2018

A shocking agreement

EVEN before The New York Times published the inside story about the Arab leaders’ talks on the Jerusalem issue, ...
January 08, 2018

Threat to ethical organ donation

IT is yet another example of our tendency to take one step forward only to take two steps back. On Friday in...
Updated January 08, 2018

Muzzling the media

Rhe press in Balochistan continues to suffer the worse kinds of violence at the hands of state and non-state actors.
Varsity land dispute
Updated January 08, 2018

Varsity land dispute

Punjab University has time and again yielded to govt's request for land. So what qualms does it have now?